Leroy Fer and Kevin Strootman send messages to new United signing Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay has been sent messages from both Leroy Fer and Kevin Strootman after his £23 million move to Manchester United.

After Manchester United's Twitter account announced the deal on Thursday afternoon, Strootman and Fer responded on Twitter with good luck messages to their fellow Dutchman.

Strootman said that Depay deserved the move having played with him at PSV before his move to AS Roma.

Good luck at your new club @MemphisDepay, you really deserve it! pic.twitter.com/21fOCmWTbd — Kevin Strootman (@Kevin_strootman) May 7, 2015

Leroy Fer played for Depay's league rivals Feyernoord and FC Twente but was also happy for him.

Congratz to my boy @MemphisDepay on his big move to @ManUtd ! Happy for you bro.. ❤️ — Leroy Fer (@LeroyFer10) May 7, 2015

Depay has scored 21 goals in 28 Eredisivie games this season, with 3 in 6 Europe League appearances as well.