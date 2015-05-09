Hull City 0-1 Burnley: Clarets relegated from the Premier League despite away win

A Danny Ings goal wasn’t enough to save Burnley as the Clarets were relegated from the Barclays Premier League despite beating Hull 1-0 at the KC Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ings scored their first goal in over ten hours of football as some poor Hull defending saw the young Englishman’s swivelled half-volley fly past Hull ‘keeper Steve Harper to give the visitors the win.

Both sides were unchanged as the two teams played out a very scrappy first half. There were chances few and far between in the opening period. The first ten minutes were very nervy, with chances being created constantly, but none of them looking like opening the scoring.

Robbie Brady was lively down the left hand side and he had the best chance of the half with his free kick hitting the cross bar with ten minutes to go in the first period. It took 24 minutes for the first real chance of the game to happen, as Brady’s superb cross into the area is met by Ahmed Elmohamady whose header went over the bar from close range.

On the half hour mark another header flies over the bar as Brady’s corner went over from Paul McShane. Hull looked more threatening in the first half but couldn’t make their chances count. Burnley’s first real chance came soon after as Ashley Barnes’ downward header was saved well by Steve Harper.

The first half was tense and it was evident these two are embroiled in a relegation dogfight. Neither side shone or showed any real quality or confidence as to say this game was scrappy was an understatement.

Five minutes into the second half Matt Taylor sent over a cross to Barnes whose header glanced wide of the post. Burnley were on top at the start of the second half and were knocking on the door as Danny Ings had a penalty appeal turned down. The English striker ran into the area and appeared to be tripped inside the box, however referee Martin Atkinson waved away his protests.

Hull introduced top scorer Nikica Jelavic in the hope the Croatian could grab a much needed goal, however it was at the other end where the ball was in the net. Burnley hadn’t scored before this game in nine hours and 29 minutes, but on the hour mark Ings capitalised on some poor defending as his half-volley flew past Harper and ended their goal drought.

City defender Michael Dawson was off the pitch having a bloodied nose attended to so the hosts were a man down as Elmohamady and Brady messed up with their clearances and Ings was there to slot it home, his tenth of the season.

Hull started throwing everything at Burnley but it wasn’t enough to get them anything from the game as the Clarets held on for a deserved win, however despite the result it wasn’t enough to prolong their stay in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s men are down after only one season in the top flight but on the basis of results from today’s action, Hull could well be joining them. Sitting 18th two points adrift of safety with games against Spurs and Manchester United to come, things look worrying for the Tigers.