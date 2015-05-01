Andreas Pereira signs new three-year United deal

Manchester United have today announced that 19-year-old creative midfielder Andreas Pereira has signed a new three-year contract deal, with the option to extend his contract for another year. This quashes transfer speculation that the Brazilian U20 youngster will move to either Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus this summer.

He joined United's academy system back in 2011 and made his official Premier League debut in their recent home victory over Tottenham Hotspur - in a twenty minute cameo appearance at Old Trafford.

His manager Louis van Gaal said: "I am delighted that Andreas has signed a new contract. He has all the attributes to become an integral part of the first-team; great natural talent coupled with a good appetite to learn. I am pleased with his progression so far this season and look forward to working with him to develop his talent even further."

"I am at the right club to continue my development as a player and to learn as much as I can". - Pereira on signing his new United contract

Meanwhile the talented youngster himself stated: "I am pleased and would like to thank the manager for giving me the opportunity to join the first-team squad. To play at Old Trafford against Tottenham Hotspur in-front of so many fans was a dream come true."