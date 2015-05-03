Hart congratulates new champions Chelsea in post-match interview

Manchester City and England number one goalkeeper Joe Hart has congratulated title rivals Chelsea on their "deserved" Premier League title victory, after Jose Mourinho's men secured their fate as the Premier League champions with a slender 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Last year's champions, Manchester City, were pushed to a hard-fought 1-0 victory at White Hart Lane against Tottenham in the day's late afternoon kick-off, as a solo strike from Sergio Agüero wrapped up all three points for the Citzens; virtually sealing their place in the UEFA Champions League for the 2015-16 campaign.

Hart reaffirmed his belief that although the west London side deserved to be crowned champions this season, City would do their utmost to fight back the title in the next campaign. He said: "First of all congratulations to Chelsea, well deserved of winning the league. They did lead from the fron, which we've done before and struggled to keep. Great respect to them. But they know we'll be back next year, we'll get stronger, other teams around us will get stronger, and it's going to be another exciting season."

On his solid display away in north London, making a string of fine stops to keep a well-earned clean sheet against Spurs: "Today showed what we're about. We did what people have done to us. We don't answer to anyone, we answer to ourselves. We answer to our fans, our owners, and our players. That's who we are and is how we've always been."