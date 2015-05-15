Manchester United - Arsenal: Automatic Champions League place on the line at Old Trafford

The late kick-off on Sunday afternoon will be a tie that could be crucial to automatic qualification for the Champions League next season when Manchester United host Arsenal.

Louis van Gaal’s side returned to winning ways last weekend when a late Marouane Fellaini header gave them a 2-1 win away to Crystal Palace after three consecutive defeats to Chelsea, Everton and West Brom. A point or Liverpool failing to defeat Crystal Palace can secure their place in Europe’s elite competition next season, however they will be aiming for an automatic place and with just two points between them and Arséne Wenger’s men, it will be all to play for on Sunday.

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways after a minor slip up last Monday, having already secured their top four status a 1-0 defeat to Swansea, their first in three months, has opened the door for their hosts and they could themselves face the dreaded qualifying process. It would be a very disappointing end to an excellent season especially since the turn of the year setting the benchmark of the in-form side of 2015 and will want to avoid a second consecutive defeat at all costs.

Both Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw were forced off in the game at Selhurst Park last Saturday with what looked concerning injuries but both are expected to make a return for this game. Robin van Persie, who was absent last week through illness could feature aswell as defender Marcos Rojo who is contention. However both Michael Carrick and Rafael da Silva are out through injuries.

Both Mikel Arteta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back in training while full-back Mathieu Debuchy is working on fitness but this match is expected to be early for the trio to return. It was confirmed on Friday by Wenger that Danny Welbeck will not be taking part on Sunday saying: "I would love to have him available but we will have to do without him." Welbeck having already scored at Old Trafford back in march in the victory in the FA Cup tie will be a big miss with the lacklustre form of Oliver Giroud of late meaning Theo Walcott could possibly start up-front.

The Frenchman confirmed that Aaron Ramsey should be "alright" for Sunday having only returning to training on Friday after he picked up a knock against Hull City a fortnight ago.