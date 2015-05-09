"Lallana can become a leader at Liverpool" says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers believes that Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana can now step up to become a leader at the club, after what he believes has been 'a terrific' debut season on Merseyside.

The midfielder has been subject to criticism following his £25million move from Southampton last summer, with injuries having hampered his performance levels at times this season. However, Rodgers believes that with experienced players such as Steven Gerrard, Glen Johnson and Kolo Toure set to leave the club, Lallana's role is set to get much bigger.

“He’s fantastic in the changing room,” said Rodgers on Lallana. “He is responsible on the pitch, too.

“He has good leadership qualities.

“That was one of the things I was surprised about when I heard but having worked with him I can see he is very conscientious and he is very strong willed."

Lallana hasn't been able to repeat the form he showed during the 2013/14 season for Southampton as of yet on L4, despite putting in some very positive performances at times. Rodgers acknowledges this, and thinks there is more to come from the midfielder.

“I think he has contributed well when he’s been fit,” said the Reds boss. “He obviously had (injury) issues when he came in.

“He is a player that I can rely on. He is a player that is well suited to this club and I think it hasn’t been form that has kept him out when he hasn’t been playing.

“It is normally he’s just had little niggly injuries. He has come from a team that is playing one game a week into a big club with huge expectations where there is three games in a week.

“For him I think he has done terrific. He has settled in very well.

“And I’m sure he, and the other players, are really looking forward to next season to show what they can do. When he has played and played well.”