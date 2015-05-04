Jordan Henderson: "We must cope"

Liverpool's vice-captain and central midfielder Jordan Henderson has reiterated his belief that Liverpool's improving young squad will be important in helping the club cope with the void left by captain Steven Gerrard, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season for MLS side LA Galaxy.

The 24-year-old is expected to take over at the helm of the team and wear the captain's armband after Gerrard leaves. He hopes a successful transfer window will provide an injection of talent amongst the Liverpool ranks, in what has been a disappointing season for everyone attached to the club itself.

On Gerrard's match-winner against QPR: "It is typical Stevie. He will be disappointed with the penalty but he erased it very quickly, got on with the game and came up with the goal. I was pleased for him because I am sure he wouldn't have been able to get that [miss] out of his mind all night - that just shows his character. Sometimes that can affect people but he gets on with it and he came up with the winner right at the end. I have said many times before he is a big loss to the team: he is our leader and a big inflluence on games so you will miss big players like that but at the same time we have to move on when he does go."

On the future of the club, as well as the quality of crop currently: "I think we have the players who can improve and have a really good go next season. We have quality players. Obviously bringing in people in the summer we will welcome because the better the players we have here the better it is for us in terms of competition to get into the team and push on and try to win trophies and try to play in the Champions League. We have great players here, we just have to keep improving as a young squad and I am sure come next season, we will be raring to go again."

