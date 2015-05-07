Ronald Koeman: Depay will have to step up to tough Premier League

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman says Manchester United signing Memphis Depay will need to toughen up for next season, his first in England.

The former Ajax player spoke on Thursday afternoon, after United announced a £23 million deal for Depay.

“He is a good talent in Holland, a good player and a fast player. I think for him it is a fantastic move. I think he was ready in Holland. He was one of the best players and to become the best, he needs a step and it’s a big step for him.”

Koeman was manager of PSV Eindhoven when Depay broke onto the scene and now at 21 he has made his big move in football out of Holland.

But the Premier League is a different ball game and he will have to step up even further than he has done already according to Koeman.

"Last season he made the step to be a senior player and not a junior player. Still he has to develop himself and it will be tough for him because the Premier League is really tough, physically and mentally. For him it is a great challenge to be a player of Manchester United."