Score Match Leicester City - Chelsea Result and English Premier League Scores 2015 (1-3)

21:45: Leicester were tremendous in the first half, nevertheless they couldn't keep it up in the second half. Chelsea's quality shined through as they scored to late goals to secure the three points. Both sets of fans were loud throughout and clapped both sides off the pitch after quite an entertaining game of football. Leicester remain in 17th on 31 points and Chelsea are now 13 points clear at the top of the table on 80 points. For those who love statistics, the maximum amount of points Chelsea could attain is 92, three short of the 95 record point tally they set under Mourinho in the 2004/05 season.

21:40: Chelsea have the chance to lift the Barclays Premier League title on home soil this Sunday, where they'll face Crystal Palace. Surely, surely the title is wrapped up now?

Full-time: Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea.

Three minutes of added time.

90' Two Chelsea substitutions: Juan Cuadrado replaces Eden Hazard and Juan Obi Mikel replaces Cesc Fabregas.

86' An exceptational display from Willian, who is announced as the man of the match and rightly so.

85' Chelsea substitution: Willian is replaced by Kurt Zouma.

84' Similar to his shot just minutes ago, Ramires runs onto a lovely pass and rifles it into the top corner with the inside of his left foot from just outside the area. Unstoppable strike.

83' GOAL!!! Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea - Ramires

80' Ramires' long-range effort is deflected from a corner. As a result of the corner, Terry reacts quickly after Schmeichel saved Gary Cahill's header and flicks it past the Danish goalkeeper.

79' GOAL!!! Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea - John Terry

76' Final Leicester substitution: Jamie Vardy is replaced by Riyad Mahrez

73' Moving Willian onto the right-hand side has definitely improved Chelsea's play, as he's been the outlet on the counter attack. Terrific performance. The PFA Player of the Year however? You'd believe someone if they said he was still at the award ceremony.

69' Willian drives from the edge of his own area to the opposing half, displaying fantastic speed. He releases Hazard on the wing, the Belgian then looks for Drogba and de Laet intercepts clearing the danger.

66' Leicester have a corner after James' long-range strike is blocked by Terry and glides just wide of the goal. Matic is moaning at Cambiasso after an elbow into the chest in a challenge, but there was nothing cynical about it.

65' Azpilicueta sets the ball off to Willian, the Brazilian then looks to curl the ball into the far corner, however his attempt is just over Schmeichel's goal.

63' Drogba splits two of the defenders and is found with a perfectly-weighted pass by Fabregas, he drives and shoots across goal just wide of the post. He claims for a corner but referee Mark Clattenburg is having none of it.

61' The corner comes to nothing as it is easily cleared by Leicester. The home side are starting to look fatigued now, can they whether the Chelsea storm?

60' Willian gets passed Konchesky with a quick change of pace leading to a cross, which is put out for a Chelsea corner by Morgan.

54' Ivanovic is flagged offside from a free-kick, despite looking to have got himself back in an onside position when the ball was played.

52' Willian drives forward and finds Fabregas with an exceptional cross and the Spanish midfielder is caught by surprise knocking it wide with his knee.

50' Ivanovic finds Hazard with a powerful cross, the Belgian lays it off to Fabregas, who pulls it back to Drogba but he wastes the chance blazing his shot miles over the bar.

49' Hazard flicks the ball wonderfully to Ivanvoic, who drives towards the box and finds Drogba with a low drive for the striker to finish off with a strike across Schmeichel into the bottom corner. Briliant goal.

48' GOAL!!! Leicester City 1-1 Chelsea - Didier Drogba

47' Play is stopped due to Drogba lying in pain on the floor after a challenge from Morgan. The Ivorian is back to his feet and seems to have shaken the knock from Morgan off.

46' We're back underway. Ramires seems to have moved into the centre of midfield, tactical change from Mourinho.

20:42: Leicester deserve their lead at the break. Playing with lots of energy, they've forced Chelsea to stay compact in and out of possession, keeping the intensity of the game high. They've also given Drogba - Chelsea's physical outlet - little time on the ball and it has shown as the veteran striker looks a shadow of his former self from the 2009/10 double-winning Chelsea side. Chelsea have been disappointing, Leicester on the other hand have been fantastic. Will it change? Only time will tell as we head into the second half in just a couple of minutes time!

Half-time: Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea

45+3' Can Leicester's incredible run continue? The home fans certainly think so! Vardy is released down the left wing, cuts it back across goal, and Albrighton grabs his first Leicester goal - after Azpilicueta slipped on the wet surface - to put his side in front against the champions elect. Electrifying atmosphere inside the King Power Stadium!

45'+3' GOAL!!! Leicester City 1-0 Chelsea - Marc Albrighton

Three minutes of added time shown!

45' Plenty of solid tackles going in here! Cambiasso follows through after winning the ball with his studs, catching Hazard. The Belgian is back to his feet and has returned onto the field of play.

41' How have Leicester not gone 1-0 here? Konchesky reaches the end of a cross on the far post, only to be denied by a brilliant save by Cech; Chelsea don't clear the ball and there is a huge scramble in the box. Cambiasso, with his back to goal, lays it off to Albrighton, whose shot is blocked by Cahill. Hazard then wins a free-kick on the edge of the area to the Chelsea defense's relief.

38' Good play from Leicester. Cambiasso is at the heart of it again, as the Argentinian lays the ball off to Drinkwater to strike the ball from 30 yards out just over the bar. Cambiasso then miss-hits a volley horrendously, Ulloa goes down as the ball rolls out. Yet another injury for Nigel Pearson's side? He only has one substitution left.

36' Ramires pops a ball back first time to Ivanovic and is cleaned out from behind by Paul Konchesky, who receives the first yellow card of the night. The following free-kick is easily claimed by Schmiechel.

32' Hazard tries to break past the Leicester defence with a neat one-two but he can't skip past Wes Morgan. Leicester counter and unfortunately for the home fans Albrighton over-hits his cross which brings the counter attack to a halt. Chelsea need to play with a lot more urgency to get past this five-man defence.

28' A long spell of Chelsea possession ends with Drogba putting a falling shot wide of the goal. Strong defensive play from Leicester.

23' Leicester substitution: Another injury for Pearson's side sees Ritchie de Laet replace former Chelsea defender Robert Huth.

18' Leicester substitution: Matty James replaces the injured Andy King, who hobbles off the pitch.

17' Hazard plays a terrific pass in behind the Leicester defence with the outside of his foot, which is met by Fabregas, who cuts it back across the area to be cleared for a corner.

15' Willian races forward down the wing on the counter attack and cuts it back to Drogba on the edge of the area, who miscues his shot horribly to the relief of the back-pedalling Leicester defence.

11' Chelsea really need to step up the pace here. Esteban Cambiasso plays a wonderful first-time pass through to Leonardo Ulloa, but the Leicester striker's first touch is poor and Azpilicueta recovers to relieve the pressure.

10' Sloppy defending from Chelsea. Leicester make space far too easily down the left-hand side and whip a cross in, which is headed out to Jamie Vardy who strikes miles over the crossbar. Never troubling Cech.

7' Chelsea win the ball quickly and break on the counter attack, however Drogba is flagged offside as Fabregas launched a long pass looking for the Ivorian.

5' The sun has disappeared now and the sight is a little more miserable with rain pouring down from the sky. Leicester have done well to keep Chelsea in their own half so far, they're firmly in control.

2' Eden Hazard drifts inside and skips a challenge and he looks to release Cesar Azpilicueta down the left, but his pass is just too heavy for the Spaniard too reach.

And it's Leicester who get us underway!

19:40: The teams are in the tunnel and ready to head out onto the pitch on this beautiful summer's evening in Leicester. Will it be 'boring boring Chelsea' or an enthralling fixture between two of the Premier League's in-form sides? We'll have to wait and see!

19:30: Just 15 minutes to go till kick-off!

19:21: Pearson has also made his pre-match comments to TV, "We don't have any room for manoeuvre." he said. "We have five games to go and this is the first one. We have had an extra day to prepare than Chelsea but it's important to go into it with a positive mindset. We have to make life difficult for Chelsea tonight. They will be champions. We want to make sure their wait is prolonged."

19:18: Mourinho has just made his pre-match comments to TV, "Thibaut is not 100%. When players are not 100% and we have other solutions, we prefer a player who is fully fit." he said. "We think this is a game to have what we call a proper striker as a target man against a very physical team." A very simple explaination on Drogba's return to the starting XI.

19:15: The teams are both out warming up now, just 30 minutes to go till kick-off!

19:07: Elswhere tonight in the world of football, Real Madrid are facing Almeria in La Liga as they look to close the gap on league leaders FC Barcelona. 16-year-old Martin Ødegaard is on the Real Madrid bench, and if he comes on tonight he will be the youngest player ever to play for the club.

18:55: So, Leicester revert to a five-man defence as they prepare for a tough night defensively. On the other hand, Chelsea are without a recognised striker on the bench, but Didier Drogba starts up front and Thibaut Courtois is dropped to the bench for Petr Cech. This will be the veteran goalkeeper's 485th Chelsea appearance in all competitions. A staggering stat to say the least.

Chelsea subs: Courtois, Filipe Luis, Zouma, Ake, Mikel, Oscar, Cuadrado.

Chelsea starting XI: Cech; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Ramires, Matic; Willian, Fabregas, Hazard; Drogba.

Leicester City substitutes: Schwarzer, De Laet, Hammond, James, Mahrez, Wood, Kramarić.

Leicester City starting XI: Schmeichel; Wasilewski, Huth, Morgan (c), Albrighton, Konchesky; King, Cambiasso, Drinkwater; Vardy, Ulloa.

18:40: Just ten minutes to go till the sides are announced!

18:35: I've mentioned the brilliant form of Leicester City, after such a miserable season in terms of results, a lot so far. But what about their opponents? Chelsea haven't lost a game since the 5-3 thumping at Tottenham Hotspur on New Year's Day. That's four months and 13 Premier League games unbeaten. Title-winning form?

18:32: Tonight's venue - the King Power Stadium. Home of Leicester City. (Photo via tothe92.co.uk)

We'll have the full team news at 18:45, including tonight's two starting line-ups

18:28. As mentioned earlier, Diego Costa is a doubt with a hamstring injury, as is Oscar after he was sent to hospital due to a heavy collision with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina this past Sunday. Didier Drogba may be forced to start if Chelsea are to play with a recognised striker because Loic Remy remains out of contention with a calf injury.

18:27: Chelsea's Squad: Blackman, Cech, Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Christensen, Filipe, Ivanovic, Terry, Zouma; Cuadrado, Fabregas, Hazard, Loftus-Cheek, Matic, Mikel, Oscar, Ramires, Willian; Costa, Drogba, Remy.

18:25. Jamie Vardy will be asssessed due to playing after receiving a pain-killing injection prior to last weekend's game. David Nugent and Jeffrey Schlupp also remain doubts due to calf injuries. Mark Schwarzer could face his former side, however Kasper Schmeichel is most likely to retain his place in the starting XI.

18:23: Leicester City's Squad: Hamer, Schmeichel, Schwarzer; De Laet, Huth, Konchesky, Moore, Morgan, Simpson, Upson, Wasilewski, Albrighton, Cambiasso, Drinkwater, Hammond, James, King, Knockaert, Mahrez, Schlupp (Doubt), Kramaric, Lawrence, Nugent (Doubt), Ulloa, Vardy (Doubt).

18:20: Onto the two sides now, here are the squads in full which each manager can choose their side from tonight...

18:15: He also commented on one of the driving force's in Leicester's midfield - Estebian Cambiasso - who has aided the recent run of form with many terrific performances and four goals to add to it this season. He played under Mourinho at Inter Milan, where they won the Champions League together, "I won the treble with Cambiasso, he was fundamental to my golden team and he is one of the players that means a lot to me. He is being phenomenal for them and I'm very happy for him. Next season, for sure, he will play for Leicester in the Premier League again."

18:10: What about Mourinho then? Well, as ever, the Portuguese manager was full of praise for a side which has had a tremendous run of form recently, "I think they are going to survive," he said. "I was surprised with their bad position because they're a good team with good players. I'm not surprised they are out of the relegation zone and I will not be surprised when they keep in the division. They are playing well and the results are coming. We are never complacent, we know that they are a good team and they are a difficult opponent."

18:06: He continued, "There is still a lot of football to be played. Every game now has something riding on it. There's lots left to do. We want to try to win this next game. It will be hard against Chelsea, but there's no reason not to look at it positively. Chelsea will be strong on Wednesday. We expect them to be at their best and we have to be at our best. Throughout the season our fans have remained positive, but in the last few games in particular, they have inspired us."

18:05: Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson is aware of the tough challenge which Chelsea will present against his side tonight, but he fully believes that there should be no reason as to why his side don't have a chance in winning tonight, "It's been very satisfying to get four wins and it gives us a realistic chance," he said. "The only thing that matters is that we're out on the bottom three after 38 games. To do that we have to remain focused."

18:00: In fact, the last time these two sides faced each other, was the Blues' first game of the season at Stamford Bridge, where the came out on top comfortably with a 2-0 win. The scorer of the second goal that day just won the PFA Player of the Year award (Eden Hazard) whereas the scorer of the first goal has struggled with a hamstring injury as of late and is a doubt for tonight's game.

17:55: Despite Mourinho's own personal record, the two club's head-to-head record really show a one-sided story as of late. The last time Leicester beat Chelsea in any sort of competition was a Premier League match in 2001, winning 2-1. Nevertheless, since then they have moved to tonight's venue - the King Power Stadium and have lost the last seven times they have faced Chelsea. Maybe it will be your night then, Jose...

17:50: The hosts tonight are looking to make it a club record five consecutive wins in the Barclays Premier League, after winning all of their matches so far this month. Nonetheless, it doesn't come any harder than facing champions to be Chelsea led by the tactical mastermind Jose Mourinho. Although, Mourinho has been known to struggle against some relegation-fighting clubs, which was well demonstrated last season. Does this sight look familiar Jose?

17:48. Last night we were shocked as Hull City - who are also fighting relegation - defeated Liverpool 1-0 at home with a Michael Dawson header. Will Chelsea suffer a similar embarrassment tonight as Leicester continue there charge up the table, or will the Blues triumph leaving them just three points off securing the title? There's only one way to find out, and that's to stay here live with us here at VAVEL UK. Kick-off at 19:45BST.

17:45: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute live coverage of the only Barclays Premier League match of the night as Chelsea travel to the Midlands to take on an in-form Leicester City, as they look to put one hand firmly on the Barclays' Premier League title.