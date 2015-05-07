Daley Blind welcomes Memphis Depay to Manchester United

Daley Blind has welcome new Manchester United signing Memphis Depay to Old Trafford on Instagram.

The pair played together for the Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil under United boss Louis van Gaal.

Not only were they playing in the same team but they produced a great attacking threat for the Orange on the left flank as the van Gaal's side finished third in the competition.

United announced Depay's move from PSV Eindhoven on Thursday afternoon and Blind was quick to send a welcome message to his fellow Dutchman who will have a medical to confirm the deal at the start of the transfer window.

Manchester United fans have seen Depay's arrival as a brilliant piece of business with the deal announced before the season has even ended.

More on Memphis Depay: