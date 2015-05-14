Preview: West Ham - Everton - Fair Play contenders battling for Europa League spot

West Ham United can ensure a top-half finish in the 2014-15 Barclays' Premier League against Everton at Upton Park on Saturday, with both sides battling for a berth in next season's UEFA Europa League.

Sitting on 47 points as it stands, two wins out of two for West Ham would see them record their highest points total since 2009, when they finished 9th on 55 points.

Sam Allardyce's side may have fallen out of form after starting the season so strongly, when they lost just twice in 14 games between the start of September and Boxing Day, but they need only a draw to make sure that Everton cannot catch them in the league this season.

There is still quite a bit of pressure on West Ham manager Allardyce, with the 60-year-old's contract running out in the summer. The club;s owners David Gold and David Sullivan have yet to offer him a new deal, and are understood to be pursuing other directions ahead of the club's lucrative move to the Olympic Stadium in 2016.

But with an added twist to Saturday's encounter, Allardyce could persuade those above him to keep him on if he can ensure a place in Europe next season.

West Ham are in pole position to qualify for next season's UEFA Europa League through the Fair Play rankins after England, in addition to Netherlands and Ireland, were awarded an extra spot in the competition.

The Hammers sit second behind Liverpool in England's Fair Play table and they can clinch a spot should they keep it clean in their final two games.

But their opponents, Everton, are also one of the sides potentially eligible for the Fair Play place, if they average a better disciplinary record than the Hammers - whilst a win for Roberto Martinez' side could also see them leapfrog West Ham into the top-half of the table.

Nevertheless, it has been an undoubtedly disappointing campaign for the Merseyside outfit. At the same stage last season, Everton sat seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal - whereas they now trail Manchester United in the same position by 24.

More recently, after brief fears of a relegation battle, Everton had begun to pick up some promising form going into the final few games. They won five of six, including a comprehensive 3-0 thrashing of United, between mid-March and the end of April - but recent back-to-back defeats versus relegation-threatened duo Aston Villa and Sunderland have set them back.

Their time in the Europa League is somewhat to blame for their poor form domestically, but the competition does offer the opportunity to gain much-needed experience in their hunt for regular Champions League football, also allowing the club to blood in youngsters into the first-team - so they may look to go one better should they end up clinching a place in next year's tournament.

Irregardless of the European narrative, Martinez will be looking to ensure his side build upon their poor tally of just four wins out of 18 on the road, as they go on their travels for the final time this year.

Not least because of the fact that Saturday's hosts - West Ham - have won just three games since New Years' Day - only managing wins over Burnley and Sunderland in their last 10 league outings.

Yet this may still be a rare occurence in which the result matters less than how well each side's disciplinary record looks in Kevin Friend's book come the final whistle. Especially the Hammers, who will be hoping to secure European football at Upton Park for the first time since a disappointing first round UEFA Cup exit in 2006-07.

Team News:

West Ham have a number of selection woes going into the clash against the side directly below them. Winston Reid will require a late fitness test with a hamstring injury, whilst Guy Demel, Diafra Sakho and James Tomkins is hoping to recover from a dislocated shoulder to play in the final game of the season against Newcastle United. Andy Carroll remains a long-term absentee with a medial collateral ligament injury, but Alex Song is likely to start after coming off the bench last week after overcoming a back injury.

Roberto Martinez will be without Leighton Baines, who is out of the final two games of the season having undergone surgery on an ankle injury. Steven Pienaar (muscle) will face a late fitness test but Darron (metatarsal), Tony Hibbert (knee) and Bryan Oviedo (metatarsal) are all out.

Head-to-head:

At Upton Park: West Ham - 23 wins, Draws - 15, Everton - 23 wins.

At Goodison Park: Everton - 38 wins, Draws - 12, West Ham - 10 wins.

Overall: West Ham - 33 wins, Draws - 27, Everton - 61 wins.

Last meeting: West Ham 2-2 Everton (9-8 on penalties) - FA Cup third round replay.

Last Five (all competitions):

West Ham United: LWDLD

Everton: LLWWD

Match Facts:

This is the fourth meeting between Everton and West Ham this season. The Toffees won the initial league meeting, before the Hammers edged past their opponents in an FA Cup third-round replay penalty shoot-out, winning 9-8.

Everton are unbeaten in 16 matches against West Ham in all competitions.

The Hammers' last win against Everton was at Upton Park in April 2007, Bobby Zamora netting the only goal in a 1-0 win.

West Ham have won only two of their last 14 Premier League matches, failing to score in seven of those games.

Their last 18 league games have yielded just 16 points, after taking 31 points from their first 18 games of the campaign.

West Ham are the only side joint with Burnley to have scored just 13 goals in 2015.

Enner Valencia has scored just one goal in his last 21 appearances for West Ham, having gone 534 minutes since his last effort against Crystal Palace.

Everton have won only four matches away from Goodison Park in 2014-15, after winning eight on the road last season.

The Toffees come into the game off the back of consecutive defeats, despite having been six games unbeaten beforehand - letting in just two goals in that period.

Everton have dropped more points (19) from winning positions than any other Premier League team this season.

They have also made more defensive errors leading to goals than any other team in the current campaign, with 15.

Romelu Lukaku has scored in each of his five appearances in all competitions for Everton against West Ham.

Pre-match comments:

Everton captain Phil Jagielka on the possibility of Europa League football next season: "It's a difficult one. We always want to finish as high as possible in the league and we want to finish in Europe.

"Europe has been good for us and bad for us this season. It's been a double-edged sword - we've played some really good football but it has affected us in the league.

"With some of the journeys we have had and the fixture list afterwards, it seems like we have had an away European game followed by another away Premier League game. But if we are in the [Europa League] competition - and it is a competition we can do well in - we will be happy to play in it.”

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce on the challenge of European football: "Once they [the players] get over the fact that it means coming back a bit earlier I'm sure they'll relish it. It's a new competition for most of our players and it gives our players who haven't played as much as they would've liked an opportunity to play.

"It also gives a new opportunity for our younger players coming through. It would be a very long season, starting on July 2 and we'll finish two weeks later than normal. It'll be an extremely difficult challenge but one we'll be happy to take on."