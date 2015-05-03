Chelsea: Worthy winners?

After an Eden Hazard penalty rebound was enough to scrape Chelsea over the finishing line and lift the Premier League trophy with three games to spare, the analysis of whether or not this success was merited will inevitably begin.

In a way, this analysis is faintly ridiculous. Of course they deserved to win the title - they won it. You can fluke a good result, you can even fluke a cup win (as many will wrongly attest of their 2012 Champions League triumph) but you can't fluke your way to the top of a 20-team pyramid across the course of two thirds of a year. To carelessly mishmash two footballing clichés together; at the end of the day, the best team won.

The main criticism which has been levelled at them is the age-old "boring, boring Chelsea" chant lazily droned from the stands of other clubs, who haven't won anything this year. To be fair to them, in the last month or two of the season, Mourinho's Chelsea have hardly set the world alight - but then they didn't need to.

The world had been set ablaze in the first half of the season as Chelsea dismantled all before them, their incredible (and apparently forgotten) football leading many to predict an unbeaten season before a shock defeat at Newcastle.

The form of Cesc Fàbregas alone had fans of then-struggling Arsenal and Barcelona hopelessly thinking of what might have been, with Diego Costa labelled by some as the most brutally efficient centre-forward in the Premier League since Robin van Persie at the end of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Not even taking into account the brilliance of Eden Hazard, Nemanja Matić and John Terry among others, Chelsea were head, shoulders and a good portion of the upper chest area above everyone else. Their dominance at the top of the table confirmed, there was no need to set the world alight any further and risk anomalous results like that at St James' Park. All Chelsea had to do was stoke the fire, keep the embers glowing just enough to keep themselves in the position they had worked so hard to put themselves in.

It would also be wrong to underestimate the effort which has gone into their recent resutls, particularly those with potential challengers Arsenal and Manchester United. As the rest of the Premier League bar Southampton has shown over the course of this season, defending isn't easy, however much Mourinho may make it look that way.

While Arsenal's Invincibles may have won the title with more goals scored than any other side, but also with the sturdiest defence in the league. At time of writing, Chelsea are only four goals scored behind them with three games to play, and in-fact the Gunners' defensive record in 2003-04 was better than the Blues' this time around.

Perhaps the 'dislikability' factor must be taken into account with a team including Terry and Costa and managed by nasty Mr Mourinho. They could likely go an unbeaten season, breaking the English scoring record along the way and still people would find faults to pick.

But if Premier League fans were to take a step back from their own prejudices, however justified, they would see in front of them a team of worthy winners clad in glorious blue. They have been the best going forward, the best at the back, the best in the middle and probably had the best goalkeeper.

Perhaps if Arsenal had been more consistent, the United clubs less genuinely awful at either end of the season, things might have been different. But ifs and buts rarely count for anything where league titles are concerned.

As he so often makes sure, the last word on the matter should probably go to José. After Sunday's title-clinching win against Palace, he asserted: "I think we’ve shown everything since day one. Everything football demands of a team, we’ve done." Quite right.