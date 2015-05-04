Hull City 1-3 Arsenal: Arsenal masterclass sees the Gunners claim the three points

Arsenal all but secured Champions League football for the 18th season in a row after an incredible 3-1 win away to Hull City, with Alexis Sanchez bagging a brace in he first-half to secure the three points for the Gunners.

Arsenal came close in the 14th minute when Alexis Sanchez sprinted through a crowd of Hull City players, before firing a low strike towards goal, but Steve Harper did well to parry the shot away, however his parry almost assisted Olivier Giroud, but the Frenchman was cut out by Michael Dawson.

Sanchez broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when the Chilean’s curling free-kick took a deflection of Dawson, and the ball flew into the roof of the net past a motionless Harper to give Arsenal the lead. Arsenal’s fortunes grew greater as Aaron Ramsey doubled Arsenal’s lead five minutes later. Cazorla sent in an incredible pass from inside his own half to find the Welsh midfielder, who turned around Brady on the edge of the Hull penalty box and, similar Sanchez’s goal, Ramsey’s shot was deflected past Steve Harper, to make it 2-0 to Arsenal.

Mesut Ozil could had made it 3-0 two minutes from the break, as the Arsenal midfield combined beautifully to set Ozil through on goal, but his weak shot was easily saved by Harper. Cazorla was working his magic again as the little Spaniard played an incredible pass through to Sanchez, to set him one-on-one with the keeper, but the winger’s chip was easily blocked. However Sanchez got his brace moments later when Ramsey played a great through ball to slip in Sanchez, who had acres of space ahead of him. the attacker rounded the keeper and placed it into the back of the net to make it 3-0 to Arsenal before half-time.

Hull City pulled one back with the first chance of the second half in the 56th minute, when Tom Huddlestone won possession off Laurent Koscielny on the edge of the penalty box. The English midfielder’s whipped cross found the head of Stephen Quinn, who timed his run perfectly, inside the penalty box, and Quinn could not miss as the Hull player made it 3-1. Arsenal fans had a moment to celebrate in the 67th minute when Jack Wilshere made his return to the Arsenal side after a five-month absence from the team through a long term ankle injury.

Arsenal came on the attack again in the 75th minute that saw Jack Wilshere play a quick pass to Mesut Ozil inside the penalty box, and the German’s cross found Santi Cazorla unmarked, but his finish was too simple and Harper made an easy save to deny Arsenal a fourth goal. Harper was called into action again when Bellerin’s shot was well saved by the veteran keeper, and the rebound found Jack Wilshere, who’s effort was blocked by a Hull defender, and in the end Sanchez’s close range effort smashed into the side netting.