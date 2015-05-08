Hull City - Burnley: Tigers look to send Clarets down

Hull City host Burnley this weekend with the Clarets needing a win to stave off relegation.

Sean Dyche’s men are eight points adrift of Hull in 17th and anything but a win would see them relegated back to the Championship after only one season. This game is a proverbial ‘six-pointer’ as Hull sit only a point above the drop zone with three games left to play.

Hull had a harsh reality check on Monday night as Arsenal’s masterclass resulted in a 3-1 defeat for The Tigers. This came after consecutive wins for Hull against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, which eased their own relegation fears, but defeat on Monday seems to have dragged them back down to Earth.

Burnley’s concern appears to be that they’re now goalless in nine hours and 29 minutes of football. Only eight players have scored for the Clarets in the league and a lack of goals could indeed be their downfall when they visit the KC Stadium on Saturday.

Hull although will see this game as a must win, seeing as their final two games of the season are a trip to Spurs before a home game with Louis Van Gaal’s Manchester United.

Team News

Hull boss Steve Bruce will be pondering whether to risk playing Nikica Jelavic after the Croatian returned to the side with a substitute appearance on Monday night. Although Mohamed Diame is definitely out, with Bruce confirming he won’t play again this season.

Jake Livermore will face a fitness test on an ankle problem picked up on Monday night, while Stephen Quinn looks set to maintain his place in the starting XI.

Michael Duff is available again for the visitors as his red card against West Ham for fouling Cheikhou Kouyate has been rescinded. Sam Vokes is ‘touch and go’ to return for Burnley at the KC after a hip and thigh issue.

Kevin Long is out with a knee injury while former Tiger Dean Marney won’t play against his former side as he’s still out with a knee complaint.

One former Hull man who will play however, is George Boyd. Sold by the Tigers in the summer for £3 million, Boyd has been a regular fixture in Burnley’s side this season and also scored the club’s last goal in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in March.

Quotes

Hull manager Steve Bruce on Saturday’s game: “It’s a big game for us and it’s a big game for Burnely too. We’re all aware of what it means. We’ve shown in the past few weeks that we’re determined to stay n this division.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on the game: “The lads are up for it and they have been all season. Margins are tight but we’ll be ready to go again. “The approach has always been to win and be progressive in our play throughout the season and we’ve tried to affect games in different ways – we want to attack teams.”

Hull defender Paul McShane on relegation: “I believe we have put ourselves in a good position to stay up so, hopefully, we can do that. Burnley is a massive game – we all know that, all the games have been massive, Palace, Liverpool and Arsenal was the same. But Burnley is even bigger, we are prepared and ready to go.”

Last Time Out

Hull will want to forget the last time they faced Bunrley, after an Ashley Barnes goal separated the sides. It was Burnley’s first win of the season and arguably Hull’s worst performance of the season.