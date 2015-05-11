Memphis Depay: A signal of intent

Memphis Depay, 21. After bursting onto the scene over the past two or three seasons in the Eredivisie, Memphis has established himself as one of, if not arguably, the best young player in the world from his age-group.

Many clubs from across Europe were flocking to watch him every week, such as Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. Not only that, but due to the fact that there was so much interest on him, naturally, there was going to be hype surrounding him and the impressive performances he's been displaying to a consistent standard in Dutch football for both club and country, where he has spearheaded the PSV Eindhoven side to recent success with a league triumph this season; which consequently seals the Farmers place in the UEFA Champions League for the 2015-16 campaign amongst Europe's elite.

He's undoubtedly a great player, with lots of potential, and good things are expected of him for the future and beyond. As an attacking winger, who is versatile in the fact he can play in a creative attacking midfield role as well as on the flanks, he's totalled an eyewatering 28 goals in 39 appearances this season. For someone who is not a striker, and does not play there, those numbers are remarkable to say the least.

STAT: Memphis has also created 59 chances, completed 78 successful take ons and made 55 key passes in the league alone in the 2014-15 campaign (credit: Squawka)

So, with all of his stats taken into account, it should not be a surprise at all that the majority of Europe's top clubs have kept one eye on his availability. Manchester United were quick with their transfer business, and last weekend announced they'd agreed a fee rumoured to be around £25million pounds with Eindhoven for Memphis' signature. Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly frontrunners to sign the 21-year-old, and accoding to reports, offered him a higher wage to snub the rigours of the Premier League, but Depay had his heart set on a Premier League move and United were the only top four club interested, with Liverpool not being able to compete with the financial power of their traditional rivals in that sense.

In the current market, with transfer worth, age, form and nationality (surprising enough) all being taken into account, £25m is not a bad bit of business by any stretch of the imagination. He's only 21, as previously stated, for one. Also, he's proven himself in the Eredivisie and has a lot of potential to fulfill. Plus, Depay's national team credentials has not gone un-noticed. He had a bit-part role in Holland's World Cup campaign last summer, as the Oranje finished in a very respectable third place in Brazil - and the youngster impressed whenever he had the chance to do so. Scoring twice, creating a few chances each cameo appearance he made, Memphis did himself justice.

Memphis was then a "rising star" at the World Cup last year, and now he's being dubbed "the real deal". With van Gaal as his national team manager back then, it should not come as a surprise that the 63-year-old signed him under the noses of PSG before the season's even over. That being taken into account, United will have an interesting predicament next season though. Ashley Young, who has shown he can play at wing-back, has impressed since the turn of the year on the flank, and has reportedly been offered a new three-year contract deal. Memphis plays predominantly on the wings too, just as Adnan Januzaj, Angel di Maria and loan duo Jesse Lingard and Nani; whose future's with the Red Devils are still not certain yet. The question remains: How, and where will van Gaal fit all of these players into his side next season? Remember, the Red half of Manchester have not quite got into the swing of things despite having one of the strongest sides in Europe on paper, but as many pundits have said over the past few years, "games are not won on paper."

It's extremely easy nowadays for someone to become an "armchair pundit" and judge a player based on what they view on YouTube, for example. You've seen a young promising man score a few decent goals on YouTube, so instantly he's a world-class star destined for greatness. Free-kicks is one of Depay's specialities, so naturally, he's been heralded as the "new Ronaldo".

In all fairness, they've got a few similarities. Depay's got quick feet, excellent dribbling, and a clinical eye for goal; not to mention his ability to score from free-kicks with relative ease, something the Ballon d'Or winner hasn't done over the past few seasons since he left United, at least.

Memphis has to take all of that into his stride, and try to play with as much freedom and confidence as his talent warrants. At the end of the day, signing one of the best young stars before the season's even finished is a signal of intent - for a side that have established themselves as a top four team again under new management following David Moyes' lacklustre season this time last year.

Depay has proven himself, but more importantly, United have done the same: showing exactly why they are amongst Europe's elite once again.