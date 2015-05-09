Leicester City 2-0 Southampton: Mahrez first-half double seals crucial win for Foxes

This match was played at the King Power Stadium, as Leicester City hosted Southampton in a must-win game for the Foxes, to keep their chances of staying away from the relegation places. Just goal difference separated them and Hull City, with the Tigers finding themselves in the relegation fight after the early kick-off result, with Sunderland beating Everton two-nil away from home.

Robert Huth came close to breaking the deadlock just two minutes into the action from a corner-kick which was not properly dealt with by the visitors, but the on-loan centre-back from Stoke watched on as his powerful effort flew over third-choice 'keeper Paulo Gazzaniga in the Saints' goal, out for a goal-kick.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring with a touch of magic for the hosts, weaving his way past the Southampton defence before unleashing a low drive towards the bottom corner of the net, with the Argentine 'keeper unable to stop the strike as it fizzed past him into the back of the net. There was a stoppage in play soon after the opener, after Matty James was attempting to stop the run made on the overlap by Ryan Bertrand; his knee buckled under him as he slid across the turf and went down in agony. The physio came onto the pitch, as well as the medical team and the stretcher once they realised the injury was a serious one, with the 23-year-old being given a standing ovation from the home fans after four minutes of treatment.

Danny Drinkwater came on in his place, and the game resumed soon after that. Kasper Schmeichel made a good parry away to safety as the Saints pushed forward on the break, before the Foxes doubled their lead, taking advantage of a poor defensive mistake betwen the So'ton defence and goalkeeper. First, Koeman's men struggled to clear as Mahrez was lurking - then a back-pass was fed towards Gazzaniga whose attempted clearance forward swerved high but short, falling straight into the opposition's path. The ball was fed through quickly to Riyad, who reacted quickly to tap home past the Argentinian from close range, making it 2-0 within 20 minutes of kick-off.

Southampton continued to pass the ball well around the pitch, making half-chances every few minutes, and despite having a two-goal deficit to overturn, they were pressurising the hosts for sure. Harrison Reed had a fierce long-range effort beaten away by the gloves of Schmeichel after a neat passing move in midfield, before Eljero Elia and Sadio Mané both had goal-scoring opportunities of their own, not taken though.

The possession stats were heavily in So'ton's favour, having had 74% to 26% for the hosts, and yet they found themselves two goals down simply reiterating that possession does not always win matches on its own.

Mahrez turned creator as he slipped in an inviting through ball towards Jamie Vardy, but the striker's effort on-goal from close range was blocked with a good stop by the legs of Gazzaniga, having got past Alderweireld in a flash on the counter attack. The score was still two-nil, and Southampton were lucky not to go three-nil down just before the half-time interval as Gazzaniga struggled to punch a dangerous ball clear, but centre-back Wes Morgan was unlucky not to score his second goal in two games inside the box.

The fourth official signalled for five minutes of stoppage time to be added on, following James' injury early on in the half. Mahrez was unlucky not to get an assist to his name on the stroke of the break, after a lovely touch to control the ball and flick towards a team-mate in the area, but Southampton did well initially to get the ball partially clear.

A huge roar of applause from the hosts was given to Leicester's efficient first-half display as the referee eventually blew his whistle for the interval, with Mahrez the star of the show thus far in the game.

As the second-half began, neither side made any alterations. Mahrez went down after a crunching challenge in midfield by Reed, but luckily for the hosts, the knock he suffered was not too serious and he was able to shake it off and continue.

Cambiasso looked up and found Vardy running into space on the edge of the box, springing a cross-field pass towards the striker but Bertrand sped ahead of the Leicester forward to avoid the Foxes having another chance on-goal. Mahrez came close to completing his hat-trick with a left-footed strike which flashed past Gazzaniga's near post, hitting the advertising boards near the side netting.

Ronald Koeman knew he had to make changes, and with thirty minutes left on the clock, he made a double alteration. Elia and Steven Davis were brought off, in place of Shane Long and Filip Djuricic - just two minutes before Schmeichel was quick off his line to deny Mané from going close to halving the deficit.

Schmeichel was instrumental throughout, and made yet another good stop, this time to stop Mané again having had a one-on-one opportunity parried over the crossbar and out to safety. Dean Hammond was brought into the fray for the hosts, to a warm round of applause from the Saints' fans for their former midfielder.

Marcin Wasilewski was given the game's first yellow card, after a blatant challenge on Mané who was accelerating with speed down the byline - he poked Sadio in the eye and consequently stopped his run.

The fourth official signalled for four minutes of stoppage time to be played, and it looked more as though the visitors were eagerly hoping for the final whistle. in what was a frustrating game in truth. Mané drove into the box with a promising chance to get what would have been nothing but a consolation with seconds remaining, but he scuffed his shot and it trickled across the turf, wide away from Schmeichel's goal, to ironic cheers from the hosts. He was sympathetically embraced by Leicester captain Wes Morgan, which just summed up Southampton's game.

As the whistle blew for full-time, Leicester breathed a sigh of relief. Having played well and worked tirelessly throughout, they had to be patient and made their chances count, something that Southampton were unable to do in the game and were thus punished for lacklustre defending early on. A first-half double from Mahrez means the Foxes continue to hover around the relegation zone, but Nigel Pearson's men move into 15th place with work still to be done in order to establish their Premier League status for the 2015-16 season.

Player Ratings: