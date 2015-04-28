Fulham U21s 1-4 Manchester United U21s: Van Persie and Rothwell secure victory for Reds

Braces from Robin van Persie and Joe Rothwell secured a 4-1 victory for Manchester United U21s against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Van Persie opened the scoring in the twelfth minute for the Reds with a first time finish as he got on the end of Andreas Pereira's ball slipped through into the area. He called the ball ahead of Rothwell to give United the lead but it was Rothwell who doubled it up for Joyce's team.

A wonderful, piercing ball into the path of Rothwell from Adnan Januzaj let him move his feet into the right position before finishing with the same calmness and ease as van Persie just seven minutes earlier.

Januzaj was the maker of all things throughout the half but with another beautiful searching pass he found van Persie. Yet his first-team team-mate was denied by the post after beating the goalkeeper.

Rothwell gave United a treble before half time with a great finish. Pereira left it well as the ball swept across the edge of the 18-yard-box and Rothwell took his chance brilliantly, his finish swerving past the defender and Magnus Norman in goal.

Van Persie took the win away from safe to great with his second of the game in the second half. He and Rothwell, running the show already, combined to make it four for United at Craven Cottage.

Rothwell pounced on the loose ball, feigned passing to van Persie on the edge of the box before sneaking a pass into the Dutchman's path brilliantly. On his return, van Persie made it two with an delicate chip over Norman.

Warren Joyce's United side are looking good for an U21 Premier League title after their 4-0 victory at Craven Cottage. They now sit pretty on top of the table, four points ahead of second placed Norwich City.

Their next match is on Monday 4th May at home to Southampton.