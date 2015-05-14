Are Theo Walcott's golden years still to come?

Theo Walcott has arguably never really lived up to his full billing at Arsenal. As a raw 16-year-old Walcott left Southampton on the South Coast for London in a deal that saw him join Arsenal in 2006. However apart from a season where he scored 21 goals in the red and white, he has not lived up to the hype that surrounded him when he was a teenager.

It says a lot about Theo Walcott though that he has only featured 21 times in the past two seasons due to persistent injuries. When he signed a new deal with Arsenal midway through the 2012/13 season, a campaign which was outstanding on an individual level for him, he looked to be becoming one of Arsenal’s major players. However an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Tottenham at the start of 2014 has hampered his career and has has struggled for regular game time since returning.

Despite that, Arsene Wenger insists that Theo Walcott’s golden years are ahead of him. For a player that was supposed to be a star when he joined Arsenal, he’s been left in the shadows. The responsibility of being the Gunners main goal scorer two seasons ago heavily developed his senior role in the side but it is easy to forget that Walcott is still only 26. He’s now at an age where he should be coming into his golden years though, and in a way Wenger is completely right by what he said in reference to Walcott five days ago:

“Being 26 to 32 is the best age as a striker and I wouldn't like to miss that golden age”

Whether Walcott does indeed hit a period of golden years as such is debatable. Once more this summer’s transfer window could throw up a long winded transfer saga over whether he will leave Arsenal. Liverpool has been a reported destination and if he does not think he will get game time then he may well leave. However the problem for Theo Walcott is his consistency. Since returning from injury he has not hit top form at all and despite Welbeck and Oxlade-Chamberlain being out injured, he remains an isolated figure on the bench. At the moment Aaron Ramsey is being preferred on the right flank.

Up to now Walcott's only had one season when he has played consistently well, and therefore it is difficult to argue that his golden years are behind him, especially for a player that should be coming into his prime. It’s a period now where Walcott should truly look to kick on. A full pre-season for the English forward should significantly help, and with Alexis Sanchez likely to miss the start of the season due to commitments with Chile at the Copa America, Walcott could have his chance to fill the gap missed by Arsenal’s Chilean live wire.

There is persistent talk of a striking role for Theo Walcott, who now has a similar role to Danny Welbeck in the side. Both players believe they are best played centrally, but for Walcott he has been a player that has been utilised on the right for the majority of his career. Creative players such as Ozil and Cazorla playing balls in behind for him to feed off could mean he really finds form in his supposed golden years, which are very much still to come. He’s a player that could yet grow in to a striking role which is reaffirmed by Arsene Wenger:

“I work with him in both situations, as a striker and as a wide player but the quality of the runs is so fantastic with the pace he has”

Arsenal do have numerous options in that striking role now, and with Sanchez having the ability to play centrally too, Walcott will really have to have a good start to next season if he remains a Gunner. It’s clear that Wenger does indeed want him to remain at the Emirates though.

Theo Walcott’s form at the beginning of the 2015/16 season could be pivotal in terms of his Arsenal career. If he gets off to a great start then it could signify the start of a significant period for him. If he was to have a bad start then there are players waiting in the wings, as he has found out this season, that are ready to pounce on the chance to play out right or up top. What also is pivotal is his ability to create chances and score goals. In the past Theo Walcott has been a key provider for Olivier Giroud but he needs to work on his finishing if he is to become the player he was hyped up to be. That's not to say that his finishing hasn't become better though, because since his younger days at Arsenal he's come on leaps and bounds in that area.

So far this season Walcott has scored three goals, with strikes coming against Brighton, Aston Villa and also Leicester. He should have had a few more but big chances went begging against Swansea at the weekend and also against West Ham in March, a game which saw his last start for Arsenal. It was chances like that where he lacked composure, that have really set him back since returning from injury. He's a player low on confidence and in current form he doesn't look sharp at all.