Coutinho named in PFA Team of the Year

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho has today been named in the official PFA Barclays Premier League Team of the Year, alongside 10 other Premier League stars.

Coutinho is the only Liverpool player to be selected in the team, and it follows up his PFA Player of the Year nomination, with the winner of that award set to be announced at a glamorous awards ceremony tonight, in which his captain Steven Gerrard will pick up a special merit award.

Coutinho, in only his second full season on Merseyside, has had a sparkling season for Liverpool and is the frontrunner for the club's own Player of the Year award. His passing and dribbing has been better than ever, and Coutinho has also improved on his shooting, hitting memorable match-winners against the likes of Southampton and Manchester City.

It have been these sensational performances that have lit-up the Premier League, allowing to Coutinho to profit in a season where results have often been poor for his side. It is obvious that his opponents have appreciated his performances as they vote for these awards, as we saw when Chelsea captain John Terry announced his vote for Coutinho a few weeks ago.

PFA Team of the Year in full: De Gea, Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Bertrand, Matic, Coutinho, Sanchez, Hazard, Kane, Costa.