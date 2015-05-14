Middlesbrough (2) - (1) Brentford: Hosts look to make most of last-gasp winner

Middlesbrough play host to Brentford in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final with a slim advantage having won the first leg in stoppage time.

Brentford dominated possession for much of the first leg but Fulham loanee Fernando Amorebieta's late rifled finish handed 'Boro a slim advantage after goals from Jelle Vossen and Andre Gray.

Aitor Karanka has several long-term absentees but it is the ongoing ankle niggle of top scorer Patrick Bamford which is causing the most concern on Teesside. The Chelsea loanee played 90 minutes in the first leg, but a minor knock sustained some weeks ago against Norwich has been troubling him for some time and he hasn't trained for the past fortnight.

“I’ve been struggling with a tendon problem in my ankle so it’s touch and go at the minute and we’ll see," Bamford has said. “But I’m doing everything I can to be ready for Friday and I’d kick myself if I didn’t play and we missed out on getting through."

Meanwhile, Bees manager Mark Warburton has an almost clean sheet of injuries, with 23-year-old forward Scott Hogan the only absentee from his side.

'Boro have won all three encounters between the two sides this season, a record which is sure to fill the hosts with a degree of confidence. A 4-0 drubbing at the Riverside Stadium early in the season which Warburton described as one of his side's worst performances of the season was followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat at Griffin Park, with the Bees dominating the game but again failing to find a way through the best defence in the Championship.

Despite being aware of the fact that he will not be Brentford manager next season whatever the result on Friday, Warburton has remained focused on the task at hand and ensured his side's heads didn't drop after their first leg defeat.

“You can’t dwell on it, we’re 1-0 down at half-time, that is the message,” he stated. “We knew we’d have to go the Riverside and score goals.

"It hasn’t changed a great deal. We know what we have to do. We have to make subtle changes, I’m sure they’ll do the same.

“The players are fit and well. They created chances on Friday. We’ll have to be more clinical but we created chances against a very good side and we’re looking forward to the game.”

Some Brentford players, particularly goalkeeper David Button, criticised Boro's celebrations at the final whistle of the first leg, saying that the Teessiders "celebrated like they'd already won".

But Boro boss Karanka has dismissed these claims, saying that the disgruntled Bees had simply underestimated the team spirit within his ranks.

“They don’t know the spirit of this team,” said the former Real Madrid man.

“We celebrated the same in Brentford as we did when we beat Blackpool away, when Blackpool were at the bottom of the table.

“This does not mean we think we have achieved something. It means that our spirit is amazing, [the players] deserve all the best because they are amazing people.

“We are the first to say that we have done nothing. The celebrations were like that because they are a very tight group and they celebrate every single point, every single victory and every single goal."

Some of the Brentford criticism has gone even further despite their poor record against 'Boro, with defender Harlee Dean jibing that “set-pieces and counter-attacks is all they’ve got”.

And while Karanka accepted this criticism magnanimously, he was quick to point once again to team spirit as the driving force behind his side's successful season.

“That’s his point of view, I have to respect that," he replied.

“If we are winning the games it is because this team has an amazing spirit. If he thinks that we score from counter-attacks and set pieces, I prefer to say that the team is in this position because they have a great spirit and they are very good lads.

“I’ve said so many times there were a lot of squads better than ours, but we have the best team. They are friends and they support each other.

“Maybe they (Brentford) don’t know that spirit. If he thinks that, I have to respect it.”

The winner of this first semi-final will go on to play either Ipswich or Norwich in the final at Wembley on 25 May. With the first leg of that tie finishing 1-1 at Portman Road, all four sides still have every chance of playing in what some call the most lucrative game in English football.