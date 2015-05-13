Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus - As It Happened
Gigi Buffon finally has a chance to lift the Champions League final after 9 years of hard work to regain their status of the best club in Italy. From Serie B and a match fixing scandal to Berlin and the bright lights, the famous music and the incredible opportunity of the Champions League. It has been an unexpected night, a fantastic night for Juventus, a dark night despite the bright lights of the Bernabeu for Real Madrid but most importantly, the night Juventus reached the Champions League final again. It will go down as a famous night in their recent history but it could be overshadowed by another sublime night, this time in Berlin. Thank you staying with me, Harry Robinson, throughout the night and VAVEL will see you next time... for the final. Goodnight!

They've been written off throughout the competition. No one thought they would beat Real Madrid but the 4,000 fans still in the Bernabeu had faith and still. In less than one month they will play Barcelona in their first Champions League final since 2003. People are already writing them off on social media but Barcelona will be sat watching being disappointed to not be playing in an El Clasico final but wary of the challenge ahead of them against one of the best Juventus' sides in the last decade.

Juventus have just tweeted: Anyone made plans for Saturday 6 June? Best to cancel them. See you in Berlin for the #UCLfinal, @FCBarcelona! #UCL

Gianluigi Buffon: "We will not be tourists in Berlin, when you have the chance to play a #UCL final, you have to win it."

Juventus are Champions League finalists. They'll play Barcelona on June 6th. Stripes - Stripes. Suarez - Evra. Suarez - Chiellini. Allegri - Enrique. Italian Champions - Spanish Champions?

21:43. The Juventus crowd are getting their fans going who are filling the Santiago Bernabeu with their happiness, drowing out the quiet disappointment of the Real Madrid players,

21:41. Hugs, hugs, hugs for Juventus. The camera is on Patrice Evra who will make an appearance in his FOURTH champions league final.

FULL-TIME! JUVENTUS ARE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINALISTS! The reigning champions are out in the semi-finals! The Old Lady of Italian football will take on the soon to be Champions of Spain, Barcelona. Los Blancos players look dejected, some fans are crying. But after 9 years out of the final, Juventus are in it and will travel to Berlin having been relegated and deducted points for match fixing since their last when they were defeated... by Carlo Ancelotti's AC Milan side.

92' Gianluigi Buffon, one of the greatest players to never win the Champions League, is close to the final. He bravely sticks his head in the feet of Ronaldo to claim the ball.

91' Great speed from Ronaldo to catch up on a long ball but James wastes the chance by overhitting a pass to Isco. Not. Long. Left.

90' 4 minutes of stoppage time.

89' Carvajal gives away a free-kick with a silly foul against Tevez. No time for stupid mistakes like that now.

88' Llorente does excellently on the touchline, gives it to Pogba in the box who sends a rocket into the palms of Casillas. Pogba then comes off for Pererya.

87' This seems a long time ago now for the reigning Champions

85' Just 5 minutes to hang on for Juventus. A long 5 minutes though. Pogba just storms through by himself and is eventually fouled, surrounded by 4 Real Madrid players. Juventus free-kick near the halfway line.

84' SUBSTITUTION: Alvaro Morata OFF Fernando Llorente ON

83' Another long range Bale shot is close. The stats will show shots off target but he is the one getting closest to scoring at the moment

81' Toni Kroos tries to place a shot on the edge of the box but it's weak and Buffon catches easily. Only 8 minutes left now and Real Madrid don't look like scoring.

77' SUBSTITUTION: Andrea Pirlo OFF Barzagli ON

75' Cristiano Ronaldo jumps above of everyone in the box from the corner but his header is quick and goes over.

73' Another penalty appeal for Real Madrid as Patrice Evra tumbles on top of Hernandez. Yet it seems the Mexican falls over before Evra gets to him, not a dive but more of a slip. Nothing given and rightly so.

72' Another massive chance. A replica of last year's Champions League final goal from Gareth Bale. He jumps up well but heads over when he should score. I don't mind who gets into the final but just want him to score, getting closer and closer now. Real Madrid looking just as lively as Juventus.

68' OOOOFF! Huge moment in the tie as Iker Casillas goes down to his left to deny Claudio Marchisio who sneaks in behind the Juventus. Huge opportunity and possibly a tournament saving save from Casillas who is making his 150th Champions League appearance.

66' JAMES! So close. Without even moving from his position, James Rodriguez curls one just wide of Buffon's post, the Italian goalkeeper looks on in dismay as it looks to dip into the net but goes just wide.

65' SUBSTITUTION: Karim Benzema OFF Javier Hernandez ON Another former-Manchester United player features on the pitch, Hernandez joins Pogba, Evra, Tevez and Ronaldo. Benzema is on his return from injury so sensible to take him off as he tires.

64' A second Morata goal in a week against his former club. A damning indictment to their transfer policy if the goal means they miss out on the final. One of their homegrown taletns shunted out for a galactico last year. Now a chance of reaching the final, without them,

PHOTO Alvaro Morata strikes past Iker Casillas

62' Bale should score here. It hits off Chiellini but it was going off target anyway. I said he would get the winner after a Juventus goal. Not quite but after a flat period following the goal, Real Madrid looking up for it again.

61' Great defending from Patrice Evra and Marcelo delivers the cross the Bale. The tiny 5" 4' rises above Bale and heads it away.

59' More than half an hour left but the driving seat is now occupied by an Italian and his surname is Allegri.

57' GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL! JUVENTUS EQUALISE! Alvaro Morata scores on his return to the Bernabeu! Pogba uses his strength to reach a lofted ball first, he heads it down towards Morara who smashes it into ground and the back of the net! 1-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate in Juventus' favour.

51' Big chance for Juventus as Arturo Vidal pokes it through to an offside Morata.

50' Marchisio takes a long range shot. He hits it sweetly, it has no spin on it whatsoever.

48' Great start to the second period as Juventus attack, Real Madrid attack, Juventus attack, Real Madrid attack.

45' We're back underway at the Bernabeu.

20:48. Gareth Bale's heatmap so far, with just 16 touches. He'll be hoping for a bigger impact in the second half.

20:46. Watford manager Slaviska Jovanovic has tweeted a picture of him at the game with the fantastic pre-match tifo. Wonder who he's looking for... Bale is rumoured to be unsettled

20:43. So, as it stands Real Madrid will earn their place in the final against Barcelona through the away goal rule. What do you think of the rule? Tweet me @HarryRobinson64 with your thoughts.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first half by numbers: 100% take-ons 3 shots 1 chance created 1 goal The difference. pic.twitter.com/02GZnxHnp3

Isco completed 95% of his passes in the first half for Real Madrid. So composed. pic.twitter.com/2vW8Li7BxO

Shots: 13-2

Pass accuracy: 85%-83%

Chances created: 10-2

Interceptions: 7-1

20:37. Ramos and Ronaldo celebrate.

20:35. Sergio Ramos tries the incredible

HALF TIME: Real Madrid 1 (2) Juventus 0 (2). As it stands, we have an El Clasico final. Despite only being in front from a penalty, Los Blancos deserve the lead after dominating in terms of clear chances. Both sides playing good football though. Juventus need a bit more but certainly not sitting back.

45' Ronaldo jinks in and out without going past anyone but crosses with the outside of this boot to Benzema. It goes behind the Frenchman and Juventus crowd the ball to clear it.

44' Not a great challenge from Vidal in the penalty area. Penalty though? No way. He doesn't touch James Rodriguez who tumbles over dramatically and earns a booking, not an oscar, for his troubles.

43' Bale did create a chance there for Madrid but he's having to do well with very little in this first half. The Welshman has had just 15 touches of the ball, only Varane and Casillas. has had less for Madrid.

40' Utterly brilliant counter attacking football from Real Madrid. One of the Bs and the C combine. Bale delivers a delightfully quick ball over to Ronaldo who takes it in his stride and strikes it well but it hits the sidenetting. Benzema follows it up with another strike into the sidenetting. Juventus enjoyed some possession but Real are enjoying themselves as the favourites in this position with it being 2-2 on aggregate, Los Blancos have the away goal.

STAT: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to contribute to 100 Champions League goals with 77 goals and 23 assists. Important much?

38' Benzema, with little backlift, sweeps a shot wide of Buffon's goal. Juventus in the game but Real are using the ball far more clinically.

Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate

36' Allegri's side are getting into the game here after a fantastic half an hour of football at the Santiago Bernabeu. Isco has been booked for a foul on Morata and the Old Lady are winning corner after corner but have yet to really test Iker Casillas.

34' Pogba doesn't look like he's come back from injury at all. He's in acres of space in the area but his teammates don't see him after he began the move off, looks sharp.

33' Here is both the goal and the foul for the penalty. Committed by Chiellini, scored by Ronaldo.