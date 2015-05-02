Sherwood: Delph the best midfielder in England

Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood has publicly hailed his team's captain, Fabian Delph, calling him the "best midfielder in England". His standout performance during their game with Everton contributed to their 3-2 victory, and the Englishman was at the hub of things in the centre of the pitch.

A brace from rejuvenuated in-form striker Christian Benteke as well as a second goal in two games for loanee midfielder Tom Cleverley sealed all three points for the Villains. As a result of their win, Villa are now two points away from the relegation places with three matches still in store. They face West Ham, Southampton and Burnley in their last trio of fixtures.

Sherwood stated the following after their victory at Villa Park: "Fabian Delph showed why, in my opinion, he's the best midfielder in the country at the moment. I'm waiting for somebody to tell me a better midfield player than Fabian Delph. I wouldn't swap him for anyone in the mess we're in. He shows you with his performances. If you're an Aston Villa fan you're loving him, he just leaves nothing on the field. He's got the whole package. He is a good talker, but you don't have to talk, he just leads by example. He's a warrior, he's a dream. There ain't a lot he can't do and he can score."