Louis van Gaal: Everton were 'more motivated than us'

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has blamed a lack of aggression down to his side's 3-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park.

United got down to a nightmare start as James McCarthy skipped through Paddy McNair to poke it through David De Gea's legs and give Everton the lead. Two more poor shows of defending sent Unted home with nothing for the second weekend in a row.

"We have always had more fighting spirit on the pitch and I think that this is the first match that the other team have shown more of that than us. It is not good, but we are human beings."

"We created five chances in the first half - Marouane Fellaini had to score - that is more than Everton. In the second half they scored on the counter and we had to play against a defensive side."

The Reds had 62% of possession but couldn't create chances inside the area.

"We have to see that our opponents will defend more and cope with that as a club. Everton deserved to win - when the result is fair, you can live with it."

Despite the scoreboard showing differently, United had 17 shots on target - 8 more than their Everton counterparts. Yet they weren't with 'conviction' like Everton's were said van Gaal, with only 4 on target.

"On our first goal we lost 3 duels in a row. You cannot do that. When you see the shots we had, they weren't with the conviction I'm used to seeing. Everton were more aggressive everywhere than us."

"That was the reason behind our defeat. My staff and I already had that feeling because warming up wasn't as good as usual. You have seen it also today that we play well in phases but when you have possession you can lose the ball easily too."

"When I look over this whole season, I am very satisfied with our performances."

Wayne Rooney came off for Robin van Persie in the 88th minute and van Gaal told the press it was down to injury after Rooney was spotted with an ice pack on his leg, "Yes, he was injured. He got a hit on his knee. We have to wait and see how heavy it is."

Marouane Fellaini was also brought off, but far earlier - at half time - and van Gaal said it was down to a booking picked up in the first half, "He was on a booking and the Everton players were provoking him. I wasn't sure if he'd last the full 90 mins. Also because we were 2-0 down at half-time. Of course, I could have changed more players."

Manchester United's next match is at home to West Brom, before they face Crystal Palace, Arsenal and then Hull in the final game of the season.