Score match Chelsea - Liverpool (1-1)

18:30. That's all we've got time for today. It was a tale of two captains, and two headers - as goals from John Terry and Steven Gerrard see Chelsea and Liverpool draw 1-1 on Stamford Bridge. The Blues' unbeaten run continues, whilst the Reds' top-four hopes are no effectively over. Thanks for joining VAVEL UK, and myself Charlie Malam, for today's LIVE match commentary. Make sure you come back when we'll have LIVE coverage of tomorrow night's game between Arsenal and Swansea City at the Emirates, in the final game of matchday 36 of the Barclays Premier League.

18:27. On Steven Gerrard being substituted, Rodgers said: "Steven has worked brilliantly and it was more just to give him the acclaim on what will probably be the last time he played at Stamford Bridge. I think he's been a thorn in the side of Chelsea supporters because they know he's got star quality but I think they recognised today the end of an era, of a special player."

18:25. On Fabregas' challenge and early yellow card: "It was poor tackle, very, very early in the game and one we are disappointed the referee didn't see. You can see Fabregas jumps in and catches Raheem."

18:23. Post-match reaction from Liverpool's Brendan Rodgers: "I think we got off to an awful start. A disappointing goal from our perspective. We got ourselves back into the game, a good header from Stevie was well worked and I thought in the second half we were outstanding, we just lacked that bit of quality in the final third."

18:19. Yet more Gerrard quotes, having given a lengthy interview to Sky. This time on Jose Mourinho: "I have huge respect for him. He's the best manager in the world in my opinion. I would have signed for him on three occasions if I wasn't such a big Liverpool fan. He's the reason my head was turned on a couple of occasions but he knew why I couldn't do it, because I love Liverpool Football Club. It always means more when you win for your people."

18:15. When asked about the standing ovation given to him by sections of Chelsea supporters, Gerrard cheekily replied: "I was more happy about the standing ovation from Liverpool fans. The Chelsea fans showed respect for a couple of seconds for me, but they slaughtered me all game. It was nice of them to turn up for once."

18:12. Gerrard continued, when asked about giving Chelsea a guard of honour: "It's not nice the guard of honour but Chelsea have won the league, they deserved it but it wasn't nice doing it. On the Reds' performance: "We've shown we've come up a bit short. I think it's important the lads get some rest, the owners try and dig deep and help Brendan out. There's a great core of players here. This league is getting more and more difficult every year. We lost Suarez, we haven't had Daniel Sturridge, it's been tough."

18:10. Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard told the Sky Sports cameras after the game: "I think now this team's got to prepare for next year. We wanted to make a statement with our performance today. Unfortunately we didn't win the game but we've shown that with a few additions we can compete next year."

18:05. Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho speaking to Sky Sports after the game: "It was a good performance if you understand the circumstances. When a team is always playing at the limits to be champions, a team that is champions last weekend it is normal that you lose a bit of intensity. But we worked hard. We had players at a positive level and we were competing for a result. We were very good in the first half. Physically we went down in the second half. It was important for us to show that we are champions and we have the dignity of trying to get a result. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, I took him off because I could imagine him suffering in the final 30 minutes. He came off at the right moment, he understood what the Premier League is and it couldn't be better. To get an ovation at Stamford Bridge is special for Steven Gerrard, we have lots of respect for the top guys. I will miss him."

18:03. To re-cap, John Terry gave Jose Mourinho's men the ideal start - heading in from a corner after just five minutes. The Reds responded well, despite the hosts looking more dangerous going forward. Steven Gerrard headed his side level just before half-time from a free-kick, but Liverpool could not find enough to take the three points - and it ends Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool. Post-match reaction coming with you shortly.

18:00. So, in the end - Liverpool put in a decent performance, but Chelsea grinded out a point after holding out at the back. Reds' fans will be rueing Andre Marriner's decision not to send Cesc Fabregas off in the very early stages, but even more so they'll be wishing Brendan Rodgers' side produced that kind of performance in recent games. Had they beaten Hull City - they'd be three points off of Louis van Gaal's side - who play Arsenal at home next.

17:58. That result means that Chelsea sit 11 points clear of 2nd-placed Manchester City, whilst the Reds are six points away from 4th-placed United.

17:55. Another year which Liverpool remain without Champions League football, after only a point at Stamford Bridge means they would need two Manchester United losses and two wins of their own, plus a 14 goal swing to finish in the top-four. It was a valiant effort in the capital, matching the home side blow-for-blow - but they couldn't find a winner despite dominating most of the second-half.

FT: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool.

90+4' Ibe drives through the lines and finds Sterling, who races to the byline and clips in a cross. It falls across to Can, who drives a powerful shot towards goal into the side-netting.

90+2' You'll Never Walk Alone drowning out the home supporters as Ibe weaves his way into the box, beating two but failing at the third. That might just have been their final chance.

90' Henderson tries a volley inside the area with Liverpool desperately looking for a winner, but it goes wide of the post. Four minutes added time has just been announced.

88' Coutinho tries his luck from the edge of the area after it bounces kindly for him. The shot takes a deflection out of Cahill and almost sneaks its way in, but there is not enough on the shot for it to trickle over the line and Courtois throws himself in the way.

86' Still 1-1 with just a few minutes left in this one. Reminder that Liverpool need a win to keep alive their hopes of being in the Champions League next season. If the score stays the same, it's still mathematically possible - but their goal difference is 14 goals worse.

84' Sinclair almost catches Cahill in possession after good pressing, but the English centre-back recovers to keep the ball. The home side surge forward, but twice give the ball away through misplaced passes in the final third.

83' Final change for the home side: Cuadrado on, Remy off.

82' Filipe Luis is the latest to be booked for fouling Ibe down the right after he was dispossessed but Henderson's delivery is left wanting - drifting over everyone in the box and out for a throw.

81' Liverpool still desperate to find a way through the Chelsea defence. They've been excellent this second-half, but they've been lacking with the final ball. Sterling's cross almost sneaks past Courtois at his near post, but the Belgian reacts well to push it wide. Coutinho takes the corner, but Lovren's ambitious attempt at directing it goalwards whilst facing his own goal fails. Badly.

80' Two consecutive headed goal in successive games for the captain, who leaves the pitch to a mixed reception of boos and applause - the latter from which includes Mourinho.

78' Final substitution for the visitors: Gerrard leaves the pitch in place of Lucas.

77' Fabregas crosses, but Henderson smashes clear to the half-way line. Not long left for the visitors to find a winner here, as Mourinho's men make their way back into the game.

76' Fabregas looks for an opening inside the area, before Skrtel manages to get a terrific block on his shot from seven-yards, forcing it over the bar. The Slovakian is down in pain, with all his teammates crowded around him.

74' Ibe drives at Ivanovic before cutting inside to Henderson, but Hazard tracks back to take it off him as he lines up a shot on the edge of the box. The Liverpool midfielder then cynically pushes him over out of frustration.

73' Fabregas bursts towards the box and all too easily beats Lovren, but he pulls his shot straight at Mignolet when he should have done better.

72' Chelsea linking up well again, but Ibe manages to nick possession. The Reds work the ball across the park, with plenty of blue shirts camped behind the ball. Ibe drives forward, but runs into a congested area full of Chelsea bodies with Sterling failing to make the run.

71' Second substitution for Rodgers' Liverpool: Lallana off, Ibe on

70' Lovren intercepts a through ball well, with Remy running in behind. Mignolet hasn't been tested for some time, with the Reds enjoying the better of this second-half. They need a win to keep their hopes of a top-four finish this season.

69' Gerrard looks for Johnson making a diagonal overlapping run beyond Willian and into the box, but Courtois is quick off his line to win the loose ball.

68' A maiden appearance for U21s striker Jerome Sinclair off of the bench, who has netted 23 times this season for Liverpool's Academy levels. He'll replace Lambert up top.

67' Skrtel is forced to hook a clearance high into the stands of Willian races past Lallana and gets a low cross into the box. Chelsea still a huge threat going forward, as they look to regain control of this game.

65' Coutinho wins a foul inside the centre-circle and from the free-kick, its worked up to Sterling - but he scuffs his shot and it's an easy save for Courtois. Still 1-1 with 25 minutes to go here.

63' Liverpool still the team on top at Stamford Bridge, but they're yet to take advantage. Henderson lifts a ball over the defence in to Lallana, but the pass comes too late and the ex-Saints skipper is offside by the time it reaches him.

62' Coutinho's cross from the corner is cleared at the near-post, but a good run and cross from Lallana down the right falls to Skrtel in the area, but his ambitious volley flies well over after drifting past Lambert.

61' Lallana's shot from inside the area is blocked and deflects wide after good work from Henderson and Lambert to open up space centrally, but Cahill dives in front to block. Meanwhile - another change for the hosts, as Matic replaces Loftus-Cheek.

59' Mikel goes into the book after bringing down Sterling on the right-hand side. Henderson lines up the free-kick and swings it in to the penalty area but it drifts high and deep, and Chelsea manage to force the Reds back into their own half.

58' Poor first-touch from Willian lets him down after Remy drives across the face of the box and Skrtel deflects it clear. Fabregas' delivery is cleared but Chelsea win a throw down the right after a number of blocked crosses. He looks to drive his way into the area, but the ball is cleared.

57' Still level as we approach the hour mark, as Lallana and Sterling link-up brilliantly on the edge of the area but the latter can't lift a cross into Lambert or any of his other teammates.

55' Gerrard finds Johnson with a beautiful ball out wide, but after the full-back cuts inside and looks to loft a cross into Lambert - he gets his angles wrong and it falls for Courtois. Chelsea counter and Willian forces a good save out of Mignolet from 10-yards, as the Belgian gets a fingertip save on the effort.

53' Sterling buys a foul out of Remy inside his own-half, with the Reds enjoying more of the ball. They play it around patiently, but Henderson can't find Lambert with a ball through the lines.

51' Lallana finds space and tries to pick out Johnson with a cross, but the execution is wayward. The away side looking much better, but Can's cross loops up over everyone inside the box and Chelsea pick it up.

49' Coutinho hits the side-netting from inside the area after cutting it out wide to Sterling, who runs across the face of goal with pace towards the left. He spins Filipe Luis and tees up the Brazilian, but he can't find the back of the net. Great chance for the visitors.

47' The Reds enjoy a nice spell of possession inside the final third, before Lallana tries to drive a shot towards the bottom corner - it drifts well wide and almost falls for Johnson, coming inside the box across the opposite flank and it goes out for a throw.

46' Liverpool get us back in action, Coutinho and Lambert kicking us off in the centre-circle. Which way is this going to end up? Stay right here to find out.

16:57. Did you know? That Gerrard header just before half-time was only his second in 40 appearances against Chelsea. His last? October 2005, when the Reds fell 4-1 to the Blues at Anfield. That goal also makes him the Reds' top-scorer this season, with eight in all competitions. Terry's goal was his 39th Premier League strike - the most of any defender in the PL era.

16:54. Plenty of talking points from that first-half, including whether Cesc Fabregas should still be on the pitch after his dangerous tackle inside 30 seconds on Raheem Sterling. Andre Marriner has dished out five yellow cards so far this afternoon.

16:51. Tale of two captains so far, as John Terry opened the scoring with a close-range header inside five minutes. Chelsea were in good control, but Liverpool struck level after the hosts conceded a cheap free-kick at the byline and Steven Gerrard met Jordan Henderson's delivery to level for the away side. Second-half action from Stamford Bridge with you in 15 minutes.

HT: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool.

45+1' Intriguing outlook to the game now that the Reds captain has levelled, his 185th goal for Liverpool. Can drives forward and squares it to Coutinho, who looks for Lallana - but he doesn't make the run and it goes out for a throw.

45' Ivanovic goes into the book for fouling Johnson down the left side. His 11th booking of the season so far. Henderson comes across to deliver from near the byline, picking out Gerrard at the back post and he heads down and into the back of the net to bring the visitors level.

44' GOAL! 1-1. Gerrard heads in to level for Liverpool.

42' Chelsea causing endless problems. Can is having a miserable afternoon versus Hazard, who beats him to the byline and tries to get a cross into the middle of the box. It goes out for a corner, which Mignolet gratefully grasps.

41' Remy tries to sneak a ball into Fabregas after a good one-two, but Skrtel clears and the latter is flagged for offside.

40' Courtois' poor goal-kick allows the Reds to attack, but Henderson can't pick out Sterling with a through ball and the home side soon pick the ball back up.

38' Hazard wins a foul out of Can down the left-side, virtually on the corner flag. Fabregas comes across to deliver and he looks for any one of Chelsea's many aerial threats with an inswinging ball, but Mignolet rises to punch away. In challenging for the dropping ball, Cahill is penalised for catching Coutinho.

37' Remy has a shot blocked by Skrtel. Liverpool look to break as Lallana feeds Coutinho on the edge of the area, but Ivanovic shows him down the outside and his shot deflects into the palms of Courtois.

35' Loftus-Cheek forces Coutinho into giving away possession, before winning it back. Skrtel almost loses it to Skrtel on the shoulder, with the Reds really struggling to keep a hold of the ball. 10 minutes to go, plus a few minutes of added time, until the break.

34' Mourinho forced into an early substitution, as Zouma goes off with an injury. He is replaced by Cahill after slowly hobbling off.

33' Henderson puts an almost inch-perfect ball through the Chelsea defence but Lambert is too slow off the line to get to the pass. Had the Reds had Sturridge, they could be level here.

32' Willian sends one in from the right and after Terry gets a flick-on at the near post, Remy is too slow to react. The home side retrieve possession, but lose it when Hazard looks to find Willian in space down the right.

31' Coutinho tries to thread a central ball to Lallana, but Loftus-Cheek intercepts. Chelsea counter and Hazard tries to feed Fabregas, which Can directs out for a corner from the left. The Blues midfielder swings it in and rather unconvincingly, punches it out for another corner after trying to clear his lines.

30' Johnson and Lallana link up down the Reds' left before the former is outmuscled by Loftus-Cheek at the corner flag. Brendan Rodgers' men struggling to create anything going forward, even though they've had more shots on goal in this encounter so far.

29' Courtois goes down under a challenge from Lambert after chasing down a loose ball into the box and Marriner books the Liverpool striker. Their third caution of the game so far.

28' Almost two for the visitors, as Fabregas drives a shot towards the far post from close-range. It takes a hefty deflection off Mignolet and looks to be bouncing in, but flashes across the face of goal. Chelsea much more efficient in the final third, and in possession in general.

26' Skrtel goes into the book for pulling down Remy on his way into the box. Fabregas comes across to the left-side to clip the cross into the box from near the corner flag, but Mignolet punches away. Excellent goalkeeping.

25' Liverpool gave a decent foothold in this game, but they're struggling to break through the Blues' numbers in defence - and they're giving the ball away well too easily. Up the other end, it's almost too easy for the home side as Fabregas and Hazard link up down the left - but Johnson steers away the former's cross from the six-yard box.

23' Gerrard looks for Lambert with a through ball, but the home side's defence catches the 33-year-old offside. Intelligent run from the striker, however.

22' Henderson gives the ball away in his own half and Chelsea spread the ball about really well, until Skrtel heads away Filipe Luis' cross. Sterling tries to break, trying to beat Fabregas with pace, but he runs the ball over the touchline.

21' Lallana goes into the book on his 27th birthday for bringing down Ivanovic down the right. Poor challenge from behind. Fabregas swings the ball into the box from the right-side, but Mignolet comes out well to claim.

20' No let-up from Jose Mourinho's men, who are playing as if they still have the title to contend for here. Meanwhile, Marriner looks to have given Fabregas a bit of a let off a minute ago, when he had a firm grip of Sterling's shorts. Could have been handed a second yellow if the ref had have given the foul.

19' Sterling goes to the floor under the challenge from Fabregas, but Marriner gives nothing. Up the other end, Willian closes down Mignolet - who panics - but gets a pass away to Skrtel and the Reds get rid of the danger.

17' Liverpool really growing into the game, though Lambert's ball in behind the defence drifts through for Courtois. Brendan Rodgers' side starting to show some momentum going forward, but the hosts are thoroughly dominant in the air as Loftus-Cheek heads clear Can's cross from the right.

16' Sterling drags a shot well wide after finding a pocket of space which Can finds him in. He drives forward but as Chelsea bodies converge on him, he drags the right-footed effort wide of Courtois' far post.

15' Free-kick to the visitors, which Gerrard swings in towards the back post from around 30-yards out but Zouma leaps to head clear. It's kept in by Lovren and the Reds attempt to find an opening but Lallana's cross is flashed away by Zouma.

14' Coutinho forces a save out of Courtois after Zouma allows him space to cut onto his right-foot, but the Belgian saves well with his feet. Still 1-0.

13' Great run from Johnson - beating Ivanovic with ease to the byline from the left, but he can't poke the ball back across the box after reaching the near post.

12' Remy almost sneaks a way past Mignolet after a long ball up to the Frenchman, but the Liverpool goalkeeper gets a good hand to the ball to prevent him rounding the keeper and slotting into an empty net.

10' Chelsea really enjoying themselves here as Fabregas forces a block after looking to curl an effort towards the far corner from inside the area.

9' Liverpool enjoying a period of possession, but good high pressing from the hosts is forcing them to keep it around the back until Lovren's long ball in search of Lambert drifts out for a throw.

8' Corner up the other side after Sterling forces a deflection. It's delivered in by Gerrard, but no red shirt can connect. It drifts over to Coutinho, whose shot takes a deflection wide after threatening to bend into the bottom corner. From the second corner, Coutinho is dispossessed across the other flank.

7' Terry leaps well in the centre of the box, behind the back of Lambert to head between Mignolet and Gerrard on the post to give the home side an early lead. Excellent goal for the hosts.

6' GOAL! 1-0 Chelsea open the scoring just five minutes into the game through captain John Terry.

5' Chelsea playing the ball about well, Filipe Luis picking out Willian down the right and Skrtel is forced to head clear for a corner after a dangerous cross.

4' Another short stoppage almost as soon as we're back underway as Coutinho is the next to be brought down after Loftus-Cheek follows through on the Brazilian. Lively start to this game so far.

3' Replays show that Fabregas could actually have been lucky to stay on the pitch there, as Sterling hobbles off towards the sidelines. Caught the young Englishman very high up on the ankle with his studs.

2' Celebratory atmosphere amongst the home supporters, though the away side steal possession early on. Sterling goes down in a heap following a poor challenge from the Spanish midfielder. He goes into the book just one minute in.

1' We're underway at the Bridge as Remy and Fabregas get the ball rolling on the half-way line.

15:59. Chelsea come onto the field after a jubilant roar from the home crowd. "Champions, Champions, ole ole ole" rings around Stamford Bridge. Kick-off and live match commentary of Chelsea - Liverpool coming with you momentarily.

15:57. Here come the players out of the tunnel, Liverpool leaving first and lining up either side of a blue carpet to clap the champions on to the field.

15:54. Philippe Coutinho makes his 100th Liverpool appearance today, after Dunga revealed the diminutive playmaker will be in his Copa America squad this summer over Chelsea's Oscar. The 22-year-old was chosen in the PFA Team of the Year, as well as coming third in the race for the Player of the Year Award which Chelsea's Hazard won. He has five goals and five assists to his name this season so far.

15:51. Closing in on kick-off now, the Reds have won eight away league games this season - only Chelsea (11), Manchester City and Arsenal (9) going into this weekend have won more. How likely are they to add to that tally today? Tweet your match predictions to @VAVELLiverpool.

15:48. Want to know more about Loftus-Cheek? Read more from Mosope Ominiyi, who gives an insight into Chelsea's youth squad. They won the FA Youth Cup recently, adding to their UEFA Youth League triumph and are on course to win the U21s Barclays Premier League, too.

15:45. Brendan Rodgers before the game when asked whether his side can win today: "Absolutely, yeah. We have the belief. We knew it was going to be difficult, but our intention today has always been to win - no matter how far Manchester United are away." When asked to explain Balotelli's absence, he replied: "He's not in the squad, young Sinclair has been doing fantastic in the youth and reserve teams - scoring lots of goals and working relentlessly every day - so I've given him the opportunity to come in. Mario's just not in the squad."

15:42. Mourinho, when asked to comment on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's first league start for the Blues: "For sure, this is a day which Ruben will not forget. It will be a better day for him if he has a good performance and we get a good result."

15:39. Just over 20 minutes until kick-off, and even less time until the Guard of Honour which Liverpool are due to give the champions before kick-off.

15:36. Did you know? John Terry played in the Premier League at the same time as former Leeds goalkeeper Mark Beeney. Beeney's son, Mitchell, is Chelsea's backup shot-stopper today. (Stat from @JakeFCohen)

15:33. Liverpool have failed to win any of their last three away matches but they have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine Premier League matches on the road. However, they have kept only four clean sheets in the last 19 league visits to Stamford Bridge.

15:30. Half-an-hour until kick-off in the capital. Steven Gerrard starts for the visitors in midfield, who look to be lining up in a 3-4-3 with Emre Can joining Martin Skrtel and Dejan Lovren at the back - whilst Adam Lallana - who celebrates his 27th birthday today - and Glen Johnson could be the wing-backs. Alternatively, it may be a flat back-four with Johnson on the left and the young German at left-back.

15:27. Turning our attentions back to today's two teams at Stamford Bridge: Today is a good day for Liverpool, historically. On this day in 1978 - the Reds clinched back-to-back European Cups after Kenny Dalglish's goal sealed a 1-0 win over Bruges. Whilst in 1986 - two goals from Ian Rush helped clinch another FA Cup triumph at Wembley Stadium for the double. Three years later, in 1989, the Reds also reached the FA Cup final with a neat 1-0 win in a semi-final replay against Nottingham Forest. Will they experience some more 10th of May joy today?

15:24. Full-time in Manchester. A humiliating 6-0 loss seals QPR's fate, as Manchester City seal their place in next season's Champions League. Sergio Aguero netted a hat-trick, whilst Aleksandar Kolarov curled home a free-kick before James Milner and David Silva rounded off the scoring late on.

15:22. In yesterday's other results - Everton were knocked back by Sunderland, who gave themselves a huge helping hand in their fight to stay up with a 2-0 win at Goodison Park. Also down at the bottom, Leicester City's remarkable run of form continued with a 2-o win over Southampton at the KP Stadium thanks to Riyad Mahrez' brace. Newcastle United gained a vital point at home, drawing 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion to stop a run of eight straight losses. Aston Villa comfortably disposed of West Ham United in a 1-0 win at Villa Park as Tim Sherwood steers them clear of the drop, whilst Stoke City thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 to help strengthen their hopes of a top-half finish.

15:20. Elsewhere, Queens Park Rangers are virtually relegated from the Premier League. They trail Manchester City 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium, with a fit and firing Sergio Aguero having netted a hat-trick with David Silva pulling the strings further behind him. City have had to reliquish their title this season, but they're tearing Chris Ramsey's side apart in Manchester at the moment. QPR will join Burnley in the Championship next season, after they were relegated despite beating Hull City 1-0.

15:18. Jose Mourinho has been manager of Chelsea in 96 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, losing just one. (W75 D20 L1) That sole loss was a defeat to Sunderland last season. Will his stellar record at the Bridge continue this afternoon?

15:15. Liverpool need a win today to keep their faint Champions League hopes alive. After Marouane Fellaini's header gave Manchester United a 2-1 win away at Crystal Palace last night, they sit seven points behind the Red Devils with a game in hand. Anything other than three points today, and their hopes of top-flight European football are out of the window.

15:13. The visitors, surprisingly - make no changes from the squad that started against Queens Park Rangers last weekend. Promising forward Jerome Sinclair, who scored against Chelsea U21s earlier this week, starts on the bench. Lazar Markovic and Javier Manquillo both absent from the squad whilst back-up Brad Jones makes way for Danny Ward.

15:11. Promising Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts his first ever Premier League game, partnering John Obi Mikel as Mourinho makes a number of changes. Loic Remy leads the line, whilst Player of the Year Eden Hazard starts for the hosts. Petr Cech is absent from the squad, with Thibaut Courtois on the bench. Another promising youngster, Nathan Ake, takes up a place on the substitutes' bench.

15:09. Liverpool Bench: Ward, Toure, Moreno, Lucas, Allen, Ibe, Sinclair.

15:07. Chelsea Bench: Beeney, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Ake, Matic, Cuadrado, Drogba.

15:05. Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Johnson, Lovren, Skrtel, Can; Gerrard, Coutinho, Henderson, Lallana; Sterling, Lambert.

15:03. Chelsea XI: Courtois; Ivanovic, Zouma, Terry (c), Filipe Luis; Mikel, Loftus-Cheek; Willian, Fabregas, Hazard; Remy.

15:01. The team news is in..

14:59. We're just minutes away from receiving today's team news, as we approach an hour until kick-off. Which way are you leaning for today's game? Will Liverpool beat Chelsea under Brendan Rodgers for the first time ever? Tweet in your opinions to @VAVELLiverpool.

14:57. Did you know? Jose Mourinho has won eight and lost just one of 10 Premier League matches as a coach against Liverpool. In the 11 league meetings between his two spells in charge as Chelsea boss, Liverpool won six and lost just two matches against the Blues. In total, Mourinho has lost just three of his 40 league games against Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

14:54. Not long until team news now. Here, four VAVEL Liverpool writers - including myself, Oliver Emmerson, Calum Paton and Mosope Ominiyi - offer our thoughts on how today's visitors should line up.

14:51. We're all aware that Chelsea have been better than the rest season, but this may come as a surprise to some. By the end of the current campaign, Chelsea will have been top of the table for 274 days this season - a new Premier League record. They also hold the record for the highest ever points total in the EPL era - with 95 a decade ago. The most they can finish on this season is 92.

14:48. Earlier this week - Memphis Depay has been the name on the lips of thousands of fans following Premier League teams. Manchester United revealed that they have snapped up the exciting Dutch youngster from PSV Eindhoven, after Liverpool were believed to be in the race for the 21-year-old forward - with ex-players and compatriots urging Depay to move to Anfield. But Rodgers insisted earlier this week that they had no interest in acquiring the player's services, saying: "It wasn’t one we were ever interested in." You can read his full quotes here from Friday's pre-match press conference.

14:45. Liverpool have not overcome Chelsea in their last seven meetings in all competitions. That occasion was a healthy 4-1 victory for the Reds at Anfield three years ago, and earlier this week, Oliver Emmerson took a look at what happened to that Liverpool side.

14:43. Chelsea's defence have kept 17 clean sheets the season, the most in the top flight. In fact, they have conceded only eight goals in 15 league games since an emphatic 5-3 defeat at hands of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. But they've had equally as important contributions in the final third. The club's defenders have contributed 19 goals and 16 assists in all competitions this season. Incredible stats.

14:41. Azpilicueta has been a key cog in one of the tightest defences that the Premier League has ever seen. John Terry has played every minute of the campaign so far, becoming only the fifth ever player to play every minute of a title-winning season - whilst the experienced Englishman has had a terrific partner in Gary Cahill, who has been equally as solid. Filipe Luis, brought in from Atletico Madrid over the summer for a fee of £20 million, has hardly had a kick whilst Branislav Ivanovic has earned his place in the Team of the Year.

14:39. Earlier this week, Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta - more affectionately known as 'Dave' by his teammates - verbally committed his long-term future at Stamford Bridge. "I do not think about anything other than staying at Chelsea. I do not think about Spain - I'm in the best team in England, I do not think to play elsewhere," he said. You can read the rest of his quotes here.

14:37. Ahead of today's game, Charlie Malam spoke to VAVEL's Chelsea writer Cian Woulfe - who offered the view from the opposition, including his opinions on why Chelsea's style is far from "boring" and what positions the star-studded Blues could potentially upgrade in the summer. You can read that here.

14:35. Head-to-Head at Stamford Bridge: Liverpool have picked up just 18 points from a possible 72 in the last 24 league visits to the Bridge. In total, the Reds have taken 19 wins from 80 encounters at Chelsea - losing 43 and drawing 18.

14:33. Head-to-Head: Of the 45 meetings between these two teams since the beginning of the Premier League era - Liverpool have won 17 and lost 19. The Reds have scored 52, with Chelsea scoring five more in total. Overall - in all competitions - today's visitors have won 70 of 163 meetings in all competitions, with both sides drawing 36 times and Chelsea winning 57.

14:30. Did you know? Brendan Rodgers has never beaten Chelsea as a manager - 10 meetings have seen four draws and a further six defeats in league and cup. In the three meetings between these two this season, Chelsea have once inside 90 minutes, again in extra-time in their second-leg COC semi-final, in addition to a 2-1 win at Anfield thanks to goals from Gary Cahill and Costa - despite Emre Can's opener. Here's five things we learned back then, including how Chelsea could (and have) run away with the league title.

14:27. TEAM NEWS: The visitors meanwhile, will be without ex-Blues striker Daniel Sturridge. After undergoing surgery earlier this week, it was revealed that the 25-year-old is likely to be out until September - needing a four month recovery period before he can even return to training. Brendan Rodgers' squad will be boosted by the return of Mario Balotelli, who missed their 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers last weekend with a knock, whilst Lucas Leiva is also back in contention after a period out of action.

14:24. TEAM NEWS: Harry Harris writes in his preview of today's game that Chelsea will be without "Brazilian creative midfielder Oscar, who is nursing a thigh problem, and Ramires who fell ill last weekend with a rumoured kidney problem." There have also been rumours that Mourinho will field a few players usually outside of the first-team, such as Petr Cech, Filipe Luis and Kurt Zouma - he will have a late decision to make on whether to use top goalscorer Diego Costa - who is back in training but is understood to not yet be at full fitness.

14:22. Whilst we're on the subject of Gerrard, staggeringly, he has scored one goal for Liverpool against Chelsea despite 39 appearances the Reds' bitter rivals. His solo goal against them came back in October 2005 when they fell to a 4-1 defeat at Anfield. Only one player from either side, Jamie Carragher with 45, has played in more games than Gerrard - who has found the net a further 135 times since he last scored against Chelsea. Does he have one more big moment left in him today?

14:20. Liverpool's Jordan Henderson that the Guard of Honour will be difficult to swallow when they leave the tunnel early and prepare to clap the Chelsea side onto the pitch. But the ex-Sunderland youngster, who recently signed a new contract at Anfield, believes he and his teammates should use it as inspiration to go on and win.

14:18. One of the biggest talking points ahead of today's game is the decision of Liverpool FC to give Chelsea the traditional Guard of Honour pre-match. If Gerrard starts, that would mean the 34-year-old clapping some of the players that denied him the only trophy missing from his cabinet - the Premier League - last season, in addition to knowing that he could have been one of those players in blue - after turning down the opportunity to switch to the Bridge back in 2005. Mourinho recently called Gerrard his "dear enemy" in the build-up to today's game, adding that trying to stop him "has been very, very difficult." The notoriously successful Portuguese boss said that he tried to persuade the Reds' skipper to leave whilst at Inter Milan and Real Madrid, as well as in his previous spell at Chelsea.

14:15. And today, should Gerrard play, will be the Liverpool captain's third last appearance in a red shirt. He's made an impressive 706 appearances so far for the club but only has a few left before he leaves for Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy later this month. Here, he spoke about why saying goodbye to the club will be emotional, though he is relishing a new challenge with less pressures.

14:13. At Anfield the day before, it was the familiar face of Steven Gerrard who sealed the three points late on against Queens Park Rangers. The Reds led through Philippe Coutinho's 19th minute curler, but after failing to build upon their lead - Leroy Fer volleyed the relegation-threatened side level past the hour mark. Gerrard had the opportunity to put his side back in the lead after Martin Skrtel had been hauled down inside the area, but Robert Green was equal to Gerrard's effort from the spot. But with three minutes left of normal time, the 34-year-old was on hand to flick Coutinho's corner into the far top corner for a 2-1 win.

14:10. Last time out, it was Eden Hazard - recently crowned PFA Player of the Year - who sealed Chelsea's title. Despite an uncharacteristic poorly-executed penalty - Julian Speroni could only palm the spot-kick straight back to the outstanding youngster, who duly headed in the rebound. Chelsea held on to seal their fourth Premier League title, and their third under Jose Mourinho. You can re-cap that game, here.

14:08. Liverpool have had a dramatically less successful season than Mourinho's men, which included losing out to Chelsea in the Capital One Cup semi-finals - a competition that they would go on to win against Spurs. Their FA Cup run was killed off by Aston Villa at Wembley in the semis, whilst if they lose today - Anfield will definitely not be seeing Champions League football next season. Here, VAVEL Liverpool writer Oliver Emmerson looks at what's gone wrong in Liverpool's season.

14:05. The Blues are a whopping 22 points ahead of today's opponents, Liverpool, going into this fixture. With three games to go last season, coincidentally when these two sides met at Anfield, the Reds sat five points above them. How things change. But the champions have been in inspired form all season, fully deserving their title triumph after losing just twice so far this season. It will take a superb performance from the visitors if they are to win today.

14:03. Today is Chelsea's first game since they were crowned champions of England last Sunday. Jose Mourinho's side sit 13 points clear at the top of the table, though Manchester City could slightly narrow that gap if they get a result against Queens Park Rangers at the Etihad Stadium. That game started at 1:30pm. Here's how the Premier League table looked prior to today's two games:

14:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this afternoon's game. Today, 10th May 2015, sees the 2014-15 Barclays Premier League champions Chelsea host Liverpool in match-day 36 at Stamford Bridge. This afternoon's game kicks off at 4:00pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.