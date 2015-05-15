Liverpool - Crystal Palace: Four VAVEL writers pick their Reds' line-ups

Charlie Malam: The narrative of this weekend's game has been written in the minds of Liverpool's fans since Steven Gerrard revealed he would be leaving at the end of this season.

Most, if not all, saw the Reds progressing past Aston Villa to cap it off at Wembley Stadium on his 35th birthday, but that plan collapsed rather spectacularly - meaning his Anfield farewell will be all the more emotional this weekend.

But though the 34-year-old will be hoping to see his final 90 minutes in a red shirt on Merseyside off on a high, Crystal Palace represent a dangerous threat to the fairytale farewell we all want to see.

Alan Pardew's side have pace and power, particularly down the flanks, to cause us problems - and Brendan Rodgers will have to set up his side to deal with this, having seen how effective they can be at Selhurst Park in the league earlier this season.

Starting at the back - Simon Mignolet retains his place in between the sticks, as he fights for the Golden Glove Award. There's no better option as it is, with Brad Jones likely to leave this summer and Danny Ward yet to make his debut, but the Belgian has been in solid form post-Christmas and should look to see that out in the penultimate game of the campaign.

In recent weeks, Rodgers has opted for a back-four - one which usually sees Emre Can take up the right-back role, but it would be refreshing to see a return to a back-three - of which I would have Can on the right, Martin Skrtel in the middle and Dejan Lovren on the left.

This, largely, is because that though Can grew into the game against Chelsea last weekend - his lack of pace and suitability for the role would be extremely costly against one of Yannick Bolasie or Wilfried Zaha, and should be avoided at all costs.

With three at the back, I would choose to switch back to a similar variation of the 3-4-3 formation that served Liverpool so well in their finest form of the campaign.

Down the flanks, I would go for Alberto Moreno down the left and Jordon Ibe on the right. With Javier Manquillo having been absent in recent weeks and Glen Johnson destined to move on, Rodgers needs to think about the future and the two selected are sure to be amongst the first-team next season.

In the centre of midfield, Gerrard's inclusion is inevitable - and whilst he far from suits a midfield two, I'd pair the skipper with Jordan Henderson. This is risky, but it is a calculated gamble with the idea that Can avoid a full-back role - because Pardew's side thrive down the flanks, and not particularly in the centre of midfield.

Given that Liverpool should expect to enjoy their fair share of possession at Anfield, Gerrard's lack of stamina and ability to track back should hopefully be overshadowed, and therefore not impact the result of the game.

Further forward, I'd like to again see the trio of Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho supporting Raheem Sterling. It is a front-three that I have opted for time and time again during these pieces, purely because I believe that without Daniel Sturridge - they are our most efficient attacking line-up.

Rickie Lambert has put up a valiant effort in recent games, but his lack of pace to get in behind was exposed against Chelsea. Jerome Sinclair made his debut, but was restricted to chasing down lost causes in the final minutes.

And whilst Sterling - who has been poor in recent weeks - is not the best natural centre-forward, in terms of finishing off opportunities, it is his pressing and work ethic that sees him team up so well with the attacking playmaker duo of Lallana and Coutinho.

The three work seamlessly together, and with the overlapping runs of Moreno and Ibe to look for down the flanks - should benefit from plenty of service.

Then, with the clock ticking down - it'd be great to see Sinclair get another introduction, just as Ibe did in the Reds' final home game of the season (and Carragher's farewell coincidentally) two years ago.

Charlie's team (3-4-3): Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Lovren, Ibe, Gerrard, Henderson, Moreno, Lallana, Coutinho, Sterling.

Calum Paton: Liverpool's final home game of the season this weekend will undoubtedly be all about one man; Steven Gerrard. As much as Brendan Rodgers shouldn't let sentiment pick his side for him, there is no chance that Gerrard won't start in what is set to be his final ever game at Anfield. It won't be surprising to see the Liverpool skipper pull off at least one more moment of magic either.

Brendan Rodgers opted for a 4-3-3 against Chelsea and even though the newly-crowned league Champions did field a slightly weakened side, Liverpool really did make a good account for themselves with an impressive display. For such reason, I wouldn't expect, nor wish for a change from this system.

At the back, Liverpool have the option of Mamadou Sakho as the French defender has returned to full training following an injury. However, this may be a week to early for Sakho and I would expect Dejan Lovren to be given the chance to continue on some recent impressive performances. Emre Can and Martin Skrtel are also almost certain to keep their places in their respective positions. Glen Johnson has started the previous few games at left back, however I would rather see Alberto Moreno return to the side, as Liverpool do need to begin looking towards building for next season.

With the 4-3-3 formation being my preference, it is a very easy decision to select who the three in the middle will be. Steven Gerrard as already mentioned will be the very first name on Brendan Rodgers' team sheet this week. Alongside Gerrard will be the man set to replace take the captaincy when he leaves - Jordan Henderson. I would then select Liverpool's Player of The Month for April (and several others this season) Philippe Coutinho. This trio does offer a good level of balance and should certainly supply enough to combat the strengths of Crystal Palace's industrious midfield.

I've already touched on building for next season, and with Liverpool's top-four hopes all but gone this should certainly be a factor in this weeks team selection. In Sunday's draw at Stamford Bridge, 18 year old Jerome Sinclair made his Premier League debut, coming off the bench for the disappointing Rickie Lambert. Sinclair has had yet another impressive season for Liverpool's youth sides and could well see himself start his first league match for The Reds, leading the line at Anfield this weekend.

On the wings, Liverpool have often played without two natural wide men when using the 4-3-3. Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho have both been used on the flanks, however this weekend it would be interesting for Liverpool to try exploit Palace's defence by packing the front line with the pace of Raheem Sterling and Jordon Ibe. Another two bright young talents, Sterling and Ibe could well be Liverpool's first choice wide men next season. Therefore, as one Liverpool legend prepares to say his emotional goodbye to the Liverpool support, they can get a good taste of what the future may hold.

Calum's Team (4-3-3): Mignolet; Can, Skrtel, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Gerrard, Coutinho; Sterling, Sinclair, Ibe.

Ollie Emmerson: Liverpool have a lot more than pride to play for as the line up against Crystal Palace, in Steven Gerrard's home game for the club. They'll be wanting to give fans something to cheer about and give them optimism going into the summer after a long, hard season.

At the back I would stick with Simon Mignolet as he continues his campaign to win the Barclays Premier League Golden Glove, and put a back four out in front of him. Glen Johnson deserves a start in what will likely be his final game at Anfield. He's come in for a lot of stick during his time on Merseyside, but for the first two seasons was undoubtedly a top player for the club. Alongside Johnson I'd play Martin Skrtel, with Dejan Lovren partnering him at left centre back. Alberto Moreno is my left back, as the young Spaniard seeks to cap off a fairly solid debut season in England.

In midfield I'd give Lucas Leiva a start, in another attempt to keep him at the club this summer. I really think Lucas has a lot to offer Liverpool next season and they shouldn't let him go somewhere like Italy on the cheap. Ahead of him comes the future captain and current one, in Jordan Henderson and Steven Gerrard. Liverpool's legendary number eight will be in for an emotional day, as the Anfield crowd says goodbye. Hopefully for both himself and the team, he can grab a goal to round off his time here. I would like to see Emre Can finally utilised in his preferred midfield role, but think the German could do with a game's rest as he's been looking tired recently.

In the frontline, I'd opt for an attacking trio of Philippe Coutinho, Raheem Sterling and Jordon Ibe. With Coutinho dropping deep from the centre, his passes can create havoc for the Palace defences - the marauding Sterling and Ibe.

Ollie's team (4-3-3): Mignolet, Johnson, Skrtel, Lovren, Moreno, Lucas, Henderson, Gerrard, Ibe, Coutinho, Sterling.

Mosope Ominiyi: This weekend, is ultimately Gerrard's weekend. He deserves it, his last home game at Anfield, which will have headlinesing for weeks to come, regardless of the result on Saturday evening. The Kop, as well as Gerrard lovers everywhere, will be hoping for a good result to give the supporters something to cheer about after a long, strenous season filled with disappointment as well as optimism for the future. One of the best midfielders to ever grace the game, I think so.

Anyways, enough about SG8. He'll get his farewell, and a much deserved one at that, as his contributions to the club as well as his importance to the side simply cannot be put into words. A four-at-the-back formation is needed, and although Javier Manquillo's future at Liverpool is uncertain, I feel he deserves a chance to prove himself, especially as Glen Johnson is virtually on the way out this summer, and the young Spaniard is not just yet.

I'd like to see Emre Can play in a midfield role, where he'll predominately play when Stevie leaves the club, alongside Henderson and Gerrard, which will be an enjoyment to watch. As an attacking trio, I'd have Philippe Coutinho as my creative attacking midfielder, and a two-striker formation of Raheem Sterling and Jordon Ibe. Rickie Lambert can be effective at times, but with that being said, I don't think he's what LFC need at the moment holding up the line in attack, so I'd put him on the substitutes' bench for this game. I'd be happy to see a Jerome Sinclair cameo at some stage, too.

Mosope's team (4-3-1-2): Mignolet, Manquillo, Lovren, Skrtel, Moreno, Gerrard, Can, Henderson, Coutinho, Sterling, Ibe.