Depay 'went crazy' when told of Manchester United move

New Manchester United boy Memphis Depay says he 'went crazy' when he was told that a deal had been agreed between PSV Eindhoven and United to take him to Old Trafford.

Earlier this week he said he was delighted with a 'dream move' to United and now he revealed more about the situation with his transfer.

“I went crazy when I was told Manchester United and PSV had reached an agreement,” Depay said, after he scored to help PSV beat Heracles on Sunday.

Having worked with Louis van Gaal, Depay spoke of how important the former-Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Netherlands manager was in his move to the club,

“I will have to prove myself again at Manchester United. It’s a dream, a new challenge and a new step.

“I was really close to a transfer to Paris St Germain. I knew United were always interested but nothing was concrete.

“In the last moment, United called my manager at PSV. Of course, I spoke to Louis van Gaal. It was a difficult situation.

“After I spoke with Van Gaal, I told myself ‘I want to go there’. I’m really proud and I believe I can be a big player at United.”

Depay has now scored 22 goals in 29 Eredisivie appearances for PSV, adding to his teams title victory with 59 created chances.