Crystal Palace - Manchester United: Zaha looks to haunt his former employers

Crystal Palace host Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening, with Louis Van Gaal’s men aiming to get back on track after three successive defeats.

The losses to Chelsea, Everton and more recently West Brom have left the race for Champions League a little closer than expected. Rivals Liverpool are currently four points behind the Red Devils heading into the final three games of the season.

But United were handed a boost this week as they completed the signing of PSV’s flying Dutch winger Memphis Depay in a fee rumoured to be around £20-25m.

Form Guide

As mentioned United come into the game after damaging losses which has left Champions League qualification hanging in the balance.

Last week at Old Trafford a stubborn West Brom side snatched the three points thanks to a scrappy goal from Jonas Olsson.

The previous week Van Gaal’s side came up short against a resurgent Everton side looking to put a stuttering season behind them. Goals from James McCarthy, John Stones and Kevin Mirallas put further emphasise that United are still vulnerable at the back.

The three defeats have been surprising considering United were on a good run of form; winning six straight times before they lost at Stamford Bridge to a solitary goal from PFA Player of the Year Eden Hazard.

United’s opponents have had a marvellous season, staying in the Premier League for a second consecutive year is a great achievement.

Van Gaal said in his pre-match press conference that: “I think we need a little bit of luck and also composure in front of goal. They are at home but I still expect that they will defend more than attack. They have speed, dribbling qualities and they can finish.”

A blistering run of form coincided with Alan Pardew being appointed and a surge up the table has meant that rapid progression is being made at the South London club.

Palace’s midfielder schemer James McArthur has said this week: “We like the games where there is pressure on us, where you can go to Stamford Bridge, Manchester United can come here or you can go to Liverpool with no fear.”

Pardew praised Wilfried Zaha in his press conference saying: “He has tremendous talent in one-on-one situations and that’s what we will try to exploit with his career. He is learning the other (defensive) side of the game very well and quickly. We are really pleased with him, he is really exciting and the fans love him.”

Team News

Van Gaal will be without the injured Rafael and Michael Carrick for the trip to SE25, but he also faces concerns over Marcos Rojo.

Pardew is still without Marouane Chamakh and Frazier Campbell the pair are still recovering from their respective injuries. But skipper Mile Jedinak could come back into the side after being on the bench against Champions Chelsea last weekend.

Key Players

Yannick Bolasie the DR Congo international is the player that is earning the all the plaudits. He has been sensational for the Eagles this season. His energetic displays and his unpredictability in his forward play have seen Pardew throw a £40m price-tag on him to warn off any potential suitors.

For the Red Devils Juan Mata has been more influential by every passing month, increased game-time has meant Mata has been able to show the Old Trafford faithful why previous manager paid all that money for him.

His talent has never been questioned as he has proved at Chelsea that when on top form he is as good as anybody in world football playing in that no.10 slot.

Predicted Line-up

Crystal Palace: Speroni – Ward, Dann, Delaney, Kelly – Jedinak, McArthur – Zaha, Puncheon, Bolasie - Murray

Manchester United: De Gea – Valencia, Smalling, McNair – Young, Mata, Herrera, Rooney, Blind – Fellaini – Van Persie