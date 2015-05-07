Would Sterling be worth the £50 million for Arsenal?

As most people know by now, Raheem Sterling looks to be on his way out of Liverpool in the summer transfer window, and as you would expect, many top teams from around Europe are all hoping to land one of the most promising youngsters in world football. Arsenal, surprisingly, are one of the favourites to sign the winger but with a reported £50 million price tag, would Sterling be worth the money for Arsenal?

Sterling would be a great addition to the Arsenal side, the English winger can play in virtually every attacking position on the pitch, meaning that the possibilities are endless to what Sterling could offer to the Arsenal side. With Theo Walcott edging closer and closer out of the exit door for Arsenal, Raheem Sterling could be the perfect replacement for the winger.

Sterling would also be a great player for Arsenal in the long run. The Liverpool winger is only 20-years-old, meaning that Sterling could stay in the Arsenal side for eight to 10 years. However, with football becoming more money focused and less about loyalty as the years go by, it would not be a surprise to see Sterling leave after five or less seasons if he joined the North London.

However one problem Sterling could face if he was to join Arsenal would be game time. As everyone knows Arsenal’s attacking options are endless. Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey are only a few attackers Arsenal have at their disposal, with Lukas Podolski, Joel Campbell, Chuba Akpom and Yaya Sanogo all set to return to the Gunners in the summer from their respective loan spells. With the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danny Welbeck on the substitute bench already, it could be extremely difficult for Sterling to make the starting XI at Arsenal when you take all that into account.

But Sterling is one of those rare talents that only comes around every so often, and Arsene Wenger is well known for his youth policies and developing young talent. We have seen Wenger transform the likes of Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie, Cesc Fabregas and Patrick Vieira into world-class players. Meaning that Wenger would make room for Sterling in the Arsenal side, as either a left or right winger, and potentially turn him into one of the best players in Europe.

Whether Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal or not is anyone’s guess, but with a £50 million price tag for this incredible talent, it is a hard estimation to guess on whether or not Arsene Wenger would be ready to spend that sort of money for the 20-year-old winger. Although what an inclusion to an already talented side Sterling would be to Arsenal Football Club.