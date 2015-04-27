Arsenal Ladies 4-1 Sunderland Ladies: Natalia Pablos Sanchon brace for Arsenal Ladies sets up midweek top two clash

Spanish forward, Natalia Pablos Sanchon, struck in either half on Sunday afternoon as Arsenal Ladies dispatched newly-promoted, Sunderland AFC Ladies, 4-1 at Meadow Lane.

The Spaniard had yet to open her Women's Super League account for the Gunners, following her arrival from Bristol Academy during the winter off-season, although is off the mark for the North Londoners with a goal in an earlier round of the Women's FA Cup.

Attempting to keep stride with pacesetters, Chelsea Ladies, Arsenal welcomed Sunderland on Sunday to their Boreham Wood home, with Spanish woman, Natalia, breaking the games' and her WSL deadlock after a wonderful curling effort inside five minutes.

The former Bristol forwards' sweetly struck opener was a strike she's been working on during her time in England, and spoke after the game of her delight that an effort finally paid off; "My first goal is the type of finish I’ve been trying to do here in England for a while and something I managed to do a few times when I was in Spain," Natalia said. “I’ve not been able to pull it off before over here but it came off today and I’m really pleased with the goal especially because it’s my first for Arsenal."

The Gunners were pegged back by a Beth Mead effort for the Lady Black Cats during the first-half of Sunday's encounter, however their persistence prevailed in the second period as Carla Humphrey and top-scorer, Danielle Carter, put the game out of sight after Natalia had bagged her brace and put Arsenal ahead again from the penalty spot.

Kelly Smith was brought down in the visitors area within 10 minutes of coming on as a substitute, with the resulting foul earning Sunderland defender, Abby Holmes, a straight red card, as Pablos Sanchon tucked away the spot-kick to restore the North Londoners lead.

Humphrey and Carter's goals put the gloss on an eventual commanding victory for the Gunners against the WSL newbies, however two-goal Natalia was impressed with the Lady Mackems in their debut season within the Women's top flight; “I think Sunderland are a good team, they’re going to be a strong team in the WSL 1 and they’re going to be a struggle for a number of teams to play against,” she said.

The Spaniard was also happy with her own sides' performance however, saying; “We’re really pleased with the result I think we played some good football which is always pleasing and we deserved to win this game.”

Pablos Sanchon now sits alongside her fellow goalscorers at the weekend as Arsenal's top three markswomen thus far this season, with three goals in all competitions, tied with youngster Humphrey, and one behind striker Carter, on four.

The Gunners have now registered three wins on the bounce in the WSL since being knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea at the quarter-final stage, and in a quick turnaround for Pedro Martinez Losa's side within league proceedings, the North Londoners face the Blues again on Thursday evening with the opportunity to usurp the table-toppers from the summit of the WSL.