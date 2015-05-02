View from the Opposition: A Hull fan's view ahead of Monday's fixture with Arsenal

Following their morale-boosting win at home against Liverpool earlier on this week, Arsenal will have to be weary of the threat posed by Steve Bruce's side on Bank Holiday Monday, especially given the fact they'll be playing away from home - where they've struggled at times this season.

Despite back-to-back victories, Hull are still not safe from the relegation dog-fight that occupies the teams below them in the table, where they currently sit 15th ahead of kick-off against Arséne Wenger's men. Read below, for Aaron Irwin's thoughts ahead of the intriguing game:

Q: Following that morale-boosting victory over Liverpool earlier this week, can you start to establish a pedigree for getting good results against the bigger sides?

AI: Considering the run in we have, I’d like to think so. A win over Arsenal would both avenge the cup final loss last season and give us even more of a boost heading into the final few games of the season. We got a draw from Arsenal earlier in the season so hopefully a repeat result is around the corner.

Q: What are your thoughts on Arsenal's 2014-15 season?

AI: Perhaps not what we all expected, with the signing of Alexis Sánchez they looked to be really going places. Him and Özil possibly could have done more, but nonetheless still an impressive season. They just can’t seem to put them all important results together to mount a real title challenge. A strong team who won’t be easy to beat on Monday.

Q: Hull have been on the verge of mid-table obscurity as well as fighting against the possibility of relegation for several months this campaign... what has been the problem?

AI: Injuries have played a big part in our troubles this season. Star men such as Nikica Jelavic and Mohamed Diame have been big misses this season. Jelavic is our top scorer with eight goals and had he stayed fit we could be doing better than we are now. Though in some games City just simply haven’t been good enough, so injuries aren’t the only reason we’re in this predicament.

Q: With just a few games left of the season, and the annual PFA awards being released, who is your Hull Player of the Year? Did any more of the Arsenal players deserve to be awarded with TOTY awards?

AI: It’s hard to say really, a few players have stood out. My personal POTY is Ahmed Elmohamady. He’s one of our wingers who is just tireless and is always up and down the wings. Also he has one of the finest cross completion rates in the Premier League, setting up Michael Dawson for our winner against Liverpool on Tuesday too. Sánchez deserved his place in it, Olivier Giroud has been great, but the form of Diego Costa, Harry Kane and others was marginally better.

Q: Where do you see Hull finishing the season, and what do you think the Tigers need to do to rectify their inconsistencies for the future?

AI: It’s honestly too hard to say. As I write this Hull are a point above 18th. With our run in and the unpredictability of the Premier League, I honestly don’t know where we will end up, hopefully around 16th. Obviously injuries can’t be predicted, but we need to spend money wisely over the summer. Trying to bring in some quality and experience must be a priority.

Q: Arsenal have always been "a few world-class players away" from challenging for the Premier League title properly. Can they do it next year? What's gone wrong for the Gunners this year? Injuries? Poor away form?

AI: After the dominance of Chelsea this season, it’s hard to see anyone matching them. They definitely have a squad capable of winning the title, it’s just a case of having the endurance to make it to the end instead of hitting halfway and falling away. Their away form can’t have helped, and injuries too, it may just be a case of not delivering in some games.

Q: Liverpool may not have been expecting such a poor performance on their part on Tuesday, but the Gunners will be weary of Hull on Monday. What do you think they need to do, to beat Wenger's men?

AI: Keeping up the momentum is key here, and what we need to do is contain the likes of Sánchez, keeping them quiet is the main thing. However we just need to go out there without any fear as Steve Bruce has been saying and just keep Arsenal on their toes. Dame N’Doye is capable of scoring goals so hopefully he can keep up his goal-scoring form here.

Q: On Wenger's men, who do you think are the main threats and standout performers in the team? Will Hull go into the game with confidence, or too much respect?

AI: The main threats have to be Sánchez and Giroud. Arsenal are capable of goals from anywhere, Laurent Koscielny has a good goalscoring record, as does Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla - all players in Arsenal’s squad can grab goals, so we’ll have to be careful. We tend to give teams too much respect, and end up losing, it’ll feel nice to go into a game with some confidence for once.

Q: What's your probable starting line-up from the hosts? Lastly, what are your predictions for the game?

AI: I can see a draw being the most likely result, Hull are feeling confident and playing decent football, so I’ll say 1-1. Our line-up will likely be: Steve Harper, Alex Bruce, Michael Dawson, Paul McShane, Ahmed Elmohamady, Tom Huddlestone, Jake Livermore, Mohamed Diame (if he’s fit), Andy Robertson, Sone Aluko amd Dame N’Doye.