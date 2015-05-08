Jorge Mendes looking to bring 10m youngster to Manchester United

Football's biggest super agent Jorge Mendes is looking to sort out the future of much wanted youngster Bernard Mensah with Manchester United a possibility.

20-year-old Mensah has been drawing interest from everywhere across Europe after stepping up to the senior level impressivley this season.

Playing his trade at Vitoria, Manchester United sent scouts to the Portuguese club to assess Mendes' young star. Speculation has been rising as to a move from United but O Jogo suggest that AS Monaco, Valencia and Inter Milan are also interested.

As the super agent in football, Mendes cleverly sorts out deals to work in the future. Thus, he owns 35% of Bernard Mensah's transfer rights and is therefore more interested than usual in the future of his client.

O Jogo also suggest that despite interest from other clubs, Mendes is discussing a deal with Manchester United - thought to be the favourable destination for player and agent.

Mendes is reported to be looking for 10 million euros to match his client's potential ability.

With United already signing Memphis Depay this week, another young superstar could join the club to produce a younger squad at Old Trafford next season.

Mensah is a forward in the same way that Depay is, being able to play on the wing and through the middle.