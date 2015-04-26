Terry: Chelsea took a "big step" towards title after Arsenal draw

Chelsea captain and English centre-back John Terry has publicly stated that the Blues have taken a "big step" towards securing the Barclays Premier League title, after holding the Gunners to a goal-less draw at the Emirates earlier today.

Jose Mourinho's men remain ten points clear at the top of the table following their 0-0 draw in north London earlier, with second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Gunners being separated by just goal difference following City's pulsating 3-2 victory over Aston Villa yesterday evening.

Terry, who was pictured celebrating the hard-fought point at the full-time whistle, told Sky Sports the following: "It's a big step to where we want to go. Mathematically, it's still possible for other teams to catch us but it's a big step. The big thing coming here today was not to let Arsenal gain points and we've done that today with a very, very good performance. We're almost there, we've still got another tough game again on Wednesday, Leicester are fighting for points as well and are in good form. It's still not over as I said but the job's in our hands and if we can go there and pick up three points we move a step closer."

On their narrow 1-0 victory at home against Manchester United last weekend: "I think everybody expected us to come and sit like we did against Manchester United but we came and we gave it a go, it was end-to-end- a little bit, probably too much... that's what we didn't want really. [In the] second-half we were more in control, kept the ball a lot more, got the possession up which I think will please the manager!"

