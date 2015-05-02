Liverpool 2-1 QPR: Gerrard makes up for missed penalty with late winner for Reds

Steven Gerrard's late header ensured that Liverpool recovered from their recent poor form to defeat Queens Park Rangers by two goals to one at Anfield, keeping the Reds fifth in the Barclays Premier League.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring in the first half for Liverpool, and it was the home side who looked much better for most of the game until Leroy Fer's volley made it 1-1 with 20 minutes to go. Nedem Onuoha then conceded a penalty, which was saved by Robert Green, before being sent off for a second yellow card. It was Gerrard who missed the penalty, but he made up for it thanks to an 87th minute header.

QPR started the game better and thought they had gone ahead after just 55 seconds when Leroy Fer bundled the ball in from an early corner, only for it to be ruled out by the linesman due to Matt Phillips' corner going out of play on its way into the box.

The visitors didn't let it get the better of them, as they continued to put early pressure on the Liverpool goal, Steven Caulker's volley flashing wide before Fer again troubled Simon Mignolet, forcing the Belgian into a low save with a long range effort.

Liverpool did go some way to getting back into the game, forcing the momentum the other way as shots from Steven Gerrard and Rickie Lambert put QPR on the backfoot in a more attacking style. Liverpool's improvement showed, as they went ahead through Philippe Coutinho with 20 minutes gone.

Raheem Sterling found Lambert down the right hand side with a pass, and the striker showed good awareness to set up Coutinho on the left hand side of the area. The Brazilian, last week named in the PFA Team of the Year, took the ball in his stride, whipping it into the top right hand corner past Robert Green.

The goal clearly disheartened QPR, and Liverpool were allowed the pleasure of retaining easy posession for the next 20 minutes or so. Sterling had the ball in the net after converting Henderson's flick on, but it became the second disallowed goal of the game when the winger was correctly flagged offside. Gerrard was the next to have a go, Green saving well from the Liverpool skipper's 20 yard free kick.

QPR were gifted one more chance towards the end of the first half, as Charlie Austin cut out Dejan Lovren's poor pass before it could reach Emre Can. Finding room to shoot, Austin could only watch on as his strike flew over the bar.

Chris Ramsey made a tactical change at half time, replacing Steven Caulker with Yun Suk-Young and changing to a 3-5-2 formation. It certainly wasn't working early on in the second 45, as Lovren and Lallana went close before Sterling delivered one of the misses of the season.

Jordan Henderson delivered a superb pass from the right hand side, bending around the R's defence before finding its way to Sterling at the back post. With the goal gaping, Sterling appered to change his mind over where to place the ball, eventually slicing wide with his left foot.

Liverpool's dominance continued past the hour mark, as Green again was thrust into action through efforts from Lovren and Lambert, whilst Gerrard struck just wide of the goal in his penultimate Anfield match.

Despite the hosts controlling proceedings, QPR did manage to find an equaliser with just short of 20 minutes left. Sloppy marking from a corner allowed Leroy Fer to get free in the box, and volley home from 12 yards out, the ball flying inbetween Lovren and Skrtel and past Mignolet.

Having levelled up proceedings, the visitors were in danger of throwing away their point as quickly as they had got it when Nedem Onuoha dragged Martin Skrtel down in the penalty area from a corner. The defender recieved a yellow for his troubles, but was let off in dramatic circumstances as Green saved Gerrard's penalty, denying him the chance to send Liverpool back infront.

The match then took another twist as Onuoha, the man who had only just conceded the penalty, recieved his marching orders for a second yellow card. A needless hack at substitute Jordon Ibe, Onuoha left referee Atkinson with an easy decision.

Even though they were down to 10 men, QPR's relegation situation saw them continue to throw the kitchen sink at the Reds, whilst Liverpool put Lazar Markovic on in search of a winner.

It was the home side who looked most like scoring, and they did as Gerrard got a late winner. Coutinho's corner was met by the captian, as Gerrard leapt brilliantly and headed home at the Kop end to deservedly nod Liverpool ahead.

Three minutes of added time were announced, but QPR were well and truly broken as the Reds held on for the win. That keeps them in fifth place, whilst QPR stay in 19th, a dangerous seven points off safety.