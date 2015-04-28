Manchester United - West Bromwich Albion: By the Numbers

Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion are set to meet on Saturday. The last time these two teams met at the Hawthorns, the Red Devils came back from 2-0 down to force a 2-2 draw. Today, we breakdown the key numbers between each side in their history against each other.

Head-to-Head:

48: The number of wins Manchester United has in their 106 games between West Brom. West Brom has 33 wins, and they have drawn 25 times.

205: The number of goals Manchester United has scored in these 106 games. This tally gives United nearly a two goals/game ratio. West Brom has scored 163 goals giving them 1.25 goals/game.

169: The number of points picked up by Manchester United in the 106 games, while West Brom has picked up 124 points.

1: The number of wins West Brom has had against Manchester United since 1984. That came last year in a historic 2-1 victory at Old Trafford. That was their first win at Old Trafford since 1978 when Ron Atkinson was manager.

Goals and Defense:

12: Goals scored this season by each of the clubs' top scorers, Wayne Rooney for Manchester United and Saido Berahino for West Brom. Both men have been the first goalscorer six times each.

27: Manchester United has scored 27 more goals than West Brom this season, 59-32.

14: West Brom has kept 14 cleansheets this season, four more than Manchester United.

Silverware:

1: The number of First Division titles West Brom has. This came all the way back in 1919-20.

3: The number of Champions League titles Manchester United has. Also, the number of Championship titles West Brom has.