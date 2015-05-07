Depay excited to join 'dream club' Manchester United

Memphis Depay has spoken of his excitement to join the 'dream club' Manchester United.

Louis van Gaal's first signing of the 2015 summer transfer window called his new manager a 'big bonus' in the deal.

Manchester United announced a deal for Depay from PSV on Thursday afternoon with the amount believed to be around £25 million.

It is also suggested that Depay has signed a four year deal at the club after an 'exciting period'.

"It was an exciting and pretty hectic period, and to have a choice between so many top clubs doesn't make it any easier."

It seems that Louis van Gaal may have been a key factor in the move having coached Depay for the Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“For me, Manchester United is an absolute dream club, so I didn't need any convincing of the guys who already play at Manchester United. They told me only positive things though, and I'm looking forward to playing with my Dutch teammates next to all the other great players of Manchester United. And working with manager Louis van Gaal again is also a big bonus.”

When asked if the rumours were true of interest from other clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, Depay said he didn't care what they offered him.

"Yes, but you shouldn’t believe all the rumours in the media. In the end it was just a matter of feeling, not a matter of money."

Having spent most of his career at PSV, he was quick to thank them for his time there.

“I’ve learned so much at PSV, not only on the pitch but also as a person. That makes me grateful, but I really felt it was time for me to move on. And you can’t deny the interest of a club like Manchester United. I’m proud of winning the title with PSV. It’s something the fans deserved, and something I wanted so bad as well. I wish the club all the best for coming season, and hopefully they’re lifting a trophy again next year.”

Depay will have a medical at Manchester United when the transfer window opens.