Hull City 1-0 Liverpool: Dawson header gives Hull surprise win

Hull City took a huge step to securing Barclays Premier League survival, as Michael Dawson's first half header saw them triumph 1-0 over Liverpool at the KC Stadium.

Liverpool continued their poor form with an awful showing at Hull, with Dawson's goal sandwiched by some lifeless play from the away side. Philippe Coutinho was always the Reds' most creative player going forward, but was shackled down by some strong marking by the home team.

There were early chances for both sides, as Mario Balotelli's ambitious free-kick was deflected out for a corner, before in form striker Dame N'Doye headed straight at Simon Mignolet from Sone Aluko's cross.

It slowed down soon after, as the game suffered from a lack of atmosphere in the ground. Only half of Liverpool's 2500 away allocation was in attendance, due to an organised boycott of the game in protest at rising ticket prices, with the travelling fans being forced to pay £50 to watch the affair, and the game hardly proved value for money.

After the 20 minute lull, the game picked up around the half hour mark with Balotelli again missing from a set piece, before the Italian saw a clever flick saved. At the other end, Mignolet was forced to punch a Robbie Brady cross away and then save James Chester's header. Just pre to all of this, Philippe Coutinho had provided the best moment of the match yet as his shot from Jordan Henderson's cross was well saved by Steve Harper.

Liverpool were looking slightly the better side as Coutinho tried his luck with an audacious 40 yard lob, but Harper was too wise to be fooled by the tricky Brazilian. Soon after though, Hull took a shock lead through Craig Dawson.

Liverpool struggled to defend a strong Hull attack as the ball ran to Ahmed Elmohamedy on the right hand side, and the Egyptian delivered a superb ball in which an unmarked Dawson headed home, the defender's first goal in over two years. Players in red furiously appealed for offside, but replays showed that referee Lee Probert got the decision spot on.

Balotelli, and Liverpool's, first halves were summed up in stoppage time, as the Italian skewed a shot from Glen Johnson's low cross.

Liverpool started the half with a lot more energy than they had shown in the first, but the host's deep line frustrated the Reds, who were forced to keep meaningless possession for long periods. Coutinho managed to produce a chance for Henderson just past the half hour mark, but the Liverpool skipper had his shot pushed out for a save by Harper.

Brendan Rodgers reacted to his sides failings, throwing on Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert for Jordon Ibe and Balotelli, but it really was to no avail. Hull's deep line logically allowed Liverpool more space in the middle, however, bar Coutinho and perhaps Joe Allen, the visiting players were constantly misplacing passes and choosing the wrong option as they searched for the equaliser.

Henderson again went close with a 20 yard effort, but it was Hull who looked more like scoring as unlikely hero Paul McShane almost doubled their lead with a glancing header. Lallana offered some late resistance, but his curling shot went wide and Hull pulled four points clear of the relegation zone.