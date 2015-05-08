Premier League's 2014-15 Goal of the Season: The contenders so far
Charlie Adam's 70-yard effort against Chelsea is one of the favourites for Goal of the Season.

Every season there are always a handful of spectacular goals, and so there should be - given that the Premier League calls itself the best league in the world.

But across the 2014-15 campaign, even just in the month of April, there have been some special efforts which all stand good stead in the race for the Goal of the Season. 

Here are eight contenders which will certainly be in the running for the accolade.

Charlie Adam - Chelsea - 4th April 2015: