Score Match Hull City - Arsenal Result Commentary and English Premier League Scores 2015 (1-3)

22:11: Anyway, that's all from me for today. As always, thank you for following VAVEL UK's live coverage of tonight's game and be sure to come back throughout the week for live coverage of the Champions League semi-finals! Have a great night and we hope to see you soon!

22:07: Overall, it was a terrific performance from Arsenal against a despondent Hull in the first half but a rejuvenated Hull in the second half. In theory they won the second half 1-0, however all that matters is that they lost the game 3-1. Which isn't good for their fight against survival at all and I'm sure Steve Bruce will be disappointed after last week's 1-0 victory over Liverpool. Nonetheless, nobody can take away how sensational Arsenal were. Some of the passing moves and play throughout the game was tremendous and that of champions. Maybe next season Arsene?

22:00: Whereas, at the top Arsenal have closed the gap on Manchester City and look even closer to overtaking Manuel Pellegrini's side in the table. Here's how the top of the table looks:

21:56: So the fight for survival is now even more interesting following Hull's 3-1 loss tonight to Arsenal. Hull now sit in 17th place, one point outside the relegation zone. Here's how the relegation battle looks after tonight's game:

21:53: From everyone here at VAVEL UK we apologise for the lack of updates in the remaining minutes of the game, which were down to conectivity issues. Keep following for post-match coverage!

Full-time: Hull City 1-3 Arsenal

90' Four minutes of added time have been shown.

88' Hull's chances are slimming thinner and thinner as time goes by. Arsenal are firmly in control with time remaining.

85' Arsenal substitution: Theo Walcott replaces Olivier Giroud.

83' Sanchez tests Harper with another excellent long-range strike, but the keeper is equal to his efforts.

81' Hull City substitution: Nikica Jelavic replaces Stephen Quinn.

75' Arsenal pour forward in numbers, but Cazorla's weak volley is saved by easily by Harper.

73' The corner comes to nothing and now Arsenal are comfortably in possession in their own half.

72' Meyler returns to the field of play with a massive bruise underneath his eye. Arsenal have a corner, following some good play from Wilshere.

71' Blood seems to be pouring out of Meyler's right eye, not a pretty sight at all.

70' Meyler is down receiving treatment after a head collision with Koscielny.

67' Arsenal substitution: Aaron Ramsey is replaced by Jack Wilshere.

65' Hull City substitution: Andy Robertson replaces Sone Aluko.

63' Ozil magnificently flicks the ball through to Sanchez, whose outside of the foot ball back towards Ozil is intercepted by Harper and cleared by the Hull defence.

60' Close! McShane heads the ball just over the bar after meeting another dangerous cross. Hull look reinvigorated after the half-time break.

59' Coquelin follows through after winning the ball and stamps on Quinn's leg, who rolls around in an extreme amount of pain afterwards. However, Mason doesn't book the Arsenal midfielder after previously letting play continue.

57' Finally Hull get on the end of one of the fantastic crosses they've been supplying all evening. Meyler collides with Laurent Koscielny, but the referee Mason gives nothing and Elmohamady finds Quinn who heads the ball into the back of the net.

56' GOAL!!! Hull City 1-3 Arsenal - Stephen Quinn

55' Intricate play from Arsenal leads to Ramsey digging the ball out of his feet with an improvised effort at a shot, but it goes wide of the goal.

53' Sanchez looks for Giroud with a defence-splitting pass, but the French striker is jut not quick enough to get on the end of it.

50' Neither side really threatening the opposing goal so far. Hull look a lot more organised than they were in the previous half, forcing Arsenal to be more patient going forward.

And Hull get us back underway...

Hull City Substitution: David Meyler comes on for Jake Livermore.

20:55: Arsenal have blown Hull with a flurry of magnificent offensive passes. A sensational performance which has been reminiscent of the Invicibles, with the flair and pace shown throughout the attacking play from Arsenal's superstar filled offense. Hull need to step it up many gears to come within a chance of salvaging something from this game in the second half. Steve Bruce's team-talk won't be full of praise, whereas I'm sure Wenger will be full of commedable words for his side. Let's see what the second half has to bring.

Half-time: Hull City 0-3 Arsenal

45+1' Sanchez is found with a brilliant through ball from Ramsey and this time makes no mistake as he takes it round Harper to slot it into and empty net. That's 24 goals in all competitions for Sanchez this season. Two minutes of added time are shown.

45'+1' GOAL!!! Hull City 0-3 Arsenal - Alexis Sanchez

43' Cazorla plays another marvellous ball to Sanchez, but the Chilean's effort is saved by Harper.

39' N'doye makes a mess of two chances in two minutes. Beating Bellerin for pace, with only Aluko in the box to pick out, but instead he picks out Ospina. He then gets on the end of a clever free-kick shooting wide of the goal, but he's flagged for offside anyway.

37' More terrific play by Cazorla. He fakes a shot and takes the ball past Livermore, then his low drive is denied by Harper.

35' Arsenal fans chanting 'boring, boring Chelsea'. A Barclays Premier League title is boring?

34' Another Arsenal goal, another Hull deflection. From just inside his own half, Santi Cazorla picks out Ramsey on the edge of Hull's area. Ramsey then turns and takes a shot, which takes a wicked deflection off of Brady into the top corner.

33' GOAL!!! Hull City 0-2 Arsenal - Aaron Ramsey

30' Arsenal are fouled looking to break on the counter again. Monreal is brought down by N'doye, who is subsequently booked by referee Lee Mason. Meanwhile, Ramsey looks set to stay on.

29' Brilliant? Fortunate? Magic? The Chilean winger is fouled yet again driving at the Hull defence and as a result strikes a deflected free-kick into the back of the net. The headed deflection from ex-Spurs defender Michael Dawson will certainly please Arsenal fans.

28' GOAL!!! Hull City 0-1 Arsenal - Alexis Sanchez

25' Aaron Ramsey has limped off in quite some pain here. The Welsh midfielder chased onto a the ball after a poor touch from Huddlestone, who then follows through into Ramsey's ankle with his studs unintentionally after winning the ball. Jack Wilshere is warming up whilst he receives treatment.

23' What a chance! Hull's initial cross is cleared out to Brady, who whips in a terrific ball to a free Sone Aluko, but the striker completely miscues his header right back into the direction of the cross. Afterwards, Sanchez tries to break quickly, but he's quickly fouled by Jake Livermore. Consequently, the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is booked.

21' Has Dame N'doye has been watching Charlie Adam's long strike against Chelsea? Hull win the ball just inside Arsenal's half and he attempts the miraculous, but it is never troubling Ospina in the Arsenal goal.

19' The following free-kick is cleared by Arsenal, leading to a counter-attack launched by Coquelin. However, moments later the French midfielder ends the counter-attack. A poor touch allowed Elmohamady to swoop in and clear, as he is fouled by a high foot from Coquelin.

17' Ouch! Stephen Quinn just beats Per Mertesacker to a threatening pass from Brady, and the German can only watch the ball desperately fly past him as he clatters into the Hull midfielder.

13' Scintillating from Alexis Sanchez! The Chilean drifts inside from the left, playing a lovely one-two with Mesut Ozil, to then find space for a thunderous 25-yard strike. Harper gets down well low to his right to make a brilliant save, keeping the score at 0-0.

10' Hector Bellerin attacks Robbie Brady with tremendous skill and pace, and finds a cross which is flicked by Tom Huddlestone with his achilles towards his own goal! Fortunately for Hull, Steve Harper easily catches it to save the midfielder from any potential embarrassment.

7' David Ospina comes all the way to the edge of his area to punch clear a high free-kick lofted towards multiple players, but elbows Francis Coquelin in the back of the head in the process. The Frenchman has received treatment and looks set to return to the field of play.

4' Plenty of noise from both sets of fans at The KC Stadium. A fine atmosphere, hopefully setting the foundations for an entertaining game.

2' Nacho Monreal already causing Ahmed Elmohamady problems down Hull's right-hand side. He beats the Egyptian with pace and looks for Aaron Ramsey in the box, the Welshman out-stretched leg flicks the ball miles off target. Good start for Arsene Wenger's side.

And Arsenal get us underway...

19:57: Both teams are out now and kick-off is just moments away!

19:50: Just ten minutes left until kick-off now and the players are back in their dressing rooms. The managers will each be giving their final pre-match words before tonight's game, tensions are sure to be high.

19:40: Here's a reminder of the team news today via the teamsheet below.

19:30: The teams are going out to warm-up now, only 30 minutes until kick-off!

19:15: What are your score predictions for tonight's game then? An easy Arsenal win? Or a valiant Hull triumph? Lets us know via twitter @VAVEL

19:10: Tonight's venue is The KC Stadium. Home of Hull City.

Arsenal substitutes: Szczesny, Gibbs, Gabriel, Flamini, Wilshere, Rosicky, Walcott.

Arsenal starting XI: Ospina; Bellerin, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Cazorla; Ramsey, Ozil, Alexis; Giroud.

Hull City substitutes: McGregor, Rosenior, Bruce, Robertson, Meyler, Hernández, Jelavić.

Hull City starting XI: Harper; Dawson, Chester, McShane; Elmohamady, Brady, Huddlestone, Livermore, Quinn; Aluko, N’Doye.

19:00: We're just an hour away from kick-off at the KC Stadium, so keep following for more pre-match build-up from myself until then! We'll have both sides announced squads for tonight's game very shortly!

18:55: As for now, here's how the table looks just an hour and five minutes away from kick-off.

18:52: The last and final result possibility, a Hull win. This would again move Hull into 14th, but compared to a draw, a win will put them two points clear of Newcastle and Villa. A loss for Arsenal could result in detrimental circumstances towards the race for second, as it'd leave the door wide open for both Manchester City and Manchester United to get themselves back in the race for a Champions League group stage place.

18:50: If the game results in a draw, it'll be pretty simple for Arsenal, they'll remain in third place. On the other hand a draw for Hull will propel them into 14th place, moving ahead of Newcastle United and Aston Villa on goal difference.

18:47: If Arsenal do defeat Hull by three goals or less they'll remain in third place, however if they win by four goals or more then they'll move into second place above Manchester City on goal difference. If defeated by two goals or more, Hull will drop into 17th place - swapping with Leicester - therefore only a 1-0 defeat would keep them in 16th if there were to lose.

18:45: With this being an important fixture for both sides, due to the result heavily impacting not only the position of both sides, but the clubs around them. Here's how various results could affect the table.

18:42: "He's trained with the rest of the squad for the last four days so we'll now see how he is over the next three training sessions." he continued. "We know how important he has been to us this season because 25 of the points we’ve picked up have come with him in the team." The striker (pictured below) has scored eight goals in all competitions this season. That's three higher than second top scorer Dame N'Doye, who only joined The Tigers in early February from Lokomotiv Moscow.

18:40: Bruce also spoke to his side's club website, hullcitytigers.com - insted of the traditional press conference, ahead of tonight's clash. He was welcoming in what looks to be the return of his top scorer, "Jelavic has trained all week and that is great news for us," he said.

18:37: "They've just beaten Liverpool at home, so we are warned that we will face a big challenge there." he continued. "It looks like they will stay up with their last two results. They have made a major step. It's very difficult to predict who will go down because I personally don't know. It looks very, very tight. Up to 35 points, everybody can have fear (of going down)."

18:35: Missing a number of players can always weaken a side, as I'm sure Wenger is well aware of from past experiences. Nonetheles, the experienced Frenchman is well aware of his opposition's form heading into tonight's fixture: "They had two great performances when they were in quite a bad situation, but they had two amazing results," said Wenger when speaking to arsenal.com.

18:30: As for Wenger and his Arsenal side, French full-back Mathieu Debuchy is a doubt and Mikel Arteta, Abou Diaby and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all unavailable for selection with injuries.

18:25: We know that Hull will be without Mohamed Diame, who will miss out again through injury. However, Hull manager Bruce has both David Meyler (suspension) and Nikica Jelavic (injury) available again after their own respective problems.

18:22: In terms of team news today, we'll have release both teams when they're announced just an hour before kick-off. For now, here's the team news for both sides.

18:20: Meanwhile, Arsenal haven't lost in the Premier League since their 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur on the 7th of February. Since then, they won eight consecutive games until their 0-0 draw at home against newly crowned champions Chelsea last weekend. This brilliant form has seen them go from fighting for fourth to becoming the favourites to finish runnners-up to Mourinho's side. They also have an FA Cup final in sight on the weekend subsequent to the last weekend of Premier League action, against Tim Sherwood's Aston Villa team. With second virtually guarenteed if their form continues, it has been quite a successful season for Arséne Wenger's side.

18:15: After their 2-1 win over QPR on the 21st of February, Hull went almost two months without a win until last weekend. The past week has seen them win consecutive games with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday and 1-0 triumph over Liverpool on Tuesday, for the first time since February of this year. This was the first time that they have won back-to-back games keeping clean sheets in all competitions since September 2013 (defeating both Huddersfield Town in the Capital One Cup and West Ham United in the Premier League 1-0).

18:10: The other Barclays Premier League results over the weekend did not go in favour of Hull, putting pressure on Steve Bruce's side to get at least a point out of tonight's game. Sunderland won 2-1 against Southampton putting them one point behind Hull - with a game in hand - and Leicester City defeated Newcastle United 3-0 putting them on 34 points along with The Tigers. Leonardo Ulloa (pictured below) was the star of the show, scoring a brace.

18:05: Over the weekend Chelsea completed the inevitable by securing the Barclays Premier League title with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, ultimately killing Arsenal's unrealistic chance of catching Mourinho's side. Eden Hazard (below celebrating) scored the only goal of the game, after having his initial penalty-kick saved by Argentinian 'keeper Julian Speroni, he converted the rebound with a header into the far corner of the net.

18:00: Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute live coverage of the final Barclays Premier League match of the matchday 35 weekend between relegation-threatened Hull City and an in-form Arsenal.