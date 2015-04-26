Smalling: 'Very disappointing' loss down to lack of aggression

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has called their 3-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park 'very disappointing', saying they were 'second best from the first moment to the last'.

Smalling signed a new contract this week but couldn't celebrate it with a first United win at Goodison Park since October 2011.

"It was very disappointing. I think that was the first time this season that we were off the pace from the first whistle. From the first moment to the last we were second best."

Everton had a dream start, opening the scoring through James McCarthy in the first five minutes. 30 minutes later, they doubled their lead after 3 consecutive Leighton Baines corners.

"The goals were very uncharacteristic of us. There's no way they should have got through as easy as they did today.

"I think we lacked aggression. The dressing room is very disappointed. They had the aggression we normally have. That is what the manager emphasised to us after the game, that they seemed to want it more than us. Everton were very compact and we could not find the gaps and break them down. That is going to be the way that teams line up against us though after the run of results we have had."

Many thought a top four finish for United was secured for United after 6 wins on the bounce but after a loss away to Chelsea and Sunday's defeat, they need to regain winning form.

Louis van Gaal's side have two more away trips against Crystal Palace and Hull City, cushioned by home games against West Brom and Arsenal.

"This is a massive wake up call for us. We've got a big 4 games coming up and we need to make sure we're better."

"We'll make sure we learn from this defeat. The fans deserve better."