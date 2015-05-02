Swansea City 2-0 Stoke City: Shelvey stars with two assists as Swans prevail

Swansea hosted Stoke City at the Liberty Stadium in a battle between eighth and ninth place on Saturday afternoon. Both sides were eager for maximum points as the 2014-15 campaign is gradually drawing to a close, and Garry Monk's men were favourites to prevail in this one.

The first-half of action was relatively quiet, remaining goal-less as the half-time whistle blew. Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was the busier of the two men in-between the sticks, as he had to deny Miram Diouf and Steven N'Zonzi with teasing efforts at goal. Glyfi Sigurdsson and Jonjo Shelvey were the midfield duo who were most active with some neat build-up play in and around the box, but neither could really test Jack Butland in the visitors' goal. Nelson Oliveira was replaced by Martin Emnes with five minutes of the first-half left to play, after picking up an ankle injury.

As the second-half began, Swansea were unlucky not to score twice in quick succession within minutes of the restart. Sigurdsson fired a curling strike which hit the crossbar in the 47th minute, before some great work on the flank after 52 minutes by Nathan Dyer found the Icelandic midfielder in the box with a glorious opportunity, which span over the bar.

Then, Stoke winger Marko Arnautovic was very lucky not to receive at least a booking for a late, studs-up challenge on Dyer on the far side of the pitch. He was apologetic afterwards, but replays showed he did not win the ball, and instead caught the Englishman with a crunching tackle, leaving him writhing in considerable pain. Thankfully, Dyer was able to continue, but Swansea will have felt hard done by that Arnautovic was not reprimanded by the referee.

Arnautovic was finally booked in the 58th minute, for deliberately holding back Spanish full-back Angel Rangel, who was shielding him from winning the ball in his own half. The home fans greeted the Austrian's yellow with a hero's applause, ironic jeers to the man who probably should have been cautioned earlier.

In the 61st minute, Sigurdsson's effort from close range was deflected wide of Begovic's goal after some easy-on-the-eye football from the Swans in the box. Emnes found Shelvey, who unselfishly passed across to the Icelandic man, but his shot was deflected with a last-ditch defensive contribution by the Stoke backline.

Swansea continued to up the pressure as they looked for the opening goal, and Stoke struggled to offer anything attacking-wise as the second-half continued to tick down. Charlie Adam was Stoke's first substitution of the game, being replaced by Stephen Ireland, as their manager Mark Hughes was eager to see his side go in-front, with just under twenty minutes left to play.

In the 74th minute, the Swans finally got what they deserved, the opening goal of the game. Shelvey did extremely well to keep the ball in play on the flank, before weaving past two defensive markers and drilling his teasing ball towards the area with Jefferson Montero jumping to head beyond Butland into the bottom corner of the net.

Dyer was replaced with thirteen minutes left to play, in place of South Korean midfielder Ki-Sung Yueng as Monk's men looked to solidify their slender one goal lead as well as keeping a clean sheet in the process. Meanwhile, a minute later, Stoke made a double substitution. Peter Odemwingie and Peter Crouch came onto the pitch, in a more attacking change for the Potters, in place of Diouf and Jonathan Walters.

Things went from bad to worse for Stoke, as Marc Wilson was given his second yellow card and consequently sent off with six minutes left on the clock after a cynical robust block to deny Montero from running towards the box. A free-kick was awarded, and Butland was forced into making a superb fingertip save to deny Shelvey's piledriver, which was destined for the top corner.

Modou Barrow was brought on in place of goalscorer Montero with a few minutes plus stoppage time to play, and his teasing cross resulted in Swansea's second with moments left to play. Shelvey kept the ball under control in the area, looked up, fed through a pass into Ki's feet, and the South Korean fired home from close range past Butland with a low and hard, accomplished finish.

After their 2-0 victory, Swansea are now only four points behind seventh placed Southampton, who lost 2-1 against relegation contenders Sunderland in their respective match earlier this afternoon. Stoke drop a place into tenth, as West Ham saw off bottom club Burnley with a 1-0 victory and leapfrog the Potters after a rather disappointing display in south Wales.

Player Ratings: