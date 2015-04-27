Leah Williamson named PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year

Versatile 18-year old, Leah Williamson, was named PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year on Sunday evening, as the Arsenal Ladies youngsters' reputation and form continues to grow.

Since making her debut in the Arsenal senior set-up last season, Williamson has been a mainstay within the Gunners' side and is an integral part of Pedro Martinez Losa’s current squad.

At the start of the year, the England youth international was awarded the England Women’s Youth Player of the Year, as she now adds to that award with the young PFA crown, voted for by her peers.

Williamson recently netted the all-important penalty to send England Under-19’s to the European Championships this summer, after having to wait five days to re-take the spot kick in a dramatic, 18-second replay against Norway.

Her current boss at Meadow Lane, Losa, congratulated the midfielder and praised her versatility and mental-strength: “Leah is an incredible character,” Losa told Arsenal.com. “I just smile when I think about her because of her energy, how competitive she is and she has also given us a lot in different positions.”

The Gunners head-coach continued: “We were short on players at Manchester City due to injury at illness but we knew the solution, and it’s unbelievable that Leah can respond to a situation like that. She was one of the best players on the pitch and I told her that I thought her performance was outstanding.”

“Her award is well deserved. I’m working with her every day and there are people who love her when they watch her play on Sundays. I get the benefit of working with her every day and I can see her character and desire to improve."

“I’ve worked with some of the top players in the world like Kelly Smith and Abby Wambach and when you work with them day by day, you realise what this player can do. Leah is made for big challenges and big things.”

Williamson, who heads a bright list of Gunners youngsters, including Jade Bailey and Carla Humphrey, has appeared five times for the North Londoners this season and scored twice during her first campaign in the Arsenal squad last season.

The young midfielder, who can also play defensively, said after receiving her PFA award; “I’m overwhelmed. It’s amazing to be recognised by fellow players so I’m just very humbled."

“It’s taken a lot of work since the moment I started playing football, but this is my first full season with the first-team so you have to try to make an impact, make yourself known and give it everything you’ve got.”

Concluding a trio of PFA awards for Arsenal Ladies at the ceremony on Sunday evening were defenders, Emma Mitchell and England international, Casey Stoney, who were named in the WSL 2015 Team of the Year.