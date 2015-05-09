Have Arsenal been the best team in Europe this year?

2015 has been a fantastic year for Arsenal. An FA Cup final, top four all but secured and the side are playing some of the best football they have been playing for some years. The Gunners have certainly been the best team in the Premier League in 2015 so far, but have they been the best team in Europe?

Theo Walcott seems to think so after stating in an interview with Arsenal’s official website stating:

“In this calendar year, we have been the best team in Europe. It is the strongest the squad has been and everyone is staying fit as well.”

The English winger is not far off. The Gunners have only dropped seven points in 2015 (Two losses and one draw), which has fired Arsenal up to second place in the Premier League table, but does that mean Arsenal have been the most dominant side in Europe so far this year?

Sadly, they are not. Despite making it to the FA Cup final and climbing to a surprising second place in the table, Arsenal crashed out of Champions League round of 16, again, to French side Monaco. What is more is not only did Arsenal get knocked out in the competition so early, they were humiliated 3-1 at home in the first-leg in February, a 2-0 away win in Monaco meant Arsenal crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 again.

When you compare this to other European teams such as Barcelona and Juventus, Arsenal’s success in 2015 has all come from domestic competitions. Barcelona and Juventus on the other hand both have been fantastic in their domestic leagues in 2015 whilst maintaining a serious challenge in the Champions League.

So have Arsenal been the best side Europe this year? No, the Gunners have been unplayable in the Premier League so far, with their fluid, creative and free scoring football being a joy to watch for any football fan. However their humiliation in the Champions League against Monaco is the only factor that does not make Arsenal the top side in Europe during 2015.

However, the signs are encouraging. Arsenal can use this incredible form from this year and transfer it over to the start of next season and make a serious push for their first Premier League title in over 10 years, and with Champions League football also a certainty for the 2015/16 season, Arsenal could progress to achieve something they have not done for the past four season, and make it to the quarter-final stages of the competition.