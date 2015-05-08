Premier League's 2014-15 Goal of the Season: The contenders so far

Every season there are always a handful of spectacular goals, and so there should be - given that the Premier League calls itself the best league in the world.

But across the 2014-15 campaign, even just in the month of April, there have been some special efforts which all stand good stead in the race for the Goal of the Season.

Here are eight contenders which will certainly be in the running for the accolade.

Charlie Adam - Chelsea - 4th April 2015:

The first contender is Charlie Adam’s spectacular effort against newly-crowned champions Chelsea and it is the goal many people, fans and pundits alike would pick as their goal of the season.

Already crowned Match of the Day’s goal of the month for April, Adam's strike came around when the Scotland midfielder’s Stoke side were 1-0 behind just before the end of the first half.

Adam received the ball and the 29-year-old proceeded to hit a speculative shot from his own half, which flew high, beating keeper Thibaut Courtois, who could only palm the 66-yard effort into his own net. Stoke ended up losing the match but that goal will stay long in the memory.

Matt Phillips - Crystal Palace - 14th March 2015:

Crystal Palace had a fairly easily 3-1 victory over QPR back in the middle of March but what could be considered a pretty normal game was set alight by one piece of individual brilliance from Rangers' midfielder Matt Phillips.

Palace had pretty much dominated the proceedings and keeper Julian Speroni had hardly been called into action as the game entered its last seven minutes. Phillips received the ball just inside Palace’s half before he hit a 40-yard-shot that completely caught the keeper off his guard and finding the top corner of the net clipping the bar on its way in.

Some will argue that Speroni should have done better with the effort as he was so far off his line but it doesn't take anything away from the sheer brilliance of the effort. It has been a tough season for QPR with relegation looking an almost certainty but Phillips’ goal will be one of the few highlights that they can look back on should they go down.

Jermain Defoe - Newcastle United - 5th April 2015:

There is two things that make Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe’s goal in the Tyne-Wear derby so spectacular. Not only the excellent technique, but the importance of the strike to Sunderland’s survival hopes.

Sunderland had been dominating the match but had nothing to show for all their work as the first half drew nearer to its conclusion, step up Defoe after a long kick from Castan Pantilimon was headed down into the path of the 32-year-old who hit a sweet volley into the top corner giving Tim Krul no chance and setting the Stadium of Light into pandemonium.

That goal proved to be difference with Sunderland gaining their fifth consecutive win over Newcastle and writing Defoe into Black Cats folk law in the process and it could prove to be difference if Sunderland eventually do stay in the top flight.

Bobby Zamora - West Brom - 4th April 2015:

QPR’s second goal on the shortlist was one of beauty and of vital importance in their battle for survival in the top flight.

Chris Ramsey’s side were in a desperate need of a win when they visited West Brom and got off to a great start, taking a 1-0 lead before the break. A long punt up field was well caught by Zamora, who showed a great turn of pace over the chasing defender.

What followed took everyone by surprise when the 34-year-old hit a first-time chip on the edge of left hand side of the area which had the keeper stranded and delicately into the side-netting. It was such a beautifully worked goal and had a player of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo’s calibre netted it, we would have been talking about it for years to come.

Andre Schurrle - Burnley - 18th August 2015:

Former Chelsea man Andre Schurrle’s goal on the first weekend of the season against Burnley may not be as spectacular as some of the others on the list but in terms of technicality and intelligence it is simply magical.

Twenty minutes into Jose Mourinho’s second season since his return to Chelsea and they were drawing 1-1 with a newly promoted Burnley who were causing their opponents some problems. Eden Hazard picked up the ball in the middle of Burnley’s half before going on a mystical run then proceeded to play it out to wide to Branislav Ivanovic.

What followed was sheer class with the Serbian floating it to new signing Cesc Fabregas on the edge of the area, Fabregas spotted the excellent run of Schurrle and proceeded to a hit an excellent first-time floated ball into the feet of the German who smashed it home.

This technical goal was made to look easy by an excellent Chelsea side and can be found as one of many highlights on their way to lifting their fourth ever Premier League title.

Angel Di Maria - Leicester City - 21st September 2015:

It has been a difficult first in English football for Angel Di Maria since his British record £59.6million move from Real Madrid to Manchester United this summer, but his goal against Leicester has easily been the highlight of a stuttering start to life in the Premier League.

United were already leading 1-0 at the King Power Stadium when the Argentine started off the move with a pass to captain Wayne Rooney who then split open the defence with a great ball back to Di Maria. Nobody could have predicted what would come next when the 27-year-old pulled off an elegant scooped, chipped effort over a helpless Kasper Schmeichel and left fans around the country in awe.

Louis Van Gaal’s side did eventually fall to a 5-3 comeback at the hands of Nigel Pearson’s team - a game that will never be forgotten by those home fans - but that goal will be a permanent highlight for Di Maria and United, despite the result.

Juan Mata - Liverpool - 22nd March 2015:

Juan Mata’s time at Old Trafford looked to be coming towards the end after he was frequently failing to gain any sort of game time under Louis Van Gaal’s regime. But the second of his goals against bitter rivals Liverpool asserted his place in the squad and his place in the hearts of many United fans.

The Spaniard had already given his side the lead early in the first period before he completed his brace just before the hour mark. Mata started the move when he picked up the ball from Ander Herrera’s blocked shot and passed to Di Maria who was situated on the edge of the D.

The Argentine then floated a magnificent ball to the midfielder to the left side of the box who managed to set his body perfectly to hit a bicycle kick back across goal into the opposite bottom corner.

United went onto to just clinch those crucial three points and that excellent piece of magic from Mata could be difference between Champions League or Europa League football next season.

Phillippe Coutinho - Southampton - 22nd February 2015:

The last contender for goal of the season is from Liverpool’s player of the season, Phillippe Coutinho, after his magnificent effort away at Southampton back in February.

Liverpool were flying going into this tough test at St Mary’s but the Brazilian put all those nerves to bed within the first three minutes. Coutinho received the ball 25 yards out from goal with players in space to either side of him.

But the forward had other ideas and hit a superb curling effort which was just out of the reach of keeper Frasier Forster, smashing off the underside of the crossbar and into the rood of the net.

Raheem Sterling went on to get a second in that game as the Reds took a 2-0 victory, but the game will only be remembered for one of the many screamers that Coutinho has scored in this campaign.