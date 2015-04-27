Preview: Hull City v Liverpool - Tigers look to build on win with visit of Reds

Relegation threatened Hull City host Liverpool on Tuesday night looking to build on their win at Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Tigers could secure back to back wins for only the second time this season as Brendan Rodgers’ side travel to Humberside. The Reds will want to close the gap between themselves and fourth placed Manchester United after their 3-0 defeat at Everton.

Three points for Steve Bruce’s men are vital as they continue to fight for their Premier League survival, with only a point between themselves and 18th placed Sunderland despite the win at Selhurst Park at the weekend. Liverpool will go into this game wanting to win and secure Champions League football, as a loss at the KC Stadium could spell the end of their top four dreams, condemning them to the Europa League next season.

Reds manager Brendan Rodgers has told his side to give one final push as they aim for Champions League football: “We can only focus on ourselves, but we saw last year lots of changes can take place in the last five games or so. “We just have to be prepared to give everything to finish as high as we can.”

The issue dominating and overshadowing the football game is the boycott of the game by some Liverpool supporters. Fans group Spirit of Shankly is organising a boycott due to ticket prices being £50 for Reds fans when Hull charged Stoke only £16 at the beginning of the season. Both managers were vocal in their support of their boycott.

Hull boss Steve Bruce said: “I know how difficult it is for people here at our club to find the money to bring their two kids to a football match and we have to make sure with all the money washing around we give something back to the fans.” Rodgers claimed he respects the rights of supporters: “Like everything in modern football I respect the supporters’ right to protest. I don’t know so much about it but supporters nowadays have to work very hard to get the money to go to football games.”

Team News

Hull are bolstered by the possible returns of duo Mohamed Diame and Andy Robertson. Both could have a big part to play and look likely to feature against Liverpool. David Meyler is also available after suspension. Nikica Jelavic is still out and looks likely to return for the final few games of the season. Also Steve Harper continues to replace the dropped Allan McGregor.

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge looks likely to miss the rest of this season after a troubled injury-hit campaign. His latest issue being a hip problem, Rodgers has admitted he isn’t sure when he’ll return. Adam Lallana will be looking to continue his recovery after he returned from a groin injury as a substitute against West Brom at the weekend. Mamadou Sakho and Lucas Leiva (both thigh) are to miss out here but are edging closer to fitness.

Quotes

Hull boss Steve Bruce on his side having no fear: “You’ve got to take the pressure off and remember how to play and that’s what pleased me at the weekend – we didn’t look in any trouble and we played without fear.”

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers on Hull: “It will be a tough game away at Hull, they had a good result at the weekend.”

Steve Bruce on Dame N’Doye’s form: “Dame has got five goals in eight games which is a terrific return by him at just the right time. He usually scores his goals in bunches so let’s hope there are a few more around the corner and he can get the goals that keep us in the division.”

Rodgers on Sturridge: “It’s been difficult, Daniel is a good lad who wants to play and help the team but it’s been one of those seasons for him. “When he’s been fit, he’s been brilliant, it’s just about getting him back on a consistent basis. Whether that’s this season, or pre-season, has to be seen.”

Hull ‘keeper Steve Harper on Saturday’s win: “Saturday’s win doesn’t give us breathing space, but it does give us a platform. When you’re down there and losing games like we have been the negativity can sometimes spiral out of control, but the emphasis over the last couple of weeks has been on the good things that we have been doing.”