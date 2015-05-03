Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace: Hazard's penalty rebound secures Blues title victory

The stage was set at Stamford Bridge. A victory would ensure Chelsea were crowned champions earlier today, with manager Jose Mourinho eager to add to his already-impressive collection of medals and titles won, at the end of a long and hard campaign mixed with both disappointment and happiness for the Blues.

Cesc Fábregas came close to flaunting his array of creative magic early on, clipping a through ball forward into the area after just a minute on the clock - Didier Drogba's attempted header was comfortably caught between the gloves of Julian Speroni in the Palace box. Nothing much of real note occured after that, until the game sprung into life again just before the half-time interval, with Hazard going down inside the box under the challenge from midfielder James McArthur. Replays showed there was contact, and the referee consequently pointed to the spot - despite claims that Hazard overexaggerated the contact itself.

The Belgian stepped up to the plate, and fired a low effort across goal, but Speroni did well initially to get down to his left and block the 24-year-old's shot. During those few moments between Hazard's penalty strike and the save, a hinge of doubt crossed Chelsea supporters' minds, but once again, Hazard showed nerves of steel to react quickest after the Argentine's stop and head home from close range.

After the half-time break, Chelsea came out with the intention of doubling their lead, as well as making the scoreline a comfortable one. A 1-0 lead is a slender one, and John Obi Mikel looked to rectify that with a solo effort from 25 yards out, which fizzed across the sunny Bridge turf into the safe hands of Speroni.

Branislav Ivanovic saw his name in lights as the Blues were in search of the killer goal, and after Fábregas unselfishly played him in, the Serbian played an unintentional one-two with fellow full-back Cesar Azpilicueta before he saw his powerful strike fired wide and over the bar.

Thibaut Courtois was called into action late on, blocking a fierce effort at his near post with his body as Palace probed for an equaliser, but it wasn't to be for the visitors, who travel back to east London with nothing - whilst the Chelsea players celebrated wildly as they secured their first Premier League crown in the past five years. Great scenes, for a team that have deserved the title of champion.

Post-match comments:

Alan Pardew: "I do feel a little bit hard done by. I asked the referee at half-time. The referee said it was an 'absolute definite penalty, Alan. I don't know what you're asking for.' It was a bad piece of luck, really. It was kind of questionable. Then they get another break when he misses it and it goes straight to him [Hazard]. We also felt that Punch's shot is blocked by John Terry's body and hand. It could've been a penalty for that - but it's not about us today."

Didier Drogba: "With me or without me, Chelsea will always be number one. I'm happy that I'm part of this but Chelsea is bigger than me and they will always win. Third time here and it's an amazing feeling - fantastic - the fans - amazing, you know, they're the best. A good rest, a good celebration... and that's it."

Cesc Fábregas: "Chelsea are a very competitive club - you have the pressure to win, otherwise you get out of the club. I like this kind of pressure. Party time!"

Eden Hazard: "It's amazing. We had to be champions - we are thirteen points ahead. We 've won the cup, we've won the season now. All of Chelsea is happy today. I know with my head I'm not good. I tried to put the ball in - and it was good. Lucky today! He gave me a lot of confidence - he let me play. I can play my best football on the pitch."

