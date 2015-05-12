Eljero Elia: I want to stay at Southampton

Southampton's loanee winger Eljero Elia has stated his desire to stay with the Saints beyond the end of the current season, following his loan spell from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, according to reports in the Daily Mail today.

The experienced Dutchman impressed during Southampton's 1-0 win over Manchester United back in January, before scoring an eyecatching brace to seal a victory against strugglers Newcastle United in the following fixture. He has not scored for So'ton since, but has made 14 appearances in total and is rumoured to be happy with the St.Mary's outfit.

When asked by the Southampton Echo about whether he wants to stay at the club beyond the summer, he stated: "I want to stay 100 per cent, so it is to the club to decide. Otherwise, I have one contracted year with Werder Bremen. I will not stay at Bremen, but I will go to another club then if they don't want me. I don't know [what the future holds]. They [Southampton] have said nothing about it. I speak with the coach [Ronald Koeman] about it, who was positive."

Elia's stats in the Premier League thus far include: 11 chances created, 15 successful take ons, 268 total passes and two goals.