Crystal Palace - Manchester United: Predicted XIs and Possible Formations

With three games left in the season, it is Manchester United who are in dire need of a result against Crystal Palace. After three losses in a row, a fourth will not cut it from Louis van Gaal’s side who need just six points in their next three games to ensure fourth place to get them into the last round of Champions League qualifiers. Palace on the other hand have had a resurgence under club legend Alan Pardew and are firmly in 12th place. Today, we breakdown each of their potential lineups and formations ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Crystal Palace

An inform Glenn Murray continues to get the nod at striker over Marouane Chamakh (injury) and Dwight Gayle. Normally a winger, Jason Puncheon is going to be moved centrally in what is likely the fastest midfield trio currently in the Barclays Premier League with Zaha, Puncheon, and Bolasie. The back four of Ward, Dann, Kelly, and Delaney is the most oft-started for Palace giving them a strong familiarity with goalkeeper Julian Speroni. For quite some time. captain Mile Jedinak struggled to get any sort of rhythm going even long after the Asian Cup, but the Australian seems to have gotten it all fixed now with his starting spot solidified once again.

Possible Formation

4-5-1: It’s likely Manchester United are playing this formation as well with Michael Carrick out, but if they do decide on the 4-3-3, this could be the best way to counter it for Palace. With five midfielders, the middle of the park will be packed against United’s three forcing the Red Devils less time to get their timing and passes on point. McArthur and Jedinak are going to be a nuisance for Ander Herrera since he is not really a player who will go at you with his strength. The real trouble for those two will be Fellaini and Rooney if he is in the midfield. Fellaini has height and strength that will make it difficult to handle while Rooney is quicker than either of these defensive midfielders while also containing some muscle of his own.

By the Numbers:

7: Jason Puncheon has tallied seven assists this season, the most of any Palace player. Puncheon has more assists than anyone has goals this season as the highest goalscorer on Palace has found the back of the net six times (Murray).

1991: That immaculate date, May 10, 1991, was when the Eagles throttled United 3-0 at home. This was the last time Crystal Palace has defeated Manchester United in league play.

25: The number of points Palace has picked up since Alan Pardew took over.

Manchester United

With Luke Shaw still out, Daley Blind moves back to left back, a role he was thriving in before Shaw’s resurgence and Carrick’s injury. With Carrick out, Fellaini should be thrown into what looks like a defensive midfielder role on paper, but he can play box-to-box as he has been doing. Although Robin van Persie missed a penalty against West Brom, the striker showed glimpses of his old self with some stunning strikes and runs even though they were thwarted by Boaz Myhill and the rest of the West Brom defense. Rooney is likely going to be back in the midfield due to Carrick’s injury, but Phil Jones is fit and his strong partnership with Chris Smalling should continue at Palace.

Possible Formation

4-5-1: We think United go with a 4-3-3, but through past indications, van Gaal by throw out a 4-5-1 again. This time out though, Fellaini should not be anywhere near the wings or up top. Fellaini should lie deep in front of the defense and remain as a defensive/holding midfield role. If anything, Rooney should be playing in the number ten role right behind van Persie to link up with the Dutchman. The false wing roles of Mata and Young are difficult to deploy with five midfielders, but putting them at wing isn’t the worst scenario. In this formation, Ander Herrera is going to be massive in his midfield influence trying to link up the defense/Fellaini up to Rooney, RVP, and the wingers.

By the Numbers

1961: The last time Manchester United last lost for league games in a row.

4: The number of clean sheets Manchester United has kept while playing on the road.