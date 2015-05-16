Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace: Reds' player ratings from Gerrard's final Anfield appearance

Steven Gerrard's plans to go out in a blaze of glory were scuppered again as Liverpool fell to a convincing 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in the captain's final game at Anfield.

The script had already been written, at least by those from Sky Sports and Match of the Day - but Alan Pardew's in-form Palace thoroughly deserved their win.

After a dull start, Adam Lallana's commendable pressing saw him take advantage of a misplaced pass before slotting home - but Emre Can got caught short for pace just 17 minutes later - bringing down Yannick Bolasie.

Stepping up to the resulting free-kick, Jason Puncheon deceived Simon Mignolet to find the far bottom corner with aplomb before the break.

Coming out at half-time, Liverpool never looked like getting going again - as Palace continued to pile pressure on the Reds, and Pardew's substitution on the hour mark paid instant dividends.

Ex-Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha entered the pitch and put his side in the lead no less than 23 seconds later, converting Bolasie's cross - despite replays showing him to be a yard offside.

Palace continued to find plenty of joy down the flanks, and with Liverpool pressing desperately for an equaliser for the sake of their skipper - the visitors countered and won a controversial penalty, as Lucas Leiva brought down the winger just outside the penalty-box but referee John Moss pointed to the spot.

Despite missing the initial spot-kick, Simon Mignolet could only palm straight back into the path of Glenn Murray - and he rolled into the far bottom corner to seal another miserable evening for Brendan Rodgers' men.

It did not dampen the spirits, as the Liverpool supporters gave Gerrard a rousing farewell - but it was a disappointing 90 minutes which ensures their fifth-place spot is far from certain going into the final game of the campaign.

Here are how the Liverpool players fared in their defeat to Palace on Saturday:

Simon Mignolet: Having had a Jekyll and Hyde kind of season, turning from villain to hero - Mignolet split supporters again on Saturday after Puncheon's free-kick. Despite making a terrific stop early on, the Belgian could not do much about the second whilst he was unlucky to see Murray net the rebound after initially saving his penalty-kick. Could be considered flat-footed as he stepped to the wrong side of the goal as Puncheon hit his free-kick the other way. 5/10.

Emre Can: As Liverpool fans have become accustomed to, Emre Can was imposing when driving forward in possession, but got caught short at the back. It was his foul after reacting too slowly to Bolasie's run which resulted in Puncheon equalising from the set-piece, but the young German overcame his error to put in an otherwise error-free display. Showing good strength and drive and determination to burst through the lines, Can's tactical discipline did come into question as he found himself here, there and everywhere - but should certainly be pushed further into midfield next season, where he is sure to flourish. 5/10.

Martin Skrtel: The Slovakian's centre-back has been hailed for a solid second-half of the season in 2014-15, but Skrtel had a disappointing afternoon against Palace. The 30-year-old was fortunate not to see the referee award a penalty decision after a possible handball, before more blatantly catching Chung-Yong Lee inside the box just seconds later. Was just as troubeld as Lovren by Bolasie, Zaha and even Puncheon - all of whom were allowed free roam through the midfield and into the final third. Skrtel did make a number of key interceptions to prevent a number of attacks from turning into something more sinister - but was a bystander for Palace's goals. A day to forget for the experienced defender. 5/10.

Dejan Lovren: Having shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, Lovren turned back time as Bolasie embarrassed the Croatian for a second time this season. The club's most expensive ever centre-back has done little to endear himself to the Liverpool supporters, from that Besiktas penalty to the wild, wild shot against Aston Villa in the FA Cup and his disastrous performance against the Eagles was only the latest act of a 12-month horror show. Bolasie ran him ragged, beating him well too easily for the second goal, but he struggled across all aspects of the game - in possession, positioning and quite simply, quality. He has a lot to do if he is going to salvage a career on Merseyside. 3/10.

Alberto Moreno: Coming back into the squad to replace Glen Johnson, the Spanish full-back was as typically eager to drive forward at the Palace defence, but raised questions defensively. Moreno has had an up and down season, having made a number of high-profile defensive errors throughout the course of the campaign - but again struggled against the pacy wingers that Palace possess, winning no tackles throughout the game. Made few positives contributions throughout the game in all honesty, and will have work to do over the summer if he is to secure the left-back spot for the coming years. 5/10.

Jordan Henderson: Hailed as the apparent heir to Gerrard's throne - Henderson has been much-improved this season, but made little impact against Palace. The 24-year-old has plenty of enthusiasm in the centre of midfield, but has yet to develop the match-winning ability that Gerrard so famously had at his age. Was perhaps unfairly serenaded with chants by the away end calling him a, let's say, poor man's Steven Gerrard - but still has more improving to do if he is going to be the driving force in the Liverpool midfield in the captain's absence as a fair few passes went astray. 5/10.

Steven Gerrard: A few weeks ago, Rodgers was chastisted for suggesting Liverpool wanted to win "too much" against Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-final - but Gerrard, and indeed his teammates, were all guilty of trying too hard to make the fairytale finale happen. After his late winner at home against Queens Park Rangers in the home game before, supporters were desperate to see Gerrard crown his final game on Merseyside with a goal, as were his teammates who constantly tried to put it on a plate rather than pursue better options - but it was not to be. One of the efforts that he did manage provoked a half-hearted "What the f***ing hell was that?" chant from the Kop. Much of the game bypassed him as he spent his first full 90 minutes on the field since Boxing Day, even after being pushed further forward, but none of that will have mattered to the 43,000 home fans inside Anfield who gathered to celebrate their captain and his achievements at the club that one last time. 5/10.

Jordon Ibe: Always looked to drive beyond Papa Souare to the byline in the first-half, cutting back a number of dangerous balls - but his end product was lacking on most occasions. Had a number of promising glimpses, but did not do enough to consistently influence the game and was understandably substituted after the hour. Should probably have laid an effort off to Emre Can as opposed to a speculative near-post shot in the second half. Still plenty of promise for the 19-year-old who has a lot left to show over the next few years. 5/10.

Adam Lallana: Liverpool's goalscorer, Lallana followed up an indifferent display away at Chelsea with a more consistent performance. The English international showed excellent work ethic, as always, to harry Scott Dann after Martin Kelly's poor pass - before dispatching the effort into the roof of the net at the Anfield Road End. Often looked like Liverpool's brightest attacking outlet, as he made a number of decent runs down the right in the first-half and was one of the only players to press the Palace back-line constantly. His impact paled after the break, but he was unfortunate to be brought off in the 65th minute as the Reds pushed for an equaliser. 7/10.

Philippe Coutinho: An off-day for the Brazilian named in the PFA Team of the Year, who has often been the shining light in a lifeless Liverpool side in recent weeks. The 22-year-old's dribbling ability and vision was there as it always is, but his shooting was disappointing compared to recent weeks. Struggled to influence the game as time wore on, failing to break through a regimented Palace defence - but could not be faulted for his tireless effort, something which cannot be said for the rest of the Reds' side. 5/10.

Raheem Sterling: Trusted to lead the line instead of Rickie Lambert, Sterling had one of his worst performances in a Red shirt. Everything that could have gone wrong, did. Every challenge saw him bundled to the floor, and a number of attempted dribbles ended up running out of play. The 20-year-old looked uninterested for large stages of the game, with most wondering as to whether his mind is already wandering elsewhere. Improved when moved out wide in the latter stages of the game, but was far from his best. His shooting was well off, and when he did get his shots on target - Hennessey was hardly troubled due to a lack of power. It may end up being his final performance in front of the Liverpool supporters, and it certainly wasn't one to remember. 4/10.

Substitutes:

Rickie Lambert (Ibe - 65 min): Thrust up top after Rodgers' first roll of the dice, Lambert did very little else besides holding the ball up a couple of times in the game as he struggled up against Scott Dann. A forgettable cameo in what could prove to be his final home game at Liverpool. 4/10.

Lucas Leiva (Lallana - 65 min): The Brazilian's defensive midfield abilities were missed when out injured, but he was the wrong man to be brought on with the Reds chasing the game. His introduction did allow Gerrard to go further forward, but he was guilty of a poor challenge to give away the penalty - though he was unfortunate not to have only seen a free-kick. Has had better days, but should remain at the club throughout the summer after a solid season on the whole. 5/10.

Jerome Sinclair (Moreno - 87 min): Having made his debut in the game beforehand, young promising striker Sinclair was given another berth in the final minutes - but the game had already been decided by the time he came on. Rodgers should probably have opted for Sinclair over Lambert in the 65th minute, as the youngster was given too little time to make any precious impact. N/A.

Manager:

Brendan Rodgers got virtually everything right the weekend prior at Stamford Bridge against the Champions, but despite fielding a strong starting line-up versus Palace - got a number of decisions wrong, bringing on the wrong substitutes. Was forced to reshuffle three times tactically, none of which ended up working for his side - even though they started with three at the back. On a day which a banner stating 'In Rodgers We Trust' was flown over L4, the Northern Irishman left a seed of doubt in the minds of many Liverpool supporters making their way out of Anfield on Saturday evening. 3/10.