Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus - As It Happened

Gigi Buffon finally has a chance to lift the Champions League final after 9 years of hard work to regain their status of the best club in Italy. From Serie B and a match fixing scandal to Berlin and the bright lights, the famous music and the incredible opportunity of the Champions League. It has been an unexpected night, a fantastic night for Juventus, a dark night despite the bright lights of the Bernabeu for Real Madrid but most importantly, the night Juventus reached the Champions League final again. It will go down as a famous night in their recent history but it could be overshadowed by another sublime night, this time in Berlin. Thank you staying with me, Harry Robinson, throughout the night and VAVEL will see you next time... for the final. Goodnight!

They've been written off throughout the competition. No one thought they would beat Real Madrid but the 4,000 fans still in the Bernabeu had faith and still. In less than one month they will play Barcelona in their first Champions League final since 2003. People are already writing them off on social media but Barcelona will be sat watching being disappointed to not be playing in an El Clasico final but wary of the challenge ahead of them against one of the best Juventus' sides in the last decade.

Juventus have just tweeted: Anyone made plans for Saturday 6 June? Best to cancel them. See you in Berlin for the #UCLfinal, @FCBarcelona! #UCL

Gianluigi Buffon: "We will not be tourists in Berlin, when you have the chance to play a #UCL final, you have to win it."

Juventus are Champions League finalists. They'll play Barcelona on June 6th. Stripes - Stripes. Suarez - Evra. Suarez - Chiellini. Allegri - Enrique. Italian Champions - Spanish Champions?

21:43. The Juventus crowd are getting their fans going who are filling the Santiago Bernabeu with their happiness, drowing out the quiet disappointment of the Real Madrid players,

21:41. Hugs, hugs, hugs for Juventus. The camera is on Patrice Evra who will make an appearance in his FOURTH champions league final.

FULL-TIME! JUVENTUS ARE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINALISTS! The reigning champions are out in the semi-finals! The Old Lady of Italian football will take on the soon to be Champions of Spain, Barcelona. Los Blancos players look dejected, some fans are crying. But after 9 years out of the final, Juventus are in it and will travel to Berlin having been relegated and deducted points for match fixing since their last when they were defeated... by Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan side.

92' Gianluigi Buffon, one of the greatest players to never win the Champions League, is close to the final. He bravely sticks his head in the feet of Ronaldo to claim the ball.

91' Great speed from Ronaldo to catch up on a long ball but James wastes the chance by overhitting a pass to Isco. Not. Long. Left.

90' 4 minutes of stoppage time.

89' Carvajal gives away a free-kick with a silly foul against Tevez. No time for stupid mistakes like that now.

88' Llorente does excellently on the touchline, gives it to Pogba in the box who sends a rocket into the palms of Casillas. Pogba then comes off for Pererya.

87' This seems a long time ago now for the reigning Champions

85' Just 5 minutes to hang on for Juventus. A long 5 minutes though. Pogba just storms through by himself and is eventually fouled, surrounded by 4 Real Madrid players. Juventus free-kick near the halfway line.

84' SUBSTITUTION: Alvaro Morata OFF Fernando Llorente ON

83' Another long range Bale shot is close. The stats will show shots off target but he is the one getting closest to scoring at the moment

81' Toni Kroos tries to place a shot on the edge of the box but it's weak and Buffon catches easily. Only 8 minutes left now and Real Madrid don't look like scoring.

77' SUBSTITUTION: Andrea Pirlo OFF Barzagli ON

75' Cristiano Ronaldo jumps above of everyone in the box from the corner but his header is quick and goes over.

73' Another penalty appeal for Real Madrid as Patrice Evra tumbles on top of Hernandez. Yet it seems the Mexican falls over before Evra gets to him, not a dive but more of a slip. Nothing given and rightly so.

72' Another massive chance. A replica of last year's Champions League final goal from Gareth Bale. He jumps up well but heads over when he should score. I don't mind who gets into the final but just want him to score, getting closer and closer now. Real Madrid looking just as lively as Juventus.

68' OOOOFF! Huge moment in the tie as Iker Casillas goes down to his left to deny Claudio Marchisio who sneaks in behind the Juventus. Huge opportunity and possibly a tournament saving save from Casillas who is making his 150th Champions League appearance.

66' JAMES! So close. Without even moving from his position, James Rodriguez curls one just wide of Buffon's post, the Italian goalkeeper looks on in dismay as it looks to dip into the net but goes just wide.

65' SUBSTITUTION: Karim Benzema OFF Javier Hernandez ON Another former-Manchester United player features on the pitch, Hernandez joins Pogba, Evra, Tevez and Ronaldo. Benzema is on his return from injury so sensible to take him off as he tires.

64' A second Morata goal in a week against his former club. A damning indictment to their transfer policy if the goal means they miss out on the final. One of their homegrown taletns shunted out for a galactico last year. Now a chance of reaching the final, without them,

62' Bale should score here. It hits off Chiellini but it was going off target anyway. I said he would get the winner after a Juventus goal. Not quite but after a flat period following the goal, Real Madrid looking up for it again.

61' Great defending from Patrice Evra and Marcelo delivers the cross the Bale. The tiny 5" 4' rises above Bale and heads it away.

59' More than half an hour left but the driving seat is now occupied by an Italian and his surname is Allegri.

57' GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL! JUVENTUS EQUALISE! Alvaro Morata scores on his return to the Bernabeu! Pogba uses his strength to reach a lofted ball first, he heads it down towards Morara who smashes it into ground and the back of the net! 1-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate in Juventus' favour.

51' Big chance for Juventus as Arturo Vidal pokes it through to an offside Morata.

50' Marchisio takes a long range shot. He hits it sweetly, it has no spin on it whatsoever.

48' Great start to the second period as Juventus attack, Real Madrid attack, Juventus attack, Real Madrid attack.

45' We're back underway at the Bernabeu.

20:48. Gareth Bale's heatmap so far, with just 16 touches. He'll be hoping for a bigger impact in the second half.

20:46. Watford manager Slaviska Jovanovic has tweeted a picture of him at the game with the fantastic pre-match tifo. Wonder who he's looking for... Bale is rumoured to be unsettled

20:43. So, as it stands Real Madrid will earn their place in the final against Barcelona through the away goal rule. What do you think of the rule? Tweet me @HarryRobinson64 with your thoughts.

Shots: 13-2

Pass accuracy: 85%-83%

Chances created: 10-2

Interceptions: 7-1

20:35. Sergio Ramos tries the incredible

HALF TIME: Real Madrid 1 (2) Juventus 0 (2). As it stands, we have an El Clasico final. Despite only being in front from a penalty, Los Blancos deserve the lead after dominating in terms of clear chances. Both sides playing good football though. Juventus need a bit more but certainly not sitting back.

45' Ronaldo jinks in and out without going past anyone but crosses with the outside of this boot to Benzema. It goes behind the Frenchman and Juventus crowd the ball to clear it.

44' Not a great challenge from Vidal in the penalty area. Penalty though? No way. He doesn't touch James Rodriguez who tumbles over dramatically and earns a booking, not an oscar, for his troubles.

43' Bale did create a chance there for Madrid but he's having to do well with very little in this first half. The Welshman has had just 15 touches of the ball, only Varane and Casillas. has had less for Madrid.

40' Utterly brilliant counter attacking football from Real Madrid. One of the Bs and the C combine. Bale delivers a delightfully quick ball over to Ronaldo who takes it in his stride and strikes it well but it hits the sidenetting. Benzema follows it up with another strike into the sidenetting. Juventus enjoyed some possession but Real are enjoying themselves as the favourites in this position with it being 2-2 on aggregate, Los Blancos have the away goal.

STAT: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to contribute to 100 Champions League goals with 77 goals and 23 assists. Important much?

38' Benzema, with little backlift, sweeps a shot wide of Buffon's goal. Juventus in the game but Real are using the ball far more clinically.

36' Allegri's side are getting into the game here after a fantastic half an hour of football at the Santiago Bernabeu. Isco has been booked for a foul on Morata and the Old Lady are winning corner after corner but have yet to really test Iker Casillas.

34' Pogba doesn't look like he's come back from injury at all. He's in acres of space in the area but his teammates don't see him after he began the move off, looks sharp.

33' Here is both the goal and the foul for the penalty. Committed by Chiellini, scored by Ronaldo.

30' The records just keep coming in for Ronaldo. That goal drew him level with Alfredo Di Stefano on the all time Los Blancos goalsorers list with 307.

29' Sergio Ramos tries the acrobatic as the Madrid corner comes in. An overhead kick leaves him on the floor. He gets up for the next Madrid corner as they dominate this game. Buffon catches a header from Benzema.

28' Real Madrid counter attack with Benzema, he offloads to Ronaldo on his left who selflessly crosses over but the chance is wasted.

26' He helped Real reach La Decima last season and now he has reached it himself. Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 10 Champions League semi-final goals, that is 5 more than anyone else in history.

24' Gareth Bale and Patrice Evra clash heads as the Welshman tries to make the run behind the Juventus defence for the one-two. Stoppage in play now, but both look fit to play on.

23' I spoke about the all time Champions League goalscoring record earlier today. Ronaldo is now level with Lionel Messi on 77 goals and level with Lionel Messi on 10 goals in this season's competition.

21' GOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL! Ronaldo scores! As always in big games, he simply smashes it into the roof of the net! Real Madrid have the advantage in the game now having scored an away goal in Turin. The classic European roar comes from the Bernabeu. GAME ON!

20' PENALTY! Cheillini brings down James Rodriguez and the referee points to the spot! Replays show it is a spot kick as Chiellini shoves James and hits the back of his calf, Ronaldo to take.

19' PHEW! Gareth Bale gets the support from the crowd now! He shoots with incredible technique, power and finesse at Buffon who can only parry away as he dives to his left. Great strike from Bale, I'm putting him as my match winner, who do you think will be? Tweet me at @HarryRobinson64

17' Oh! Real Madrid looked certain to be celebrating there but Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't reach the ball played just behind him by Benzema. Kroos then sends a great delivery back into the box.

16' As usual, it is Andrea Pirlo who is controlling the game even though he doesn't look as sharp as usual. He and Arturo Vidal have had the most possession, 9.6% and 9% respectively.

13' Vidal lines up a shot from the edge of the area, Casillas saves well. Benzema breaks but Chiellini recovers well. Juventus dominating possesion in the opening stages of the game so far - the Old Lady have had over 60% of the ball so far according to WhoScored.com

10' A bit better than usual in the past year or so from Ronaldo in terms of free-kicks. It deflects off Vidal but retains it's dip to land on the roof of the net. Corner comes to nothing is a phrase I use quite often, here it is again... corner comes to nothing.

9' Ronaldo earns a freekick. Ronaldo is obviously going to take it, Bale doesn't even try and ask this time. Clap, clap, clap from the Madrid fans....

8' Buffon claims a Carvajal cross easily as Madrid patiently pass around the area. Juventus now spring out of defence looking to attack with intent but draw whistles from the Madrid fans by playing possession-ball in the centre of the park.

6' As Tony Dorigo says, Juventus are hardly sitting back. Allegri set up his team very attacking for an away game at the Bernabeu with two forwards.

Liking the way Juventus are committing men forward....no Italian rear guard action tonight. Not just yet anyway! #UCL — Tony Dorigo (@tonydorigo) May 13, 2015

5' A sea of white rises in the stands as Benzema outwits Bonucci but can only slice it over the crossbar. Another great chance for Madrid and we're only 5 minutes in.

4' What do I know? The boys in blue (yes, that's Juventus for today) play it short before whipping it away from the goalkeeper. Comes to nothing. Exciting start.

3' Dani Carvajal slides the ball away from Pogba, who makes his first Champions League appearance since injury in March. Juventus now earn a corner to test Casillas from.

1' Gareth Bale hasn't had the support of the fans this season but could have sent the Bernabeu wild as Marcelo's cross lands on his head. He doesn't do brilliantly with it and heads over. Very good satart from Los Blancos.

19:47. KICK-OFF. Real Madrid get us underway. Juventus lead 2-1 on aggregate from the first leg.

19:46. Absolutely spectacular. The teams are in huddles now, delaying kick-off, but getting the crowd going even more.

19:44. An incredible atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu. The stadium is filled with tifo and the likes. Moments from kick-off now, it should be a cracker.

19:40. 5 minutes till kick-off.

19:30. Team sheet tonight.

19:20. The Juventus fans at the Bernabeu tonight.

19:15. Not only is the Champions League golden boot on the line for Cristiano Ronaldo tonight but the all time Champions League goalscoring record. Here are the top three scorers in the cmpetition.

19:11. The Real Madrid team are out for the warm up to a warm ovation.. except for Gareth Bale. They are singing 'Iker, Iker, Iker' as he makes his 150th CL appearance. There is a banner for him at one end of the ground.

19:10. The Juventus dressing room, they'll play in blue at the Bernabeu.

19:07. So, breaking down the Real Madrid team. The 'BBC' is back for Los Blancos and Sergio Ramos keeps his place in central defence after returning to that position from midfield against Valencia on Saturday. Ramos starts next to Raphael Varane as Pepe misses out.

19:06. Iker Casillas is at the Bernabeu for his 150th Champions League appearance, equalling the record set by Xavi... last night.

19:05. Toni Kroos has the second best pass success rate of players left in the Champions League.

19:04. Gareth Bale is making his 22nd Champins League start for Real Madrid. Could this one be as special as when he was key to their Champions League final comeback?

19:03. Cristiano Ronaldo has made 102 Champions League starts, scored 76 goals and assisted 22 goals. Not bad, Crissy.

19:01. The Real Madrid team are in the Santiago Bernabeu after a trip down a very busy road.

19:00. Just 45 minutes from kick-off now and the Champions League music is playing, the nerves for a team I don't support are kicking in, and I'm excited.

18:52. A reminder of the two teams tonight then:

Real Madrid - Starting XI: Casillas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Isco, Rodríguez; Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale. Subs: Navas, Pepe, Coentrao, Arbeloa, Illarramendi, Jese, Hernandez.

Juventus - Starting XI: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Chiellini, Evra; Marchisio, Pirlo, Pogba, Vidal; Tevez, Morata. Subs: Storari, Barzagli, Padoin, Pereyra, Sturaro, Coman, Llorente.

18:45. The Madrid fans are in fine form welcoming the team coach but so are the traveling Italians.

18:40. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 61 goals in 62 Champions League appearances for Real Madrid.

18:37. Here's a video from Madrid as the team bus arrived (via @SocialRMadrid)

18:35. JUVENTUS STARTING XI: Buffon; Lichsteiner, Bonucci, Chiellini, Evra; Pirlo, Pogba, Marchisio, Vidal; Morata, Tévez.

18:34. Some quite incredible scenes in the blistering heat of Madrid as Los Blancos fans welcome the team to the Bernabeu.

18:27. REAL MADRID STARTING XI: Casillas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Isco, Rodríguez; Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale.

Bench: Navas, Pepe, Coentrão, Chicharito, Arbeloa, Jesé, Illarramendi.

18:25. The Santiago Bernabeu is looking as fine as ever ahead of tonight's game

18:21. The admin of @AS_English agrees with them...

Juve have asked for cooling breaks in tonight's match... having just walked 10 minutes from home to the AS newsroom & nearly died, I'd agree — AS English (@English_AS) May 13, 2015

It's horrendously hot, humid and muggy in Madrid - you'd need cooling breaks for a tiddlywinks tournament. — AS English (@English_AS) May 13, 2015

18:20. Juventus have asked for 'cooling breaks' during tonight's game according to @dw_sports

Juventus have asked for cooling breaks during the game in Madrid with soaring heat in the Spanish capital. #RealJuve — DW - Sports (@dw_sports) May 13, 2015

Not only is tonight's game important for obvious reasons but Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to level himself up with Lionel Messi in the race for the Champions League golden boot.

We'll have team news at 18:45 UK time for you. A reminder that kick-off is at 19:45 UK time and we'll have live commentary throughout the game with pictues, analysis and more.

Yesterday evening saw Barcelona seal their place in the Champions League final, their first since 2011, despite losing to Bayern Munich. The German champions missed chances to extend their lead on the night and try and claw back the three goal advantage Barcelona had from the first leg. Yet they did what they had to do, score three goals. But, of course, the Barcelona trio who have scored more than 100 goals between them this season never stop scoring and sharing even more goals so it finished Bayern Munich 3-2 Barcelona putting the Spanish champions elect Barcelona into the final 5-3 on aggregate.

Real Madrid - European Cup/Champions League winners: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014

Juventus - European Cup/Champions League winners: 1985, 1996

Juventus head into the game tonight with history on their side. They have won 4 European semi-final first legs 2-1 and gone on to reach the final each time. Their defence away from home this season aids their statusas they travel to Madrid. Allegri's side have conceded just twelve times in 24 matches away from home.

In terms of Champions League games at the Bernabeu, Madrid have scored in each of their last 23 games at home - a record lasting since April 2011. Cristiano Ronaldo has often been a scorer of the goals at the Bernabeu and he has scored 6 goals in his last 6 games against Italian sides. Not only does that put him as favourite to score tonight but his tally of nine goals in the Champions League semi-finals is a record.

Before their 2-2 draw against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, Real Madrid had won their last 6 home games, scoring 21 times and conceding just twice. Los Blancos haven't failed to score at the Bernabeu for 52 games - since a 1-0 loss against Atletico Madrid in September 2013.

If Iker Casillas starts in goal for Real Madrid he will be making his 150th Champions League appearance, matching Xavi Hernandez who made his 150th appearance in the competition yesterday in Bayern Munich's 3-2 over Barcelona.

Predicted Juventus line-up: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Chiellini, Bonucci, Evra; Pirlo, Marchisio, Sturaro, Vidal; Morata, Tevez

Predicted Real Madrid line-up: Casillas; Carvajal, Pepe, Varane, Marcelo; Ramos, Kroos, Isco; James, Ronaldo, Bale.

Alvaro Morata and Carlos Tevez are sure to be two of the three up front for Juventus after the pair have contributed to 10 of the Old Lady's 15 Champions League goals. Martin Caceres and Kwadwo Asamoah are both on the sidelines but Stefano Sturaro, who made his first Chamons League start in the first leg, could retain his place in the side.

Juventus fans were delighted to see Paul Pogba return to the starting line up after a thigh problem kept him out of all thir games since March 18th. He netted a curler to remind Allegri of his importance to the side ahead of tonight's match and is set to feature on the bench.

The match winner in the Madrid derby earlier in the competition, Javier Hernandez is expected to be dropped to the bench in favour of James Rodriguez moving further forward alongside Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.Karim Benzema could make a return to the squad but is expected to start on the bench after missing the last leg. Carvajal and Marcelo will return as the two full-backs but everyone is unsure where Sergio Ramos will play after he has been shifted from defence to midfield in the past few weeks. Ramos featured as a centre-back for

Real Madrid against Valencia but could move back to midfield with Raphael Varane and Pepe behind him in defence.

TEAM NEWS. Real Madrid not only had the scare of losing against Valencia but Toni Kroos headed down the tunnel with an injury half way through their 2-2 draw on Saturday as well. Yet the German World Cup winner took to Twitter to tell us that he won't in fact miss tonight's game. However, Luka Modric remains out with a knee injury.

So with Buffon praising the return of Pogba, let's take a look at the team news for Real Madrid - Juventus.​



"Tevez is a driving force; he understands what the team needs. He brings professionalism and football intelligence,"

"Pogba gives us another option. If he doesn't have 90 minutes in his legs, then he can at least play for 60 or 70."

He also said that Juventus would be stronger than in their 2-1 win in the Turin stadium with the return of Paul Pogba to the side. He also said Carlos Tevez, who has scored 7 times in the Champions League this season, will be vital.

"Madrid have so much quality in the final third that, if we come here just to defend our lead, we'll leave with regrets," Buffon told reporters. "I think we'll try and play with a certain intelligence, seeing as we have an advantage, small as it may be.



"Each of us has the desire to chase this dream of reaching the final. The only way to get to the final is to come here and play football.



"Real-Juve is a game of pride for everyone at Juventus: players, backroom staff, club and fans."

Gianluigi Buffon, who will make his 95th Champions League appearance, was sitting alongside Allegri in the pre-match press conference. The Italy legend said that it is important that the black and white stripes do not sit back against the European champions.

"Of course I've had plenty of important games before, but this is the most important game yet for me," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia. "It's the semifinal in the Champions League and it's hard enough just to get here, but here we are.

"We've got to believe we can get to [the final in] Berlin. We've got to be serene too because we've got the quality and we've shown it, and we've got to be aware of the quality we've got over these next 90 minutes to get to Berlin.

"I won't know my starting line-up right until the last minute.

"We know it will be a very difficult game in Madrid and a different one entirely, a more attacking affair. We passed up four or five decent chances in the first leg. We'll have to put them away at the Bernabeu if we want to go through."

The Juventus staff and players don't need to motivate the fans, who are delighted with their league win and their unexpectedly brilliant run in Europe. Allegri needs no more motivation than that this will be the biggest game of his carrer, according to him.

"Madrid fear no one," he told El Pais. "We respect many teams throughout the world, but we do not fear. We know what Italian teams are like. They defend well and we have to know how to address them. You must deal with it. If we play to our best, then we will be in the final.”

It seems the entire Real Madrid team have been told to speak to the press to motivate the fans, James Rodriguez spoke to El Pais this week about tonight's game.

Yet the Spaniard says they'll go all out to feature in back-to-back Champions League finals,

"Our reputation is on the line against Juve and the crowd will be spectacular and will be our 12th man," he said.

"We put in a shift for the full 90 minutes against Valencia. We ran, fought, and if you don't put it in, it ends up taking its toll, but on Wednesday we're going to go all out. The crowd got behind us and didn't give in at any point."

Dani Carvajal has accepted that Los Blancos won't finish the season as league champions;

"At home we couldn't slip up, we've done that and we say goodbye to the league.

"It's painful because we wanted to fight until the final day, although we'll keep on doing that."

STAT: Toni Kroos has pass success rate of 95.1%, the second highest of players left in the competition. He's only behind fellow Madrid player Asier Illaramendi as well!

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says the team feel good despite being 2-1 down from the match last week in Turin; "We feel good and if we play like this on Wednesday then everything will go well,"

12 - Cristiano Ronaldo has contributed (scored or assisted) to 12 or his team's 23 goals with 9 goals and 3 assists. Only Lionel Messi has contributed to more. ​

18.3 - Real Madrid have had the most shots per game since the group stages with an incredible 18.3. Cristiano Ronaldo has contributed to more than 30% of those with an average of 6.2 shot per game from the Portugal captain. 57.4 - Both Juventus and Real Madrid, incredibly, have had the same (average) amount of possession, 57.4%, in their 5 games since the group stages.

Stats, stats, stats. Let's take a look at some of the key stats and facts ahead of tonight's game.

Arsenal's victors Monaco were Juventus' next opponents and although it didn't entertain like Porto - Bayern Munich or Barcelona - Paris Saint Germain where 11 goals and 6 goals were scored respectively, Allegri's side came out eventual winners thanks to a single goal from Arturo Vidal in Turin.

Malmo were the victims of Tevez' quality once again as he scored alongside Fernando Llorente to send Juventus through the knockout stages in second placed, behind Atletico who they drew to 0-0 in the final group game. Juventus were then rampant in the round of 16, beating Borussia Dortmund 5-1 on aggregate. Tevez scored once in the first 2-1 win in Turin before netting twice more in the second leg in Germany in a 3-0 victory.

The next two games proved more difficult for Juventus and they were beaten twice without scoring by Atletico Madrid and Olympiakos. They responded in fine fashion though, coming back from 2-1 down to the Greek champions to win 3-2.

JUVENTUS. Massimiliano Allegri's side weren't in the limelight like Madrid in the group stage having had three poor seasons in Europe. Yet Carlos Tevez carried his incredible league form into the Champions League and the Old Lady beat Malmo 2-0 thanks to 'Carlito'.

The quarter-final for Real Madrid proved to be a replica of last year's final between Los Blancos and Los Rojiblancos. Real played Atletico and it proved to be dramatic once more between two of the best side on the continent. Yet in reality, the game came at a time where both sides weren't playing the kind of football that saw them reach the finall in 2014. Yet after almot 180 minute, Javier Hernandez won it in normal time for the white side of Madrid with a very late equaliser to make it 1-0 on aggregate.

Under a month later, crisis talks began as Schalke took the Santiago Bernabeu by a storm. Roberto Di Matteo's side, struggling in the Bundesliga at the time, looked definite to be on the end of a humiliating aggregate scoreline after losing 2-0 at home. Yet former Madrid player Klass-Jan Huntelaar scored twice, with Fuchs and Sane also on the scoreheet to almost derail Real Madrid's plans to become the firt retainers of the new Champions League ever. Of course, two Cristiano Ronaldo goals took a well below-par Real Madrid side into the quarter-finals as it finished 4-3 to Schalke.

REAL MADRID. Ancelotti's side swept past Liverpool, Ludogorets and Basel with ease in the group stage. Los Blancos scored 16 times and their counterparts only responded with two goals in six games. Having defended resolutely for their last four games in the competition, keeping four clean sheets, they continued a sparkling run in Europe with a 2-0 win over Schalke in Germany.

Real Madrid are struggling in the league and are looking unlikely to end the season crowned as champions. Yet at the start of the season they looked set not only to regain the Spanish league off their rivals Atletico Madrid, but retain the Champions League after winning it for the tenth time, completing La Decima, against those same rivals, Atleti.

How did these two fantastic sides, both historically two of the best sides in their respective countries, reach the last four?

Meanwhile, Juventus - already crowned champions of Italy - also drew, to Cagliari. Paul Pogba scored on his return to the team after injury but his shot could only earn them a point.

Since that night in Turin, Real Madrid have looked a shadow of the team that stormed from 1-0 down in the Champions League final to 4-1 up. A dreadful 25 minutes saw them two goals down at half time against Valencia on Saturday. Pepe grabbed one back in the 84th minute but it took another half an hour for Isco to net the leveler. Carlo Ancelotti's side's title hopes lie in tatters and will need some very impressive origami techniques to re-build them.

The tie is set for a cracking encounter in Madrid this evening after Juventus came out winners of the first leg in Turin. An early goal from Alvaro Morata was cancelled out by Cristiano Ronaldo but Carlos Tevez gave the Old Lady a first leg lead through a 57th minute penalty.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Juventus. I'm Harry Robinson and will be guiding you through all the action at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight.