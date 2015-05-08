Mesut Özil: A luxury that Arsenal can afford

As I sat down to watch Arsenal - Hull City on Monday evening, and the game kicked off, I soon realised how lucky I was to be watching some of the best players in Europe linking up together, in sync, on the same team. Of course, I'm talking about the likes of Mesut Özil and Alexis Sanchez, who have combined to devastating effect at times for opposition defences this season, and when in-form, they simply cannot be stopped.

I rewind back to the summer of 2013, on transfer deadline day. Arsenal somehow, out of nowhere, managed to sign Mesut from the riches of Real Madrid for a club-record transfer fee of £42.5million pounds. Of course, you had the rather over-optimistic Gunners supporters expecting Arsenal to win the league in the same season, but for a fan of the club he's supported since he was a little child, I'd be lying if I did not say his signing created excitement as well as an outlet for future success. Not only were Arsenal able to attract world-class players such as the silky German himself, it proved we could finally compete with the rest of Europe's elite, in terms of the types of signings they could make, for the first time since the Invincibles season over ten years ago now.

Arsenal being able to pay £20million plus pounds on a player was virtually unheard of, before "that" signing on deadline day. Our club-record fee was a shrewd £15million, for then-Málaga attacking midfielder Santi Cazorla, who has more than proved his worth at the club since his arrival in 2012. Ozil was a sign of things to come at the Emirates, and it's fair to say that he had a decent season, although it was not as good as Alexis' debut campaign in England this term. He was branded a lot of names by the media, including "lazy", "a luxury player" and someone who liked to "take the game at their own pace".

His criticism since he joined the club has been somewhat unjustified though. He was branded lazy, even though he's a creative midfielder and it's not his job per say, to track back and constantly defend for the team. Yes, he cannot just wait for the ball to come to him, but if he was a central midfielder, I'd understand. Anyway, the World Cup winner was eager to prove his doubters wrong. If you've watched any Premier League football this season, you'd know he's done just that. Despite being injured and ruled out of action for three months in October last year, he's returned back stronger, quicker, and more determined to send a message to all of those critics suggesting he was a luxury player that Arsenal simply could not afford.

Mesut was branded weak physically, not being able to cope with the demands of the Premier League. Well, he's bulked up, for one. He clocks up more miles of running on a football pitch than the majority of his Arsenal team-mates, and most of that is totalled whilst, guess what... tracking back and contributing to the defensive side of Arséne's men! A perfect example of Ozil being a scapegoat whenever Arsenal lose or do not play well as a whole, is during their 2-0 away victory over Monaco in the Champions League earlier on in the year. They lost on away goal rule, having conceded three goals at the Emirates in the first leg, and the media were slamming the German creative midfielder for an "ineffective" performance at the Stade Louis II. They could not have been more wrong, as the former Schalke and Werder Bremen man dictated the flow of the game in midfield and always looked for a team-mate in space to pass to. Created chances out of nowhere, looked threatening on the ball, and dangerous off it, Arsenal needed a creator in their side and he was (and still is!) that man.

STAT: Mesut has created 49 chances and totalled five assists in the Premier League this season, having played 18 matches.

Perhaps it's the price-tag that does not help his cause, or the fact that people tend to judge performances on whether or not you've scored or assisted in a match, but Mesut's contribution to the Gunners is often overlooked and too much is expected of him, at least from the media. He's silenced his doubters, at least for now, and his impressive stats since returning from injury at the start of 2015 have established the world-class German as the luxury that Arsenal can afford.