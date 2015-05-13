Analysis: Should Manchester City target Kevin de Bruyne?
The agent of Wolfsburg's Belgian playmaker Kevin de Bruyne has claimed that Manchester City are among a host of clubs to have made "informal contact" with the German club over his client.

However, with Paris Saint-Germain and, unsurprisingly, Bayern Munich both also interested in the 23-year-old, his already hefty price tag could be driven up - so is he worth getting into a bidding war over?

The simple statistics would suggest yes. After joining Wolfsburg from Chelsea in January 2014, de Bruyne registered eight assists and three goals for the rest of the season - a more than respectable total for a player at a new club, though he was familiar with the Bundesliga from his time on loan with Werder Bremen.

This season, however, de Bruyne has announced himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football, with 15 goals and an almost incomprehensible 27 assists in just 48 games, meaning that he has contributed to a goal in some way every 0.88 games for his club.

David Silva's ratio of goals or assists per game stands at 0.6, while the only player at the Etihad to better De Bruyne's record this season is, rather predictably, Sergio Agüero at 1.03.

However, statistics rarely tell you the whole story in football, and it is rather the manner of De Bruyne's play this season which has won him so many plaudits. He has profited from the form of 19-goal Dutch striker Bas Dost, but that should not take away from the sheer brilliance of some of his assists, consistently delivered on a fraction of a sixpence.

If José Mourinho had some questions about his work-rate and attitude during De Bruyne's difficult spell at Stamford Bridge, that all now appears to be in the Belgium international's past. He has bulked up, devoted his spare time to training and is more of a team player than ever before.

One criticism which could not be levelled at him is his ability to turn up for the big occasions, as his Man of the Match performance in Wolfsburg's 4-1 demolition of Bayern Munich showed. In the aftermath of the tragic death of young team-mate Junior Malanda, De Bruyne played like a man possessed, creating the opening goal and scoring two for himself. Given Manchester City's recent tendency to freeze in the spotlight - notably in the Champions League - a player of his temperament could prove an invaluable purchase.