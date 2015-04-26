​Possession is nine-tenths of the law, or so they say.

But it wasn't quite that way at the Hawthorns on Saturday, as Liverpool came up against a typically dogged Tony Pulis performance.

The Reds ended the afternoon with 74% possession, yet only had five shots on target from 22 efforts to show for that - failing to hit the back of the net on another frustrating 90 minutes in front of goal.

Pulis' approach was far from revolutionary, and Liverpool have come up against it before. For at least 60 or 70 minutes, they completely blew away similar tactics last season at Selhurst Park when he was Palace boss - but in this case, the Reds failed to come up with a solution.

With West Brom packing players behind the ball, Liverpool could do little but go from side-to-side as they patiently looked for a breakthrough. Nothing came.

Only when the game truly started to open up in the second-half, did Liverpool have any real chances. Three of them, they should have done better with.

Jordon Ibe struck the woodwork from a tight angle, whilst Jordan Henderson shot straight at a helpless Boaz Myhill from close range. Then in the final minutes, Brendan Rodgers' best player of the game, Dejan Lovren, could only direct a late header wide of the post.

Other than that, the Reds were resigned to half-chances and shots from long range, none of which did much damage, if any.

It was a reminder to everyone involved with the club that Liverpool's goals have significantly dried up.

Given that this time last year, Rodgers' side were perhaps one of the most ruthless attacking sides in Europe - the Northern Irishman will be scratching his head for an explanation.

Luis Suarez' departure took away a significant share of not just goals and assists, but pressing and unrelenting work ethic - but it's not as simple as that. Nor is it as simple as blaming the absence of the injury prone Daniel Sturridge.

The Reds still have very capable forward players - from Raheem Sterling to Philippe Coutinho, but overall they have contributed to a side whom have scored just 11 goals in their last 10 games in all competitions.

All season long, Liverpool have fired 47 league goals - bettered by everyone but Swansea inside the top eight. At the same stage in 2013-14, the Reds had plundered 96. That's 49 goals less, in just 12 months, and it's a growing problem.

Brendan Rodgers insisted he will be looking for a top-class striker who can be available for every game next season, but he may find his range of options hampered by an inability to match wage demands or offer Champions League football.

Not to mention that Liverpool have lost what made them so attractive last season, a lightning quick, forward-thinking side that was one of the most entertaining to watch across all continents.

As a result, for the first time in a long time, Liverpool look likely to finish the season without a player having reached double figures in the Premier League. The last, Milan Baros with nine, in 2004-05. But top-scorer Raheem Sterling may not even reach that, on a dismal tally of seven with just three games remaining.

That has been the inevitable flaw of the Reds' campaign. Liverpool have had four 0-0's this season. Something that may not seem so bad, but they only failed to score twice in the Premier League last season - away to Arsenal and at home to Chelsea.

The lack of goals has had a domino effect, particularly at Anfield. Where Manchester United have come out victorious in nine of nine games against bottom-half teams in the league at Old Trafford - Liverpool have won just three of eight.

Of the 17 games played at home this season, Liverpool have won only nine - losing three and drawing five. Last season, they lost only two at home - drawing once - winning the other 16.

Forty-nine (from an available 57) of Liverpool's points last season came at home, whereas this season - just 32 of an available 51 have been taken, albeit with two more home games to play.

That, largely, stems down to a lack of firepower. They blew teams away on home turf last season, whereas this year they have been little more than a damp squib on L4.

It should be ringing alarm bells to Fenway Sports Group and the transfer committee. Last summer, they missed an opportunity to cement their return amongst England's best, and possibly even Europe's best.

They failed to bring in adequate replacements, opting for the signings that provide long-term benefits. But now, they cannot afford to repeat that mistake. Despite failing to acquire top-flight European football, which with it leaves a significant dent of £40 million less in the club's pocket, they must aim for the top bracket.

Be that Memphis Depay or Alexandre Lacazette, someone like Danny Ings - no matter how much he has impressed at lowly Burnley - is not going to restore Liverpool to the Champions League.

It is signings in the calibre of Manchester United's significant outlay, that will. Sure, Falcao and Angel di Maria have arguably been the biggest underperformers of their season - despite significant fees and wages to bring them in, but they represented Louis van Gaal's desire to put United back on their perch.

Though they may not have always been at their best this season, United look set to regain Champions League and with the added financial benefits, they may only improve.

Again, Liverpool will be left trailing their arch-rivals when had the Reds made the right decisions in the transfer market - it could and should have been the opposite way around.

There's a lot of thinking to be done and decisions to be made over the summer, but a top-class centre-forward - one who fits Brendan Rodgers' style and philosophy, has to be at the very top of the agenda.